Author Topic: FA Cup  (Read 20276 times)

Online Yosser0_0

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #600 on: Today at 11:48:04 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:34:11 AM
I'm not convinced warm weather training in the depths of winter is a good idea. You get used to shit weather, pack your bags, away from family and routine, train in warm weather relax around the pool, come back, kids have been playing up and the weather is still shite and there is a period of re-acclimatisation.

Yeah, I'll think they'll bin it off in future, Klopp is a great one for 'learning from lessons'. We looked really good at Leicester because we'd been playing competitively in the CWC.

I'm dreading going back to work on Monday after an extended Christmas break, it'll take me at least six weeks to get my rythm back!
 ;D
Online Yosser0_0

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #601 on: Today at 11:49:17 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:44:22 AM
Jesus. You are spouting some utter shit.

Also, Adrian is not being picked on sentiment-hes a big reason we are unbeaten.

As are you, in fact you are talking absolute bollox.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #602 on: Today at 11:50:05 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:29:44 AM
Its not .... But really all this debate irrelevant Klopp wont and your beef is with him. 
Dont think hes ever played the first team in the 3rd round of the FA cup hes definitely not going to start after the Christmas period weve just had with a stack of injuries, 13 fit senior players and a premier league and champions league to win

Yep. Plus arguably our toughest stretch of games after an exhausting December. If we are likely to have a sticky patch it is this month and we barely have a dozen fit senior players. We cannot afford to take any risks with players fitness. There are several who are clearly knackered.
Offline Nick110581

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #603 on: Today at 11:51:03 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:49:17 AM
As are you, in fact you are talking absolute bollox.

I am repeating what our manager said. 😀

You are questioning playing a reserve keeper and want to play a full team!
Offline Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #604 on: Today at 11:52:43 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:48:04 AM
Yeah, I'll think they'll bin it off in future, Klopp is a great one for 'learning from lessons'. We looked really good at Leicester because we'd been playing competitively in the CWC.

I'm dreading going back to work on Monday after an extended Christmas break, it'll take me at least six weeks to get my rythm back!
 ;D

And at least the lads got back from Qatar to relatively mild weather on Christmas week, it could have been autumn. The weather last Feb was dreadful after returning from warm weather training.

Rhythm is vital but so is conditioning.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #605 on: Today at 11:54:04 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:03:01 AM
Aside from our internal bickering does anyone know what team Everton are likely to put out?
They have almost no CMs fit and have had a festive program too - if they do put out a first team every chance theyll be leggy. And if they dont then their depth isnt good.
Honestly dont see any reason why the reserve/youth team well likely put out cant beat them

It sounds like they are throwing out the same group of senior players who have started all their recent games
Offline mikeb58

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #606 on: Today at 11:55:43 AM »
I get the talk of fatigue in players, and the intensity and speed of the current game, but today's players are ultra fit athletes, are trained to perfection, advised on the best diet and health regime possible and play on pristine pitches all season long. So just how 'tired' or likely to be injured can a young modern player exactly be?

I know it may be a boring argument to some, but being an auld arse I saw players just crack on with tough schedules in the 60s/70's without so much as a whimper. The game might have been slower then, but they where played on shite pitches (bone hard or mud baths) for the majority of the season and bone jarring tackles where part and parcel of the game.

So yes, I get all the modern day talk of players being tired, and Managers talking onboard advice from sports scientists etc, but I can't help feeling it's all a bit over the top.

Anyway, back to  the topic in hand, reckon we'll go strong enough to beat these 3-0, because we have the strength in depth capable of doing that, because we're at home and they're a bit shite!

Online Yosser0_0

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #607 on: Today at 11:55:53 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:51:03 AM
I am repeating what our manager said. 😀

You are questioning playing a reserve keeper and want to play a full team!

I am questioning playing a reserve keeper and not once have I mentioned a 'full team'. Neither of which consititute me talking 'utter shit' so give it a break.
Offline Nick110581

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #608 on: Today at 11:56:57 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:55:53 AM
I am questioning playing a reserve keeper and not once have I mentioned a 'full team'. Neither of which consititute me talking 'utter shit' so give it a break.

