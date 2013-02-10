« previous next »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #400 on: Today at 04:01:41 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:58:30 PM
Winning the league is the be all and end all this year. Anything else is a bonus. Klopp wont risk key injuries.

This.
Online Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #401 on: Today at 04:05:41 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:01:19 PM
If we were playing literally any other team other than Everton, I'd send out the U-17 side if I were Klopp. Fuck the cup, it's nothing compared to what we're really after. But it being Everton is what makes it so frustrating. While City and Leicester have strolls against Port Vale and Wigan.

Well I had a fume when the draw was made, knowing this would happen. It is what it is.

This is exactly why Klopp moans about fixture congestion. Having to sacrifice a derby won't give him satisfaction
« Last Edit: Today at 04:07:58 PM by Fromola »
Offline deano2727

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #402 on: Today at 04:22:40 PM »
 I reckon we put the kids out. Rightly so too. Bit frustrating they are likely to get their first win in so long under such circumstances, but guess what, they'll be even more frustrated come May. Bigger fish to fry and all that.

Give them their day. They aren't winning the cup and seeing us lift number 19 (and hopefully 7) will make them forget everything about this season.
Online IanZG

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #403 on: Today at 04:24:13 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:58:30 PM
I said it at the time but Klopp effectively sacrificed the domestic Cups in the summer by not signing anyone.

Well the League Cup was basically unwinnable due to the world cup scheduling issue (unless you feel signing two additional players would free up Curtis Jones and Hoever to play against Villa and that would turn the result in our favour).

If we didn't have all those injuries, the lineup against Everton would be something like: Adrian, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Lallana, Ox, Keita, Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino (with Gomez of the starters instead one of the CBs), which is more than good enough to go through. Unfortunately, when 6 out of the 11 are injured (and Milner had to play Thursday due to Fabinho's injury), we're bound to play the youth here. In theory we could've done with a few additional players in the summer, but looking at how well the first half of the season went, it's way more likely that changing something would lead to more points lost in the league than a better chance of winning a cup.
Offline Linudden

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #404 on: Today at 04:24:15 PM »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:22:40 PM
I reckon we put the kids out. Rightly so too. Bit frustrating they are likely to get their first win in so long under such circumstances, but guess what, they'll be even more frustrated come May. Bigger fish to fry and all that.

Give them their day. They aren't winning the cup and seeing us lift number 19 (and hopefully 7) will make them forget everything about this season.

Depends on how many we field. Keep in mind they're Everton after all  ;D Even four first-teamers could tip an Anfield tie over the edge for us. Sure, we conceded five versus Arsenal, but won.

Let's say we have Mané and Salah lurking on the bench and it's 1-1 with 30 to play. Do you really think Keane and Mina will be looking forward to that?
Offline bornandbRED

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #405 on: Today at 04:24:34 PM »
Think it'll be a mix of kids like Jones, Williams, Hoever, Elliot and the likes of Milner, Lallana, Adrian, Origi & perhaps Minamino. I'd give us a fighting chance with a team like that.

Couldn't really give a shite about the FA Cup. Dead beat competition that has a weird, drab aura around it.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:26:27 PM by bornandbRED »
Offline newterp

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #406 on: Today at 04:26:25 PM »
oh shit....we are allowed to wear the World Champions badge for this.... bitter level is going to MAX fume......avoid injuries.
Offline Classycara

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #407 on: Today at 04:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:58:30 PM
I said it at the time but Klopp effectively sacrificed the domestic Cups in the summer by not signing anyone. It's only a problem now because we've drawn Everton and people are dreading work on Monday morning. If we go out to Villa again nobody would care.

Winning the league is the be all and end all this year. Anything else is a bonus. Klopp wont risk key injuries.

Everything we've seen from Klopp since he arrived suggests he's 'effectively sacrificed the domestic cups'. Do you remember some of the teams we put out in the cup in the first two seasons? Including a Jose Enrique captained side and our previous record youngest side ever.

Even when the stakes have been lower than winning the league, he hasn't risked injuries.

Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:24:34 PM
Think it'll be a mix of kids like Jones, Williams, Hoever, Elliot and the likes of Milner, Lallana, Adrian, Origi & perhaps Minamino. I'd give us a fighting chance with a team like that.

Couldn't really give a shite about the FA Cup. Dead beat competition that has a weird, drab aura around it.

Think that's a good shout about the team. Throw in Nat Phillips and Larouci or the young lad at LB for the Villa game for the back four. Adrian behind them. Then midfield three of Lallana Chirivella and Jones. Origi Elliot and Minamino as the front three. Milner might be able to start the game, but he shouldn't be risked now I don't think, especially as he's our fullback first backup.

Agree about the FA cup too. Much prefer the league cup. Knows what it is, and doesn't get fake hype or the same level of GBH-allowing refereeing performances.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:33:47 PM by Classycara »
Online Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #408 on: Today at 04:34:59 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 04:24:13 PM
Well the League Cup was basically unwinnable due to the world cup scheduling issue (unless you feel signing two additional players would free up Curtis Jones and Hoever to play against Villa and that would turn the result in our favour).

If we didn't have all those injuries, the lineup against Everton would be something like: Adrian, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Lallana, Ox, Keita, Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino (with Gomez of the starters instead one of the CBs), which is more than good enough to go through. Unfortunately, when 6 out of the 11 are injured (and Milner had to play Thursday due to Fabinho's injury), we're bound to play the youth here. In theory we could've done with a few additional players in the summer, but looking at how well the first half of the season went, it's way more likely that changing something would lead to more points lost in the league than a better chance of winning a cup.

Klopp has said the problem with the League Cup is the two leg semi in January, coming right off the back of Christmas and new year schedule. A bad draw in the FA Cup (which we've got) and a potential replay and 4th round and your January is mental.  Especially with the West Ham game to fit in and another 4 league games already scheduled for January.

Klopp anticipated this and wanted to make sure we were out the League Cup before Jan to avoid that. We tried our best to go out to Arsenal to avoid the quarter final problem.

Injuries have harmed us but given the brutal half season we've had of games we were always going to get injuries, but we didn't make signings in the summer which would have allowed us to be a bit more competitive in the cups to either give us that more cover or to rotate a bit more. The fact we've only got two senior natural full backs for example in the squad (minus Moreno and Clyne who we would have sold), or didn't replace Sturridge because we had Brewster yet he's hardly made the bench all season.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:40:47 PM by Fromola »
Online SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:36:27 PM »
Sitting comfortably, I'll tell you a little story.......

Once upon a time, way, way back, many moons ago, a football team won a competition and it was called 'The World Cup' and this team became the world champions. Some weeks later after, a friendly was declared with the new world champions, versus another national team.
Now this 'other' national team dismissed the world champions as a flash in a pan, a fraud, a non win due to dodgy officiating and with a general drive to de-value and be disgernerous towards these new word champions, as they had always lived in their shadow for many years and were jealous of the new world champions.
These champions "were not champions" is what they said and the tournament carried no value. So, a game took place and whilst it was titled as a friendly, this game was far from being a friendly, with tackles flying in everywhere and this 'other' team wanting to beat their enemy so badly, they tried as hard as they possibly could - that they would do anything to beat their new world champion neighbours - as they were jealous and hated that the rest of the world had recognised their enemies as being the best in the world - yet they didn't.
So the game took place and those tackles flew in and after much effort and at all cost playing, the neighbours beat the world champions. They were so happy, they soon were quick to then call and title themselves as the new 'World champions' and that they, were the best team in the world and something they continually reminded the real world champions of, for many many years.

So, the moral of this story is - Never underestimate your enemy and never, ever, let your title and what you hold dear, to be put at risk.

Now, this little story may hit a chord with some and hopefully those who live in the city and its surrounding areas, who have these kind of neighbours and understand on what being crowned world champions means, and what those would do, to try and take it away from us and use it against us.
Simply put - we give this lot no quarter, we play our strongest team and put this lot in their place and give them nothing to live off, we fucking twat them.

