Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:13:08 AM
Dont think its crazy at all and think its hyperbole to suggest so. I think there are good arguments for both playing a weakened side and playing a full strength side.

Just play a mix. Milner, Origi, Lallana, Adrian and maybe two others if they are ok.

Certain players are goosed so need a break especially with the other injuries.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:19:16 AM
Just play a mix. Milner, Origi, Lallana, Adrian and maybebe two others if they are ok.

Certain players are goosed so need a break especially with the other injuries.

Why does Alisson need a rest?
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:37:30 PM
Well I'm tying really hard not to and I never mentioned 'scouser" in of my posts once. I'm talking about us that go the match, who will be in the ground, some will be first time visitors, many will be membership holders and regular visitors from the UK and Ireland. Without getting in to a ticket ownership debate but all of the season ticket holders will be there in force, vociferously. And we will be arsed.

Lets get this straight, you've called me 'patronising' because I've queried your point 'you couldn't be less arsed about a fixture' when I've explained the locals are arsed.

I'm sorry mate, and this is patronising but you've (notably by other posters) followed people around this forum for the last 2 years pulling them on every point but you don't even get the value of a home cup win against Everton.

Whilst I dont want to get caught up in that side of the debate I must confess that i have found myself wondering if those who dont seem to mind us losing to Everton at Anfield (not risk losing, but actually losing, a la Villa) have to share a city with this lot and deal with the repercussions?

Last thing we need is that lot galvanized for the league game at Goodison  - a game which very much DOES matter, and in which our first choice players will be at far greater risk.

There is a big difference between fielding a side you know is capable of winning and fielding a side that you know will at least "have a go". We beat Barcelona with two of our front three missing after all.

There is no need for us to go "full" strength, anymore than there's a need to field a gang of kids with almost no chance of winning. I don't understand these two extremes. We don't have a first and second team anymore; we have a squad, and they are all capable of doing the job that Klopp sets for them.

The team we sent out against Villa was only two or three senior players away from getting a result. I dont expect to see us field a team that "weak" though.

We're not going to do a Laporte here. People need to relax.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:01:13 AM
Our 'dips' have always come after an extended break and going abroad somewhere, 11 days was it? It seems the team loses rythm, strange how people forget these things and rewrite history.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2019/01/overseas-training-camp-to-provide-fitness-relief-for-jurgen-klopps-liverpool-squad/

Not re-writing history at all, actually, I think you are.

We drew with Leicester at Anfield in January. Henderson was playing at right back. We then drew with West Ham, Milner was playing at right back. We drew at Old Trafford in February, Milner was again at right back.

6 points lost.

This wasn't because TAA didn't want to come back from a sunny beach.

You could make a case for not having a specialised right back available during this time, and weakening the midfield by playing a midfielder as a right back, as the reason we came second in the PL.
Adrian is very likely to start this as he's done an interview with LFCTV previewing the game. That usually means he's starting.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:33:15 AM
Whilst I dont want to get caught up in that side of the debate I must confess that i have found myself wondering if those who dont seem to mind us losing to Everton at Anfield (not risk losing, but actually losing, a la Villa) have to share a city with this lot and deal with the repercussions?

Last thing we need is that lot galvanized for the league game at Goodison  - a game which very much DOES matter, and in which our first choice players will be at far greater risk.

There is a big difference between fielding a side you know is capable of winning and fielding a side that you know will at least "have a go". We beat Barcelona with two of our front three missing after all.

There is no need for us to go "full" strength, anymore than there's a need to field a gang of kids with almost no chance of winning. The team we sent out against Villa was only two or three senior players away from getting a result. I dont expect to see us field a team that "weak" though.

We're not going to do a Laporte here. People need to relax.

I have some sympathy for that view, but who would be in your team?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:37:45 AM
Don't worry. We've got VAR on our side.

Let's hope Atkinson isn't on VAR. ;D
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:27:08 AM
Why does Alisson need a rest?

