Re: FA Cup
Reply #520 on: Today at 01:48:15 AM
Well its simple anyway. Those guys are knackered they are old rented mules that have been beaten with a stick tired. Some need a rest and the others need a rest but wont get one because there are not enough players.

No question we would very much like to beat Everton at home in the FA Cup Also. Klopp has said "Our best chance is Anfield" So yes lads if you can boost em with your lungs please in fact do so even more than usual if possible.

the actual teams a process of elimination. 

Origi and Llalana must come in. Milner spells a back probably. Phillips was brought here for this game. Adrian probably gets the cups. Jones probably gets a game. Gini must rest imo. Mane should rest. Mo could play.

It would be daring to play Joe instead of Virgil but id be tempted i think virg is beat up. Trent 's exhausted too 

Klopp will play whoever he thinks he can without breaking them to in order beat the EV. Which we will do anyway. 

Re: FA Cup
Reply #521 on: Today at 02:25:57 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:55:23 AM
I don't want to make this about Scousers and those unfortunate not to be born Scousers but it will be us, who are in the ground, it will be us who have to go into work the next day and it will be us who bear the brunt of a Derby defeat not you.

You make some really good points about why we shouldn't be arsed but as a Scouser we will always be arsed.

We support a team that plays in a competitive environment. The worst thing we should do is start wrapping players in cotton wool. It is all about positivity. We played a really physical Sheffield United team and totally dominated them with the only injury coming from the warm up.what do you suggest not warming up ?

Again, for the umpteenth time, either read everything entirely or don't read it at all. Nobody was suggesting that those going to the match, should sit on their hands, and not be interested in the match. Again, I've tried to explain it on several different occasions. Compared to every other derby that we've ever played, and considering that this is the match I look most forward to and take the most out of when we beat them, considering that 99.99 percent of the time I would be disappointed if we didn't play our best XI, however for this one time, for this one instance, it's less significant than it was a couple of weeks ago when we played them in the league and compared to every single time we're up against them.

Nobody said about not supporting the team, not wanting to win,etc... but the notion that I don't understand the derby or the importance of it, bla fucking blah, is nonsense for all the reasons I explained kindly on a number of occasions.


"We played a really physical Sheffield United team and totally dominated them with the only injury coming from the warm up.what do you suggest not warming up ?''

Why would you ask me a silly question like this? You can't prevent players from doing warm ups, but you can certainly prevent players from playing when they haven't recovered properly are in danger of having muscle injuries.

I suggest you watch Klopp's presser and ask him the same question

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpG8qka6pgA

Re: FA Cup
Reply #522 on: Today at 02:30:09 AM
Why are people really arguing about the team strength? As long as Origi plays, we'll be okay. ;D
Re: FA Cup
Reply #523 on: Today at 02:49:34 AM
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:30:09 AM
Why are people really arguing about the team strength? As long as Origi plays, we'll be okay. ;D

And Pickford.

What if they throw us a curveball and TRex doesnt play?  :o
Re: FA Cup
Reply #524 on: Today at 02:53:39 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:49:34 AM
And Pickford.

What if they throw us a curveball and TRex doesnt play?  :o

From the BBC: "Ancelotti has today confirmed why he is considered one of the all time great master tacticians by playing a goalkeeper with regular sized arms."
Re: FA Cup
Reply #525 on: Today at 02:56:41 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:49:34 AM
And Pickford.

What if they throw us a curveball and TRex doesnt play?  :o

He'll just run on to the pitch from the bench trying to dive for the ball as he often does when he doesn't need to and fuck it up  ;D
FA Cup
« Reply #526 on: Today at 03:02:56 AM »
We played 4 seniors in the league cup that got us into the quarter finals. I think we are going for the same formula again.

Lallana, Origi, Minamino and the loanee we just got back from Stuttgart
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #527 on: Today at 03:03:26 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:53:39 AM
From the BBC: "Ancelotti has today confirmed why he is considered one of the all time great master tacticians by playing a goalkeeper with regular sized arms."

 ;D
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #528 on: Today at 03:11:52 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:49:34 AM
And Pickford.

What if they throw us a curveball and TRex doesnt play?  :o

Think Southgate won't have the balls to drop TRex until Ancelotti benches him for someone with regular-sized arms. How Sheffield's Henderson keeps failing to get an England call-up is beyond me. Pains me to complement a Manc but that boy deserves some caps.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #529 on: Today at 03:13:40 AM »
Looking forward to Minamino's debut.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #530 on: Today at 04:39:49 AM »
I would like us to go as strong as possible. I would predict...