But hes played a big part in us being top. You havent acknowledged that.
Online Red Berry

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #609 on: Today at 12:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:28:42 AM
I'm from the city, live here, my family are blues, so are some friends. I couldn't give a single fuck if they beat us by playing kids if that means we have fresher legs and no more injuries for this month to help us win the title. I see Everton like school children trying to stoke a rivalry that isn't there, don't knock about with any dickheads like that though so maybe that's why I'm not arsed.

Funny thing is though, as football goes, Klopp could play full strength and we batter them an keep momentum, or we could get injuries instead. Klopp could play kids and all is fine, or we could lose momentum against spurs because of it or someone gets injured there. So while as a layman I'd prefer some get rested Klopp and the staff know best, so whatever he puts out I'll be happy and hope we smash them either way.

The rivalry though doesn't come into it for me as they pale into complete fucking insignificance compared to what we are trying to achieve this season. That's just me though.

That's fair enough and I appreciate the honest reply.  My issue is with those suggestions of essentially giftwrapping a win for Everton, Villa style.  If you're in that camp then that is your business.  Like I said, I wouldn't want such a victory to galvanise them for the Goodison game, which will feature a strong Liverpool line up where points are at stake and our players will be equally if not at greater risk.

I for one am tired of seeing two apparently extreme views of either going "full strength" or playing a bare bones team; with any suggestion of featuring any senior player being equated to us throwing the league.  I understand the practicalities of the situation, but honestly it smacks of bedwetting.  People have developed a complex when it comes to the title and this match. 

This one game is not going to cost us the league title.  We are mentality monsters.  We could have as many as three players  back from injury in as little as two weeks.  We don't kick a ball in the CL again until February and we have a two week winter break coming up next month.

It's admittedly tough to call, but for what it's worth my team would be:

Adrian - because Everton do not deserve the glorious, handsome beauty that is Alisson Becker.
Van Den Berg, Hoever, Gomez, Milner
Jones, Lallana, Gini, Minamino
Elliot, Origi, No idea ;D

Bench: Mané, Hendo, Alisson, VVD, Williams, Trent, Robertson

to be honest I would play one of Mané or Salah up front, probably Mo as he just seems to be finding some form after missing some right sitters.  I'd definitely give Bobby the night off though.  Maybe at some point I'd bring Trent on, move Milner to midfield, take off Salah/Mané and move Minamino up front.

For the back it would either be Phillips or VDB.  The former has been getting regular first team experience, but I'm not sure he's been back training with our team long enough to feature.  That's Klopp's call though.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #610 on: Today at 12:05:51 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:55:43 AM


I know it may be a boring argument to some, but being an auld arse I saw players just crack on with tough schedules in the 60s/70's without so much as a whimper. The game might have been slower then, but they where played on shite pitches (bone hard or mud baths) for the majority of the season and bone jarring tackles where part and parcel of the game.


Anyway, back to  the topic in hand, reckon we'll go strong enough to beat these 3-0, because we have the strength in depth capable of doing that, because we're at home and they're a bit shite!

1st paragraph - And how many of those players finished their careers virtually crippled?

2nd paragraph - And they are a bit shite.
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:06:05 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:55:43 AM
I get the talk of fatigue in players, and the intensity and speed of the current game, but today's players are ultra fit athletes, are trained to perfection, advised on the best diet and health regime possible and play on pristine pitches all season long. So just how 'tired' or likely to be injured can a young modern player exactly be?

I know it may be a boring argument to some, but being an auld arse I saw players just crack on with tough schedules in the 60s/70's without so much as a whimper. The game might have been slower then, but they where played on shite pitches (bone hard or mud baths) for the majority of the season and bone jarring tackles where part and parcel of the game.

So yes, I get all the modern day talk of players being tired, and Managers talking onboard advice from sports scientists etc, but I can't help feeling it's all a bit over the top.

Anyway, back to  the topic in hand, reckon we'll go strong enough to beat these 3-0, because we have the strength in depth capable of doing that, because we're at home and they're a bit shite!