Adrian will start and deserves too.
Nil satis nisi optimum, sounds as depressing as a Morrisey lyric. Sitting here, I had a brainwave for a new latin motto for the Ev: Credere non possum tamen non amisit calicem lac

It's quite catchy, isn't it?
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:37:01 AM
Not re-writing history at all, actually, I think you are.

We drew with Leicester at Anfield in January. Henderson was playing at right back. We then drew with West Ham, Milner was playing at right back. We drew at Old Trafford in February, Milner was again at right back.

6 points lost.

This wasn't because TAA didn't want to come back from a sunny beach.

You could make a case for not having a specialised right back available during this time, and weakening the midfield by playing a midfielder as a right back, as the reason we came second in the PL.

No, you can't.
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:37:01 AM
Not re-writing history at all, actually, I think you are.

We drew with Leicester at Anfield in January. Henderson was playing at right back. We then drew with West Ham, Milner was playing at right back. We drew at Old Trafford in February, Milner was again at right back.

6 points lost.

This wasn't because TAA didn't want to come back from a sunny beach.

You could make a case for not having a specialised right back available during this time, and weakening the midfield by playing a midfielder as a right back, as the reason we came second in the PL.

I'm not re-writing history at all, actually, I think you are.
Klopp will play the squad players who are fit, such as Adrian, not only for reasons of resting 'first team' players who are in the red zone but also, I'd guess, for other reasons. He's been an absolute master at fostering and maintaining exceptional team spirit, with not one so-called squad player sulking or disruptive.

He has said Anfield is the only advantage we have tomorrow, so is relying on the atmosphere to help whatever team he fields to do what they did against Arsenal.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:48:13 AM
Adrian will start and deserves too.

Based on what? We've started getting clean sheets now, why change it? I'd argue that Alisson is actually the one that deserves a start and has earned it.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:15:51 AM
I'm pointing out that you cannot say that the dip last year was due to the players not having enough rest, well certainly not after 11 days off, it actually had the opposite effect and people are forgetting this.

Didn't we come back from warm weather training and play Leicester on a snowy pitch?

The advantage of the WC was we played two very competitive games and enabled us to keep a rhythm going.

Mind you and glad Trump held off bumping off Iranian generals until now as flying down there may have been a bit risky.
Its pretty obvious why a back up goalie might start a cup game surely?
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:07:13 AM
Based on what? We've started getting clean sheets now, why change it? I'd argue that Alisson is actually the one that deserves a start and has earned it.

I think the clean sheets are as much due to have a settled triumvirate of Allison, Gomez and VVD. Take any one out and the risk of conceding increases.

But playing the reserve keeper in cups is pretty much the norm and helps him slot in if needed - although he has done well when slotting in when needed!
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:07:13 AM
Based on what? We've started getting clean sheets now, why change it? I'd argue that Alisson is actually the one that deserves a start and has earned it.

Because he came in earlier in the season and was fantastic so let him play again.

You clearly want a full side and I don't.

Klopp will send out a decent side and we can still win as they will also be fucked from the festive period.
I'd love us to beat them for obvious reasons but not at the cost of having a negative impact on our game against Spurs at the weekend.

Hopefully, Minamino can give them a bit of a shock and Origi can work his magic. It's just a shame that Shaqiri is injured as he'd be perfect for this game.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:09:08 AM
Didn't we come back from warm weather training and play Leicester on a snowy pitch?

The advantage of the WC was we played two very competitive games and enabled us to keep a rhythm going.

Mind you and glad Trump held off bumping off Iranian generals until now as flying down there may have been a bit risky.

That's my point, we lost rythm by not playing competitive games, you lose sharpness. Those first four games after the break, the players looked very lethargic and we were well below our usual tempo. One of our strengths is starting games quickly and when we don't it can become a slog.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:09:09 AM
Its pretty obvious why a back up goalie might start a cup game surely?