Alisson, Gomez, Phillips, VVD, Milner, Lallana, Jones, Gini, Mane, Elliot, Salah.

I would be surprised to see Klopp start Minamino so soon, but hopefully he will come off the bench.

Neco Williams has also been with the first team for a while, including the trip to Qatar. Wouldn't be surprised if Klopp thought he was ready to slot in.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #531 on: Today at 06:59:26 AM »
I expect Klopp to rotate cause of fatigue. But its worth remembering that Everton have only played one game less than us through Dec, and Ancelotti isnt going to be able to rotate cause their squad is small/shit.

Theyre going to be suffering as much as some of our players.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #532 on: Today at 07:10:16 AM »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 04:39:49 AM
I would like us to go as strong as possible. I would predict...

Alisson, Gomez, Phillips, VVD, Milner, Lallana, Jones, Gini, Mane, Elliot, Salah.

I would be surprised to see Klopp start Minamino so soon, but hopefully he will come off the bench.

Neco Williams has also been with the first team for a while, including the trip to Qatar. Wouldn't be surprised if Klopp thought he was ready to slot in.

No chance Mane and VVD play.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #533 on: Today at 07:11:08 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:53:39 AM
From the BBC: "Ancelotti has today confirmed why he is considered one of the all time great master tacticians by playing a goalkeeper with regular sized arms."

 :wellin
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #534 on: Today at 07:22:50 AM »
Come on Redmen!!
It is a real shame Shaq and Keita miss this. I expect Minamino to be on the bench. Agree a mix with Jones, Eliot and Neco likely. Good job we threw League cup as there is a week rest before Spurs after this. As a result we can go strong enough and rest a few. Should be enough for the win if as above and Divock.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #535 on: Today at 07:52:53 AM »
If people can't parse Klopp's words leading up to this game then they will be in for a surprise if they expect our best 11 to start just because it's fucking Everton.  Yes, obviously every fan wants to win this game/competition, especially because it's those bitter bastards from across the park, but Klopp is limited here given it's timing as he has strongly hinted. 

We've just come through our most hectic period of the year and currently have 6 players injured who have started games for us this year (Fabinho Keita, AOC, Matip, Lovren, Shaquiri).  The FA Cup is our 3rd priority right now and Klopp won't be risking the group who just played late on Thursday.  Its obvious that we'll be starting players like Lallana, Origi, Minamino, Adrian who haven't played much lately alongside some of the kids Klopp has faith in like Elliot, Jones, Williams etc.  The only question is how many of the first line starters from Thursday will be starting this game.   I think we're looking at somewhere between 3-4 with a few more on the bench.

At the end of the day, I trust Klopp 100% and fully believe we'll have enough to beat those pretenders even if they somehow lucked into hiring a decent manager for once.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #536 on: Today at 07:59:01 AM »
Remember?  ;D  ;D

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #537 on: Today at 08:31:44 AM »
Then general feeling I'm getting is that those based in Liverpool want us to go full strength so that a few Everton fans don't rub it in if they win. But honestly, if they're going to take the piss after beating a team of kids then the joke is really on them. Especially given the League table and the fact that they aren't going to win this Cup. So I'd say forget about personal pride, just get behind the team that is fielded and know that if we win, which we will have every chance of doing, we will be able to rub it in 100 times more than usual. If we lose, just see the bigger picture and it was a sacrifice that had to be made for ultimate glory.

My real worry here though is that we win and awaken the beast!
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #538 on: Today at 08:32:54 AM »
It time to give Mane some rest.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #539 on: Today at 08:59:02 AM »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:18:03 AM
We go for the league, the CL and the FA Cup.  If putting out a (fairly) strong team against Everton means we will capitulate and lose a 13 point lead (with a game in hand) then so be it.  It is a risk that most would take.