Exactly. Test their resolve.
Offline Nick110581

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:06:54 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 12:06:05 PM
Exactly. Test their resolve.
Test the resolve of who ?
Online Andy82lfc

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:16:44 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:01:44 PM
I for one am tired of seeing two apparently extreme views of either going "full strength" or playing a bare bones team; with any suggestion of featuring any senior player being equated to us throwing the league.  I understand the practicalities of the situation, but honestly it smacks of bedwetting.  People have developed a complex when it comes to the title and this match. 

This one game is not going to cost us the league title.  We are mentality monsters.  We could have as many as three players  back from injury in as little as two weeks.  We don't kick a ball in the CL again until February and we have a two week winter break coming up next month.

It's admittedly tough to call, but for what it's worth my team would be:

Adrian - because Everton do not deserve the glorious, handsome beauty that is Alisson Becker.
Van Den Berg, Hoever, Gomez, Milner
Jones, Lallana, Gini, Minamino
Elliot, Origi, No idea ;D

Bench: Mané, Hendo, Alisson, VVD, Williams, Trent, Robertson

to be honest I would play one of Mané or Salah up front, probably Mo as he just seems to be finding some form after missing some right sitters.  I'd definitely give Bobby the night off though.  Maybe at some point I'd bring Trent on, move Milner to midfield, take off Salah/Mané and move Minamino up front.

For the back it would either be Phillips or VDB.  The former has been getting regular first team experience, but I'm not sure he's been back training with our team long enough to feature.  That's Klopp's call though.

Haha - Too fucking right and I'm not afraid to admit it  ;D I keep hearing people pipe up about how we are miles ahead, won't be caught etc, etc, it blows my mind people saying that in January, really does, like people forget so quickly how easy it is to lose or draw a few games on the bounce, it's football not science. I'm gonna be pissing the bed all the way until March as we've waited so long.

Saying that though, as I said, I'm not desperate for us to play all kids, I'd defo rest a few but without knowing all the info Klopp does it's just a layman approach. What you've said sounds about right with a bit of a mix. All I'm saying I suppose as the main point is that if he does rest loads I won't be kicking off because it's Everton. They are so insignificant we don't even have a match thread open for them the day before.  ;D 
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #614 on: Today at 12:30:50 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:55:43 AM
I get the talk of fatigue in players, and the intensity and speed of the current game, but today's players are ultra fit athletes, are trained to perfection, advised on the best diet and health regimes possible

A lot of this is because theyre also told when to rest and take it easy though.
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #615 on: Today at 12:40:40 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:06:54 PM
Test the resolve of who ?

Everyone. See if we can re-sign Sturridge and test his resolve too.
Online SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #616 on: Today at 12:41:18 PM »
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 11:19:48 AM
It's also worth noting that the Leicester game was a bit of an anomaly due to the crazy hailstones we had just before kick-off. That absolutely had a massive impact on that game.

As did Maguire not getting sent off for a last man foul and then going up the other end and scoring the equaliser. Oh and the clear pen on Keita not given.

Really nothing to do with a break that result. The 'not making our usual fast start' thing was bollocks as well btw, Mane scored after 3 minutes!
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #617 on: Today at 12:43:30 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 12:41:18 PM
As did Maguire not getting sent off for a last man foul and then going up the other end and scoring the equaliser. Oh and the clear pen on Keita not given.

Really nothing to do with a break that result. The 'not making our usual fast start' thing was bollocks as well btw, Mane scored after 3 minutes!

Oops ;D
Online SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #618 on: Today at 12:46:03 PM »
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #619 on: Today at 12:47:47 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 12:46:03 PM
;D sorry!

Never apologise for using facts to make someone look silly  8)
Offline andy07

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #620 on: Today at 12:55:28 PM »
I think regardless of individual viewpoints and assuming Everton play a regulsr first team, we would all agree that:

If we play a full strength first team win likelihood 80% +.
If we play a team similar to Villa in LC win likelihood below 20%.

So playing a mix of youth and experience puts us in the middle ground.  Now we know that injuries can happen at any time such as Keita in the warm up, but there has to be an argument to suggest that playing in an evenly matched close fought game puts players at a greater risk of injury or fatigue?

So we either put out a side that it is strong enough to win (not suggesting full strength) or we play the kids.  If it is the latter I hope Klopp makes it clear from an early stage tomorrow so all the hype and expectation is managed accordingly.   
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #621 on: Today at 01:04:52 PM »
Great quote on Toffeeweb;

'Theyll play their kids in a win-win situation for them. Win and they absolutely slaughter us. Lose and they have a ready made excuse.

