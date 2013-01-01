« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup  (Read 16937 times)

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #520 on: Today at 01:48:15 AM »
Well its simple anyway. Those guys are knackered they are old rented mules that have been beaten with a stick tired. Some need a rest and the others need a rest but wont get one because there are not enough players.

No question we would very much like to beat Everton at home in the FA Cup Also. Klopp has said "Our best chance is Anfield" So yes lads if you can boost em with your lungs please in fact do so even more than usual if possible.

the actual teams a process of elimination. 

Origi and Llalana must come in. Milner spells a back probably. Phillips was brought here for this game. Adrian probably gets the cups. Jones probably gets a game. Gini must rest imo. Mane should rest. Mo could play.

It would be daring to play Joe instead of Virgil but id be tempted i think virg is beat up. Trent 's exhausted too 

Klopp will play whoever he thinks he can without breaking them to in order beat the EV. Which we will do anyway. 

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,020
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #521 on: Today at 02:25:57 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:55:23 AM
I don't want to make this about Scousers and those unfortunate not to be born Scousers but it will be us, who are in the ground, it will be us who have to go into work the next day and it will be us who bear the brunt of a Derby defeat not you.

You make some really good points about why we shouldn't be arsed but as a Scouser we will always be arsed.

We support a team that plays in a competitive environment. The worst thing we should do is start wrapping players in cotton wool. It is all about positivity. We played a really physical Sheffield United team and totally dominated them with the only injury coming from the warm up.what do you suggest not warming up ?

Again, for the umpteenth time, either read everything entirely or don't read it at all. Nobody was suggesting that those going to the match, should sit on their hands, and not be interested in the match. Again, I've tried to explain it on several different occasions. Compared to every other derby that we've ever played, and considering that this is the match I look most forward to and take the most out of when we beat them, considering that 99.99 percent of the time I would be disappointed if we didn't play our best XI, however for this one time, for this one instance, it's less significant than it was a couple of weeks ago when we played them in the league and compared to every single time we're up against them.

Nobody said about not supporting the team, not wanting to win,etc... but the notion that I don't understand the derby or the importance of it, bla fucking blah, is nonsense for all the reasons I explained kindly on a number of occasions.


"We played a really physical Sheffield United team and totally dominated them with the only injury coming from the warm up.what do you suggest not warming up ?''

Why would you ask me a silly question like this? You can't prevent players from doing warm ups, but you can certainly prevent players from playing when they haven't recovered properly are in danger of having muscle injuries.

I suggest you watch Klopp's presser and ask him the same question

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpG8qka6pgA

Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #522 on: Today at 02:30:09 AM »
Why are people really arguing about the team strength? As long as Origi plays, we'll be okay. ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 