We haven't got the depth for all 3. We've got two senior full backs ffs. There comes a point where you can't keep risking them in every game and in every competition. It's unfortunate that we've got 2 centre backs injured but it means we can't risk the other 2 in every game in the meantime when the games are every few days.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #540 on: Today at 09:01:34 AM »
Geeeez...top of the league and not a care in the world

No?
Let's re-ignite the scouse vs oot debate over a fucking fa cup 3rd round game  ;D

Great stuff.
Personally I'd like to see us rest a lot of players or have a few play in tandem to cover the 90, and sure as hell don't wanna lose but klopp will put out a team that he thinks will win I'm sure. Won't be a villa away scenario
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #541 on: Today at 09:05:03 AM »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:17:14 AM
Agree with both these. People keep talking about "the league is the priority" which in any other season would make sense. But we're acting like if we go strong in this then we're throwing the league. The league's done boys. We're gonna win it a canter, regardless of what team plays on Sunday.

There's half a season to play with Man City well capable of going out and winning every game again and pushing us. But he problem with tomorrow is the quick turnaround from Thursday and all the recent games. If we were playing Everton on Monday or Tuesday night then I think we'd go a bit stronger.

The issue people need to take up is the Sheffield United selection. Klopp went full bang for that.

What Klopp has said is he's not altering his plans for the sake of Everton. Klopp has written off the domestic cups this season because of the extra competitions and the priority of the league and retaining the CL.  In reality if we were playing anyone else we'd rest every senior player we've got tomorrow out of the squad.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #542 on: Today at 09:06:18 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:59:02 AM
We haven't got the depth for all 3. We've got two senior full backs ffs. There comes a point where you can't keep risking them in every game and in every competition. It's unfortunate that we've got 2 centre backs injured but it means we can't risk the other 2 in every game in the meantime when the games are every few days.
Haven't we? How about having some faith in your team and manager?
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #543 on: Today at 09:06:21 AM »
We dont need the full first team to beat this lot, theyre shite.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #544 on: Today at 09:09:26 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 09:06:18 AM
Haven't we? How about having some faith in your team and manager?

It's how Klopp sees it. He's written off the domestic cups this season to prioritise the league and the CL and sealing the Super Cup and World Club Cup.

We've got 12 senior players fit with many of them shattered after Christmas and new year. He's not going to risk a few more injuries in a high charged derby game for a low priority competition this season.

I said in the summer I'd rather  go out the cups early because we'd draw Everton or City eventually and then everyone loses their shit when we put a second string out. it's unfortuntate that we've drawn Everton so early.

In not signing anyone last summer the domestic cups were written off. City have more strength in depth, less competitions and have been constently lucky with draws.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #545 on: Today at 09:15:50 AM »
Urgh, ref is Jon Moss.  ::)
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #546 on: Today at 09:37:45 AM »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 09:15:50 AM
Urgh, ref is Jon Moss.  ::)

Don't worry. We've got VAR on our side.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #547 on: Today at 09:41:35 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:05:03 AM
There's half a season to play with Man City well capable of going out and winning every game again and pushing us. But he problem with tomorrow is the quick turnaround from Thursday and all the recent games. If we were playing Everton on Monday or Tuesday night then I think we'd go a bit stronger.

The issue people need to take up is the Sheffield United selection. Klopp went full bang for that.

What Klopp has said is he's not altering his plans for the sake of Everton. Klopp has written off the domestic cups this season because of the extra competitions and the priority of the league and retaining the CL.  In reality if we were playing anyone else we'd rest every senior player we've got tomorrow out of the squad.

Nonsense Thursday / Sunday is a standard turnaround, then six days rest with five more players available after returning from injury. 
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #548 on: Today at 09:42:37 AM »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:17:14 AM
Agree with both these. People keep talking about "the league is the priority" which in any other season would make sense. But we're acting like if we go strong in this then we're throwing the league. The league's done boys. We're gonna win it a canter, regardless of what team plays on Sunday.

Jack, the debate in this thread is about what sort of team we want to see, not Klopp. Klopp will put out whatever team he feels on Sunday, none of us can change that, I won't criticize him and nor should anyone else. This discussion is about the importance we as fans put on this game, in the context of this season and these injuries. It's not really about what Klopp eventually does, because none of us are in a position to argue with him on that. What can be argued is the attitudes of us fans towards this game, and it's clear just how much of a difference of opinion there is on this.
League is not done. A few more injuries could screw us up big time.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #549 on: Today at 09:44:25 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:41:35 AM
Nonsense Thursday / Sunday is a standard turnaround, then six days rest with five more players available after returning from injury.

But there is no definite timetable, that we are aware of, when those players will return is there.

Could be before Spurs or at the end of the month so I doubt risk will be taken.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #550 on: Today at 09:45:17 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:41:35 AM
Nonsense Thursday / Sunday is a standard turnaround, then six days rest with five more players available after returning from injury.

