I don't want to make this about Scousers and those unfortunate not to be born Scousers but it will be us, who are in the ground, it will be us who have to go into work the next day and it will be us who bear the brunt of a Derby defeat not you.



You make some really good points about why we shouldn't be arsed but as a Scouser we will always be arsed.



We support a team that plays in a competitive environment. The worst thing we should do is start wrapping players in cotton wool. It is all about positivity. We played a really physical Sheffield United team and totally dominated them with the only injury coming from the warm up.what do you suggest not warming up ?



Again, for the umpteenth time, either read everything entirely or don't read it at all. Nobody was suggesting that those going to the match, should sit on their hands, and not be interested in the match. Again, I've tried to explain it on several different occasions. Compared to every other derby that we've ever played, and considering that this is the match I look most forward to and take the most out of when we beat them, considering that 99.99 percent of the time I would be disappointed if we didn't play our best XI, however for this one time, for this one instance, it's less significant than it was a couple of weeks ago when we played them in the league and compared to every single time we're up against them.Nobody said about not supporting the team, not wanting to win,etc... but the notion that I don't understand the derby or the importance of it, bla fucking blah, is nonsense for all the reasons I explained kindly on a number of occasions."We played a really physical Sheffield United team and totally dominated them with the only injury coming from the warm up.what do you suggest not warming up ?''Why would you ask me a silly question like this? You can't prevent players from doing warm ups, but you can certainly prevent players from playing when they haven't recovered properly are in danger of having muscle injuries.I suggest you watch Klopp's presser and ask him the same question