I say, unleash the kraken. Those snotty nosed kids will never have faced a beast like Niasse. Hell run them ragged, batter them then fall on his arse to fumble the ball over the line.

Give Tosun a farewell game as well. He might not score but hell scare the hell out of them.'

You've gotta ove the Scouse sense of humour.
Offline McSquared

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #622 on: Today at 01:05:51 PM »
Ill be happy with whatever Klopp chooses 👍
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #623 on: Today at 01:06:12 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:04:32 AM
I'm not re-writing history at all, actually, I think you are.


That's a very sophisticated counter argument. I have nothing to say to that apart from - no you are.
Offline mikeb58

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #624 on: Today at 01:11:26 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:05:51 PM
1st paragraph - And how many of those players finished their careers virtually crippled?




A valid point, but what is the honest answer, has their been an in depth study on players injuries sustained in that period of footy, and the impact it had on their life outside the game.

It can be argued the majority of players of that era went on to a lead normal healthy lifestyle. Going back even further in the game, it was  a case of most ex players having to find regular work to make a living after they retired from footy!

It's great modern players are so well looked after, but this 'over tiredness/burnout ' thing does puzzle  me at times'


Online Red Berry

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #625 on: Today at 01:11:50 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:16:44 PM
Haha - Too fucking right and I'm not afraid to admit it  ;D I keep hearing people pipe up about how we are miles ahead, won't be caught etc, etc, it blows my mind people saying that in January, really does, like people forget so quickly how easy it is to lose or draw a few games on the bounce, it's football not science. I'm gonna be pissing the bed all the way until March as we've waited so long.

Saying that though, as I said, I'm not desperate for us to play all kids, I'd defo rest a few but without knowing all the info Klopp does it's just a layman approach. What you've said sounds about right with a bit of a mix. All I'm saying I suppose as the main point is that if he does rest loads I won't be kicking off because it's Everton. They are so insignificant we don't even have a match thread open for them the day before.  ;D

Again, appreciate the honesty! ;D  Although these days football IS a science. We employ people from NASA ffs ;)

The only players I'm truly worried about on the injury front are Alisson, VVD and Minamino - the latter because it would be just our fucking luck for him to be injured on his debut.  That said, I imagine many were equally worried about Virgil's debut and he ended up scoring. ;D

We have a very able deputy in Adrian, but freak injuries to goalkeepers are the nightmare of any club.  An injury to an outfield player we can probably cope with, except for Virgil right now. 

Let's not forget that Everton have also been through a punishing schedule and, game raising notwithstanding, will face a gruelling test of their fitness and endurance levels.
Offline GeorgiaRed

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #626 on: Today at 01:37:23 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:30:09 AM
Why are people really arguing about the team strength? As long as Origi plays, we'll be okay. ;D

 :thumbup

Online jepovic

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #627 on: Today at 01:48:54 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:01:44 PM
That's fair enough and I appreciate the honest reply.  My issue is with those suggestions of essentially giftwrapping a win for Everton, Villa style.  If you're in that camp then that is your business.  Like I said, I wouldn't want such a victory to galvanise them for the Goodison game, which will feature a strong Liverpool line up where points are at stake and our players will be equally if not at greater risk.

I for one am tired of seeing two apparently extreme views of either going "full strength" or playing a bare bones team; with any suggestion of featuring any senior player being equated to us throwing the league.  I understand the practicalities of the situation, but honestly it smacks of bedwetting.  People have developed a complex when it comes to the title and this match. 

This one game is not going to cost us the league title.  We are mentality monsters.  We could have as many as three players  back from injury in as little as two weeks.  We don't kick a ball in the CL again until February and we have a two week winter break coming up next month.

It's admittedly tough to call, but for what it's worth my team would be:

Adrian - because Everton do not deserve the glorious, handsome beauty that is Alisson Becker.
Van Den Berg, Hoever, Gomez, Milner
Jones, Lallana, Gini, Minamino
Elliot, Origi, No idea ;D

Bench: Mané, Hendo, Alisson, VVD, Williams, Trent, Robertson

to be honest I would play one of Mané or Salah up front, probably Mo as he just seems to be finding some form after missing some right sitters.  I'd definitely give Bobby the night off though.  Maybe at some point I'd bring Trent on, move Milner to midfield, take off Salah/Mané and move Minamino up front.