So, give your resting players and leagues a rest, if you're local and you know the derbies, don't lose sight of what this shower of shite will be like if we play a weakened team and lose. This, is bigger than any game we will play in the net 2 months.


Be careful people, what you hope and wish for, may just come true at a cost.
Offline deFacto

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #410 on: Today at 04:42:06 PM »
Its not resting players though. They have a day more to recover in between and we have 12 fit senior players. In order to prevent further injuries you cant risk playing some of them because one game.
Online Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #411 on: Today at 04:43:10 PM »
Quote from: SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?! on Today at 04:36:27 PM
Sitting comfortably, I'll tell you a little story.......

Once upon a time, way, way back, many moons ago, a football team won a competition and it was called 'The World Cup' and this team became the world champions. Some weeks later after, a friendly was declared with the new world champions, versus another national team.
Now this 'other' national team dismissed the world champions as a flash in a pan, a fraud, a non win due to dodgy officiating and with a general drive to de-value and be disgernerous towards these new word champions, as they had always lived in their shadow for many years and were jealous of the new world champions.
These champions "were not champions" is what they said and the tournament carried no value. So, a game took place and whilst it was titled as a friendly, this game was far from being a friendly, with tackles flying in everywhere and this 'other' team wanting to beat their enemy so badly, they tried as hard as they possibly could - that they would do anything to beat their new world champion neighbours - as they were jealous and hated that the rest of the world had recognised their enemies as being the best in the world - yet they didn't.
So the game took place and those tackles flew in and after much effort and at all cost playing, the neighbours beat the world champions. They were so happy, they soon were quick to then call and title themselves as the new 'World champions' and that they, were the best team in the world and something they continually reminded the real world champions of, for many many years.

So, the moral of this story is - Never underestimate your enemy and never, ever, let your title and what you hold dear, to be put at risk.

Now, this little story may hit a chord with some and hopefully those who live in the city and its surrounding areas, who have these kind of neighbours and understand on what being crowned world champions means, and what those would do, to try and take it away from us and use it against us.
Simply put - we give this lot no quarter, we play our strongest team and put this lot in their place and give them nothing to live off, we fucking twat them.

So, give your resting players and leagues a rest, if you're local and you know the derbies, don't lose sight of what this shower of shite will be like if we play a weakened team and lose. This, is bigger than any game we will play in the net 2 months.


Be careful people, what you hope and wish for, may just come true at a cost.

Too late. If we wanted a strong team out Sunday we'd have put the kids out on Thursday. The key players are tired and at risk of injury.

Klopp and the sports science people at the club know better than the "back in my day" crowd when it comes to conditioning.


The "tackles flying in everywhere" argument only strengthens Klopp's call to not risk players.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:48:06 PM by Fromola »
Offline Samie

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #412 on: Today at 04:44:08 PM »
From James Pearce.  We gonna show em we're World Champs.

Quote
Liverpool will wear the FIFA world champions gold badge on their shirts for Sundays clash with Everton. Permission granted to wear it in FA Cup as well as Champions League games but not in the Premier League, who only allowed it as a one-off v Wolves
Offline Classycara

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #413 on: Today at 04:44:23 PM »
Quote from: SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?! on Today at 04:36:27 PM
Simply put - we give this lot no quarter, we play our strongest team and put this lot in their place and give them nothing to live off, we fucking twat them.

So, give your resting players and leagues a rest, if you're local and you know the derbies, don't lose sight of what this shower of shite will be like if we play a weakened team and lose. This, is bigger than any game we will play in the net 2 months.

Be careful people, what you hope and wish for, may just come true at a cost.

Nah. Also the Atletico game is bigger for sure, as is the league derby in March.

Are you still traumatised by the extra time Dan Gosling winner when they knocked us out in 2009? Did that cost us much?

If you had a choice, which of those bad things would you rather avoid? That loss, or VVD being Funes Mori'd like Origi was?
Online Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:45:22 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:44:23 PM
Nah. Also the Atletico game is bigger for sure, as is the league derby in March.