Especially when he's a perfectly decent footballer.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:13:20 AM
As a local with bitters in the family I want nothing more than to batter these rotten, but at the expense of a tired player or possible injury? At the expense of being tired or with niggles at Spurs? After weve waited 30 fucking years? Sorry but for me priorities are with the league, 17 points or not its the 4th of January not March, I hope we are fucking ruthless with extending that further until its sown up for certain, which for me means resting players if we can here. That said Klopp will know best, but wether its the first 11 or kids the feeling of wanting to twat those lot wont change one tiny bit come kick off, Ill just be happy knowing Klopp is doing whatever is best for the league without his judgement being clouded.

Agree mate. I am a Scouser and live up in Freshfield now (a bit of social mobility from Bootle!), a season ticket holder for 25 years and I want us to beat Everton. I am happy to support whatever side Jurgen puts out and as always I expect us to win, however the priorities for me are the league and CL. If we lose I will walk away disappointed but a few ales in the Freshie ignoring the Bluenoses. and I will be up for Spurs.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:16:19 AM
That's my point, we lost rythm by not playing competitive games, you lose sharpness. Those first four games after the break, the players looked very lethargic and we were well below our usual tempo. One of our strengths is starting games quickly and when we don't it can become a slog.

Our players aren't going to lose sharpness by having 9 days off after a congested period.

It's also worth noting that the Leicester game was a bit of an anomaly due to the crazy hailstones we had just before kick-off. That absolutely had a massive impact on that game.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:15:34 AM
Because he came in earlier in the season and was fantastic so let him play again.

You clearly want a full side and I don't.

Klopp will send out a decent side and we can still win as they will also be fucked from the festive period.

I just don't get playing a reserve keeper in any game, just seems a rather charitable thing to do and seems to be based on sentiment.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:21:41 AM
I just don't get playing a reserve keeper in any game, just seems a rather charitable thing to do and seems to be based on sentiment.

Not really. It's the kind of thing that you will agree to do to actually convince a semi decent keeper to join you as back up in the first place. A back up keeper is also someone you want to have in good morale seeing as he's the guy your first choice keeper will be spending most of his time with in the squad.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:07:13 AM
Based on what? We've started getting clean sheets now, why change it? I'd argue that Alisson is actually the one that deserves a start and has earned it.

I'd prefer to play Allison but usually the second man gets the cup games, that just how it works. And seems reasonable to me.
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 11:17:55 AM
Agree mate. I am a Scouser and live up in Freshfield now (a bit of social mobility from Bootle!), a season ticket holder for 25 years and I want us to beat Everton. I am happy to support whatever side Jurgen puts out and as always I expect us to win, however the priorities for me are the league and CL. If we lose I will walk away disappointed but a few ales in the Freshie ignoring the Bluenoses. and I will be up for Spurs.

If Everton beat us within seconds of the final whistle my Bluenose grandson will be texting away. I can't remember the last time he contacted about football, he usually wants to borrow a few quid until payday.

If they beat us, or draw, let them have their moment in the sun. We have the rest of the season.

Though I think we will still win. It's their Cup Final and the pressure is on them. In the past Ancelotti has been able to plan knowing what team we are likely to put out and having the resources of Milan, Chelsea, Real and Napoli available. We could put out a team if virtual unknowns against a mediocre Everton team.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:21:41 AM
I just don't get playing a reserve keeper in any game, just seems a rather charitable thing to do and seems to be based on sentiment.

There a few reasons to do it; a) Should Alisson get injured Adrian will have had some match practice relatively recently, b) While being a goalkeeper isn't physically tiring it requires lots of concentration and it allows Alisson a week off to chill and refresh and c) You foster good team spirit by giving players an opportunity to show themselves every so often. You can't claim to trust all your players and then ignore them in a tin pot cup.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:21:41 AM
I just don't get playing a reserve keeper in any game, just seems a rather charitable thing to do and seems to be based on sentiment.

As we saw at the start of the season, weird injuries can happen to goalkeepers.

Why risk the best goalkeeper in the world for a game that is, undoubtedly, the least important game on our radar? Adrian is more than capable and has shown so repeatedly.

