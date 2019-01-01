If people can't parse Klopp's words leading up to this game then they will be in for a surprise if they expect our best 11 to start just because it's fucking Everton. Yes, obviously every fan wants to win this game/competition, especially because it's those bitter bastards from across the park, but Klopp is limited here given it's timing as he has strongly hinted.
We've just come through our most hectic period of the year and currently have 6 players injured who have started games for us this year (Fabinho Keita, AOC, Matip, Lovren, Shaquiri). The FA Cup is our 3rd priority right now and Klopp won't be risking the group who just played late on Thursday. Its obvious that we'll be starting players like Lallana, Origi, Minamino, Adrian who haven't played much lately alongside some of the kids Klopp has faith in like Elliot, Jones, Williams etc. The only question is how many of the first line starters from Thursday will be starting this game. I think we're looking at somewhere between 3-4 with a few more on the bench.
At the end of the day, I trust Klopp 100% and fully believe we'll have enough to beat those pretenders even if they somehow lucked into hiring a decent manager for once.