Are you still traumatised by the extra time Dan Gosling winner when they knocked us out in 2009? Did that cost us much?

If you had a choice, which of those bad things would you rather avoid? That loss, or VVD being Funes Mori'd like Origi was?

Nobody cared about Gosling game when we were beating Real Madrid 4-0 a few weeks later or winning 4-1 at Old Trafford. Didn't Gerrard or Torres get injured in that game though which cost us crucial league points in a title race?
Online Jookie

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:48:32 PM »
Quote from: SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?! on Today at 04:36:27 PM

So, give your resting players and leagues a rest, if you're local and you know the derbies, don't lose sight of what this shower of shite will be like if we play a weakened team and lose. This, is bigger than any game we will play in the net 2 months.


I agree with this whole heartedly. At the moment I would say  FA Cup game is bigger than any other single game up to Atletico Madrid.

In the context of being 10 points ahead with 2 games in hand you can easy make an argument that last night's game was less important and therefore we should have rotated a bit more. Others will disagree.

The FA Cup draw. The fixture pile up due to World Club Championships and Xmas schedule. The injuries. All have forced Klopp's hand in our pursuit to try and win the league. Still think we could have twisted a bit more with last night's team selection.

Will be so disappointing that we probably wn't deliver the hammer blow that confirms 25 years for Everton without a trophy.That would have been massive for a certain section of our fan base.
Offline deFacto

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:50:50 PM »
Again it has fuck all to do with resting players.
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:54:58 PM »
Quote from: SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?! on Today at 04:36:27 PM
Sitting comfortably, I'll tell you a little story.......

Once upon a time, way, way back, many moons ago, a football team won a competition and it was called 'The World Cup' and this team became the world champions. Some weeks later after, a friendly was declared with the new world champions, versus another national team.
Now this 'other' national team dismissed the world champions as a flash in a pan, a fraud, a non win due to dodgy officiating and with a general drive to de-value and be disgernerous towards these new word champions, as they had always lived in their shadow for many years and were jealous of the new world champions.
These champions "were not champions" is what they said and the tournament carried no value. So, a game took place and whilst it was titled as a friendly, this game was far from being a friendly, with tackles flying in everywhere and this 'other' team wanting to beat their enemy so badly, they tried as hard as they possibly could - that they would do anything to beat their new world champion neighbours - as they were jealous and hated that the rest of the world had recognised their enemies as being the best in the world - yet they didn't.
So the game took place and those tackles flew in and after much effort and at all cost playing, the neighbours beat the world champions. They were so happy, they soon were quick to then call and title themselves as the new 'World champions' and that they, were the best team in the world and something they continually reminded the real world champions of, for many many years.

So, the moral of this story is - Never underestimate your enemy and never, ever, let your title and what you hold dear, to be put at risk.

Now, this little story may hit a chord with some and hopefully those who live in the city and its surrounding areas, who have these kind of neighbours and understand on what being crowned world champions means, and what those would do, to try and take it away from us and use it against us.
Simply put - we give this lot no quarter, we play our strongest team and put this lot in their place and give them nothing to live off, we fucking twat them.

So, give your resting players and leagues a rest, if you're local and you know the derbies, don't lose sight of what this shower of shite will be like if we play a weakened team and lose. This, is bigger than any game we will play in the net 2 months.


Be careful people, what you hope and wish for, may just come true at a cost.

You heard what Klopp said about putting emotion to one side?
Online Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:56:30 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:48:32 PM
I agree with this whole heartedly. At the moment I would say  FA Cup game is bigger than any other single game up to Atletico Madrid.

In the context of being 10 points ahead with 2 games in hand you can easy make an argument that last night's game was less important and therefore we should have rotated a bit more. Others will disagree.

The FA Cup draw. The fixture pile up due to World Club Championships and Xmas schedule. The injuries. All have forced Klopp's hand in our pursuit to try and win the league. Still think we could have twisted a bit more with last night's team selection.

Will be so disappointing that we probably wn't deliver the hammer blow that confirms 25 years for Everton without a trophy.That would have been massive for a certain section of our fan base.