It's also a good way to keep a positive squad harmony.
We'll be playing the second string without doubt, the manager all but confirmed that already. I don't give a flying fuck about the FA Cup to be honest it's all about the league and defending our champions league title. Anyway our second string is better than Everton's starting first 11 and that's a fact.
Id feel more assured if we had a strong spine in the line up Alison - VVD - Milner - Mane / Salah. Playing without the wing backs, none of the front three, no Alisson and no VVD is far from ideal. Well find out at 3pm tomorrow!
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:23:53 AM
Not really. It's the kind of thing that you will agree to do to actually convince a semi decent keeper to join you as back up in the first place. A back up keeper is also someone you want to have in good morale seeing as he's the guy your first choice keeper will be spending most of his time with in the squad.

Youd also think its good for him to get a bit of actual match practice so that when hes needed, hes not completely off the boil. Although in Adrians case, he didnt actually do too bad when thrown in without even a chance to warm up... So maybe that theory is bollocks.
First we are going to win but second should we lose the EV are going to have to be delighted with beating our u-23 team, surely with our record we handle the bantz.

But, we are going to win so imagine the fewm after they LOSE to our U-23 team in their best chance in decades.

Nothing but an opportunity here.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:33:15 AM
Whilst I dont want to get caught up in that side of the debate I must confess that i have found myself wondering if those who don't seem to mind us losing to Everton at Anfield (not risk losing, but actually losing, a la Villa) have to share a city with this lot and deal with the repercussions?

I'm from the city, live here, my family are blues, so are some friends. I couldn't give a single fuck if they beat us by playing kids if that means we have fresher legs and no more injuries for this month to help us win the title. I see Everton like school children trying to stoke a rivalry that isn't there, don't knock about with any dickheads like that though so maybe that's why I'm not arsed.

Funny thing is though, as football goes, Klopp could play full strength and we batter them an keep momentum, or we could get injuries instead. Klopp could play kids and all is fine, or we could lose momentum against spurs because of it or someone gets injured there. So while as a layman I'd prefer some get rested Klopp and the staff know best, so whatever he puts out I'll be happy and hope we smash them either way.

The rivalry though doesn't come into it for me as they pale into complete fucking insignificance compared to what we are trying to achieve this season. That's just me though.
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 11:19:48 AM
Our players aren't going to lose sharpness by having 9 days off after a congested period.

It's also worth noting that the Leicester game was a bit of an anomaly due to the crazy hailstones we had just before kick-off. That absolutely had a massive impact on that game.

How do you know? The performances were below par after that break pretty much until the end of February and most of those results reflected that. 
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:30:26 AM
How do you know? The performances were below par after that break pretty much until the end of February and most of those results reflected that.

I'm not convinced warm weather training in the depths of winter is a good idea. You get used to shit weather, pack your bags, away from family and routine, train in warm weather relax around the pool, come back, kids have been playing up and the weather is still shite and there is a period of re-acclimatisation.
There's no way Klopp will play an u23 side.  it will be a mix and match type.  Maybe 5/6 changes.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:30:26 AM
How do you know? The performances were below par after that break pretty much until the end of February and most of those results reflected that.

Because Klopp and the sports scientists know more about this than us. If we're playing a weakened team, it's for a reason.

9 days isn't a long time. We've been playing a ridiculous amount of games and our injury list has continued to pile up.

What would you say if we played a full-strength team tomorrow just because it's Everton and then lost another important player?
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 10:59:26 AM
Nil satis nisi optimum, sounds as depressing as a Morrisey lyric. Sitting here, I had a brainwave for a new latin motto for the Ev: Credere non possum tamen non amisit calicem lac

It's quite catchy, isn't it?

That is superb!  ;D
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:30:26 AM
How do you know? The performances were below par after that break pretty much until the end of February and most of those results reflected that. 

Jesus. You are spouting some utter shit.

Also, Adrian is not being picked on sentiment-hes a big reason we are unbeaten.
Messing about with flights after warm weather training doesn't help and then you've got to settle back into the English winter which we had the worst of last Feb.

Hardly the same as a week at Melwood training and working on shape.
