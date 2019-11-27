I'm from the city, live here, my family are blues, so are some friends. I couldn't give a single fuck if they beat us by playing kids if that means we have fresher legs and no more injuries for this month to help us win the title. I see Everton like school children trying to stoke a rivalry that isn't there, don't knock about with any dickheads like that though so maybe that's why I'm not arsed.



Funny thing is though, as football goes, Klopp could play full strength and we batter them an keep momentum, or we could get injuries instead. Klopp could play kids and all is fine, or we could lose momentum against spurs because of it or someone gets injured there. So while as a layman I'd prefer some get rested Klopp and the staff know best, so whatever he puts out I'll be happy and hope we smash them either way.



The rivalry though doesn't come into it for me as they pale into complete fucking insignificance compared to what we are trying to achieve this season. That's just me though.



That's fair enough and I appreciate the honest reply. My issue is with those suggestions of essentially giftwrapping a win for Everton, Villa style. If you're in that camp then that is your business. Like I said, I wouldn't want such a victory to galvanise them for the Goodison game, which will feature a strong Liverpool line up where points are at stake and our players will be equally if not at greater risk.I for one am tired of seeing two apparently extreme views of either going "full strength" or playing a bare bones team; with any suggestion of featuring any senior player being equated to us throwing the league. I understand the practicalities of the situation, but honestly it smacks of bedwetting. People have developed a complex when it comes to the title and this match.This one game is not going to cost us the league title. We are mentality monsters. We could have as many as three players back from injury in as little as two weeks. We don't kick a ball in the CL again until February and we have a two week winter break coming up next month.It's admittedly tough to call, but for what it's worth my team would be:Adrian - because Everton do not deserve the glorious, handsome beauty that is Alisson Becker.Van Den Berg, Hoever, Gomez, MilnerJones, Lallana, Gini, MinaminoElliot, Origi, No ideaBench: Mané, Hendo, Alisson, VVD, Williams, Trent, Robertsonto be honest I would play one of Mané or Salah up front, probably Mo as he just seems to be finding some form after missing some right sitters. I'd definitely give Bobby the night off though. Maybe at some point I'd bring Trent on, move Milner to midfield, take off Salah/Mané and move Minamino up front.For the back it would either be Phillips or VDB. The former has been getting regular first team experience, but I'm not sure he's been back training with our team long enough to feature. That's Klopp's call though.