I'd agree that's the argument. There's a good argument that we could have made a few changes for Wolves and Sheff U to freshen it up a bit (we were tired in these games) and then with less minutes in the legs could have gone a bit stronger on Sunday. Injuries mostly put paid to that, although Origi an example of a player who could have started one of the two games.

But had we done that and dropped points with Nat Phillips at centre back or Williams at right back then Klopp would have got stick for that. He's prioritised the league which is the main priority. He doesn't want to alter that and change the order of things just because we've got Everton (he pretty much said that today).

In reality a lot of those who'll complain at the selection on Sunday would have complained if he'd rested players for the last two games and cost us points and are ignorant about fatigue and sports science (i've heard plenty of them today). Klopp did do that either side of the Salzburg game though as CL a bigger priority than the FA Cup, Everton or no Everton.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:04 PM by Fromola »
Offline newterp

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:56:53 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:26:25 PM
oh shit....we are allowed to wear the World Champions badge for this.... bitter level is going to MAX fume......avoid injuries.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:44:08 PM
From James Pearce.  We gonna show em we're World Champs.


Come on man!
Offline Byrnee

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #420 on: Today at 05:00:40 PM »
Quote from: SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?! on Today at 04:36:27 PM
Sitting comfortably, I'll tell you a little story.......

Once upon a time, way, way back, many moons ago, a football team won a competition and it was called 'The World Cup' and this team became the world champions. Some weeks later after, a friendly was declared with the new world champions, versus another national team.
Now this 'other' national team dismissed the world champions as a flash in a pan, a fraud, a non win due to dodgy officiating and with a general drive to de-value and be disgernerous towards these new word champions, as they had always lived in their shadow for many years and were jealous of the new world champions.
These champions "were not champions" is what they said and the tournament carried no value. So, a game took place and whilst it was titled as a friendly, this game was far from being a friendly, with tackles flying in everywhere and this 'other' team wanting to beat their enemy so badly, they tried as hard as they possibly could - that they would do anything to beat their new world champion neighbours - as they were jealous and hated that the rest of the world had recognised their enemies as being the best in the world - yet they didn't.
So the game took place and those tackles flew in and after much effort and at all cost playing, the neighbours beat the world champions. They were so happy, they soon were quick to then call and title themselves as the new 'World champions' and that they, were the best team in the world and something they continually reminded the real world champions of, for many many years.

So, the moral of this story is - Never underestimate your enemy and never, ever, let your title and what you hold dear, to be put at risk.

Now, this little story may hit a chord with some and hopefully those who live in the city and its surrounding areas, who have these kind of neighbours and understand on what being crowned world champions means, and what those would do, to try and take it away from us and use it against us.
Simply put - we give this lot no quarter, we play our strongest team and put this lot in their place and give them nothing to live off, we fucking twat them.

So, give your resting players and leagues a rest, if you're local and you know the derbies, don't lose sight of what this shower of shite will be like if we play a weakened team and lose. This, is bigger than any game we will play in the net 2 months.


Be careful people, what you hope and wish for, may just come true at a cost.

The moral seems to be that you shouldn't risk players against a bitter rival with tackles flying in from everywhere and instead let them try to beat a reserve side. They can't claim to have beaten the World Champions then either way, can they?

Anyone worrying about Monday in work needs to print out a copy of the League table in 100 point font and wallpaper any blues desks who try to rub this in, assuming they win.

At best get them a happy anniversary card 20 years etc etc. Them winning against a reserve side would always have an asterisk against it, so congratulating them would be the worst thing possible for them.

But overall, I wouldn't worry. These are fucking shite and we will win no matter the team.
Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #421 on: Today at 05:05:13 PM »
All I can say is that it's a good thing the boss isn't local and won't let his heart rule his head!
Online smutchin

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #422 on: Today at 05:05:34 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:58:30 PM
I said it at the time but Klopp effectively sacrificed the domestic Cups in the summer by not signing anyone.