Klopp said the other day 4 days is enough, 3 is more of a struggle in terms of recovery when saying he'd go strong for Sheff United.

If we were playing Everton on Monday I think we'd go stronger. If Sheff U was new years day I think he'd have rested a few for that game instead after Wolves where we were clearly running on empty second half.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #551 on: Today at 09:51:56 AM »
Playing a full strength team and winning may look like a very bad decision in January/February when players are either shagged or injured. Under Jürgen we've normally done well over the festive period, but it has taken so much out of the team that we've had a dip in January/February. That could mean loosing our buffer in the PL and out of the CL.

Now is the time to rest/bench our first team.

We have two fit centre backs.
We had two senior players on the bench against Sheffield.

My team: -

Adrian

Hoever Gomez van den Berg Milner

Jones Lallana F*ck Knows

Minamino Origi Harvey

I know potentially loosing to Everton at Anfield is hard to take, but instead think about winning the PL at Goodison in March.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #552 on: Today at 09:58:08 AM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:51:56 AM
Playing a full strength team and winning may look like a very bad decision in January/February when players are either shagged or injured. Under Jürgen we've normally done well over the festive period, but it has taken so much out of the team that we've had a dip in January/February. That could mean loosing our buffer in the PL and out of the CL.

Now is the time to rest/bench our first team.

We have two fit centre backs.
We had two senior players on the bench against Sheffield.

My team: -

Adrian

Hoever Gomez van den Berg Milner

Jones Lallana F*ck Knows

Minamino Origi Harvey

I know potentially loosing to Everton at Anfield is hard to take, but instead think about winning the PL at Goodison in March.

Phillips for Van Den Bergh and Chirivella for Fuck Knows.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #553 on: Today at 10:01:13 AM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:51:56 AM
Playing a full strength team and winning may look like a very bad decision in January/February when players are either shagged or injured. Under Jürgen we've normally done well over the festive period, but it has taken so much out of the team that we've had a dip in January/February. That could mean loosing our buffer in the PL and out of the CL.

Now is the time to rest/bench our first team.

We have two fit centre backs.
We had two senior players on the bench against Sheffield.

My team: -

Adrian

Hoever Gomez van den Berg Milner

Jones Lallana F*ck Knows

Minamino Origi Harvey

I know potentially loosing to Everton at Anfield is hard to take, but instead think about winning the PL at Goodison in March.

Our 'dips' have always come after an extended break and going abroad somewhere, 11 days was it? It seems the team loses rythm, strange how people forget these things and rewrite history.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2019/01/overseas-training-camp-to-provide-fitness-relief-for-jurgen-klopps-liverpool-squad/
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #554 on: Today at 10:10:09 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:01:13 AM
Our 'dips' have always come after an extended break and going abroad somewhere, 11 days was it? It seems the team loses rythm, strange how people forget these things and rewrite history.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2019/01/overseas-training-camp-to-provide-fitness-relief-for-jurgen-klopps-liverpool-squad/

Not sure anyone is rewriting history but its crazy to suggest playing a full side tomorrow
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #555 on: Today at 10:12:34 AM »
Few regulars missing from the u18 side today suggests they're filling in for the u23s stepping up tomorrow
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #556 on: Today at 10:12:44 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:58:08 AM
Phillips for Van Den Bergh and Chirivella for Fuck Knows.

Cant see fuck knows starting this one.. didnt he sign A monster deal for United anyway ?
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #557 on: Today at 10:13:08 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:10:09 AM
Not sure anyone is rewriting history but its crazy to suggest playing a full side tomorrow

Dont think its crazy at all and think its hyperbole to suggest so. I think there are good arguments for both playing a weakened side and playing a full strength side.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #558 on: Today at 10:15:33 AM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:26:13 PM
So you would rather VVD, Mane, Robertson and/or Salah get injured for the sake of the FA Cup?

You say that as if it is a certainty.  You also seem convinced it will cost us the title if it does happen.

Ah well it is the year of 2020 hindsight. Guess we will just have to see.
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #559 on: Today at 10:15:51 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:10:09 AM
Not sure anyone is rewriting history but its crazy to suggest playing a full side tomorrow

I'm pointing out that you cannot say that the dip last year was due to the players not having enough rest, well certainly not after 11 days off, it actually had the opposite effect and people are forgetting this.