For the back it would either be Phillips or VDB.  The former has been getting regular first team experience, but I'm not sure he's been back training with our team long enough to feature.  That's Klopp's call though.
Not sure what Klopp will do, but starting with 12 players would be unexpected.
Online jepovic

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #628 on: Today at 01:56:14 PM »
Worrying about what everton fans think seems like the most everton thing possible.
PL is so much more important than the FA cup.
Klopp knows this, and he's not the sentimental type.
Offline GeorgiaRed

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #629 on: Today at 02:01:27 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:48:54 PM
Not sure what Klopp will do, but starting with 12 players would be unexpected.

The question is would VAR catch it?  ;)
Offline Al 666

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #630 on: Today at 02:20:28 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:56:14 PM
Worrying about what everton fans think seems like the most everton thing possible.
PL is so much more important than the FA cup.
Klopp knows this, and he's not the sentimental type.

Derbies used to be games in which the form book went out of the window. We have stopped that, we have got an unbelievable record against Everton. We currently have our foot on their throat and take points off them for fun. Why change that, why let them get the monkey off their back and boost Ancelotti when we have to play them in a couple of months time.

I also don't understand the notion that Klopp always plays the kids in the Fa Cup 3rd round. Recent history blows that out of the water. We played Everton at this stage two years ago after a hectic Xmas schedule.

Klopp went virtually full strength.

Liverpool
1Karius
12GomezSubstituted forSolankeat 77'minutesBooked at 88mins
32Matip
4van Dijk
26Robertson
23Can
7MilnerSubstituted forAlexander-Arnold at 77'minutes
21Oxlade-Chamberlain
20LallanaSubstituted forWijnaldum at 70'minutes
19Mané
9Firmino


Substitutes
5Wijnaldum
6Lovren
17Klavan
28Ings
29Solanke
52Ward
66Alexander-Arnold
 

I expect Klopp to take advice from the medical staff and not risk players who are in the red zone but equally we should go as strong as possible. Not least because it gives the players coming in the best chance of succeeding. Throwing in a load of kids and allowing them to get another hiding similar to the Villa game could damage their confidence and could possibly stop them breaking through in the future.

We may well need some of the kids later in the season, so personally I want the ones who come in to have as good a chance of doing well as possible. That means having experienced players around them.
Offline Al 666

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #631 on: Today at 02:21:48 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:48:54 PM
Not sure what Klopp will do, but starting with 12 players would be unexpected.

It would even things up nicely considering they will have Jon Moss lining up for them.
Online Red Berry

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #632 on: Today at 02:24:44 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:48:54 PM
Not sure what Klopp will do, but starting with 12 players would be unexpected.

My bad. I'll drop "No idea" to the bench and push Gini up to just behind the front two! ;D
Online Red Berry

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #633 on: Today at 02:30:16 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:20:28 PM
Derbies used to be games in which the form book went out of the window. We have stopped that, we have got an unbelievable record against Everton. We currently have our foot on their throat and take points off them for fun. Why change that, why let them get the monkey off their back and boost Ancelotti when we have to play them in a couple of months time.

I agree with a lot in this post but not this bit.  We take points off them but it's rarely fun these days.  Last season we were a 96th minute Origi goal away from dropping four points in two games against them.

The derby just gone is probably the most sedate match we've enjoyed in some years, but it's the exception rather than the rule.  I agree this is no time to let the monkey off their back though, no matter how enforced some of our changes might be.

Things will calm down after this match though.  The schedule eases up quite a bit.  Six days till the Spurs game should be ample recovery time. We just need to get this result over the line.
Offline deFacto

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #634 on: Today at 02:42:35 PM »
Hopefully most of the lads can recover and can play in this. Robertson looked knackered for instance. Lallana and Milner to start certainly and perhaps one of Wijnaldum or Hendo. Origi,Minamino and one of the front three whoever is in the best shape at the moment.