I had a look earlier to remind myself who actually played against Wolves this time last year. Among the starting XI was Camacho, who subsequently left due to not getting enough playing time. And that illustrates the problem nicely - you cant attract squad players of the right calibre on the promise that they might occasionally get a game in the cups. And even if you could, would it be a good use of the clubs finite resources anyway?

Weve actually got a vastly stronger, deeper squad than we had when Klopp first arrived, and if they were all fit wed definitely be able to compete on several fronts. But they arent all fit and thats why hell need to pick some of the kids for this one.

Im sure the squad will continue to get stronger as well, but we cant just go out and buy another three £50m midfielders like City can just for the sake of hoovering up all the domestic trophies.


Offline SerbianScouser

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #423 on: Today at 05:13:11 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 05:05:34 PM
Im sure the squad will continue to get stronger as well, but we cant just go out and buy another three £50m midfielders like City can just for the sake of hoovering up all the domestic trophies.
Our squad is more than deep enough to field teams good enough to compete in two domestic cups. Problem is we have too many injuries at the same time which rarely happens to us for how many robust players we have in the squad. Our B team looks really, really good on paper, shame that we won't get to see them on Sunday for all the injuries.
Online Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #424 on: Today at 05:16:12 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 05:05:34 PM
I had a look earlier to remind myself who actually played against Wolves this time last year. Among the starting XI was Camacho, who subsequently left due to not getting enough playing time. And that illustrates the problem nicely - you cant attract squad players of the right calibre on the promise that they might occasionally get a game in the cups. And even if you could, would it be a good use of the clubs finite resources anyway?

Weve actually got a vastly stronger, deeper squad than we had when Klopp first arrived, and if they were all fit wed definitely be able to compete on several fronts. But they arent all fit and thats why hell need to pick some of the kids for this one.

Im sure the squad will continue to get stronger as well, but we cant just go out and buy another three £50m midfielders like City can just for the sake of hoovering up all the domestic trophies.

Letting Moreno and Sturridge go without replacements did leave us more short and Clyne was set to leave as well. I know Moreno didn't feature much last season but he was out of favour. We do need another senior full back.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #425 on: Today at 05:29:06 PM »
Seems a fair bit of rotation, going by the quotes. Surely to melt the heads of a few weirdos but what can you do. Well win regardless.
Online smutchin

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #426 on: Today at 05:32:26 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:16:12 PM
Letting Moreno and Sturridge go without replacements did leave us more short and Clyne was set to leave as well. I know Moreno didn't feature much last season but he was out of favour. We do need another senior full back.

The problem is where do you find senior players who are of the right quality, dont cost a fortune and are happy to be back-ups to the worlds best fullbacks?

I like Moreno but frankly he just wasnt good enough and wasnt earning his keep.
Offline AllyouneedisRush

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #427 on: Today at 05:39:31 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:29:06 PM
Seems a fair bit of rotation, going by the quotes. Surely to melt the heads of a few weirdos but what can you do. Well win regardless.

Everton have just been through the Christmas games also, I think they looked tired v city and they have no back up of note..

They will play the same side and if we are patient we can beat them with the side that has already been mooted as the starting 11.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:43:37 PM by AllyouneedisRush »
Offline only6times

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #428 on: Today at 05:42:22 PM »
Batter these and go for the treble.
Offline number 168

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #429 on: Today at 05:51:14 PM »
Not too bothered really. Yes it would be good to beat Everton and get to the next round but for me wining the league and defending our European Cup are the priorities. Looking forward to seeing what team Jurgen puts out, but if we did lose I could cope with the Bitters at work on Monday morning.
Offline Byrnee

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #430 on: Today at 06:10:45 PM »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 05:51:14 PM
Not too bothered really. Yes it would be good to beat Everton and get to the next round but for me wining the league and defending our European Cup are the priorities. Looking forward to seeing what team Jurgen puts out, but if we did lose I could cope with the Bitters at work on Monday morning.

Again get them all a happy anniversary card, congratulations on 20 years or something like that, they'll know it's a hollow victory so the more we all go overboard congratulating them will make it even worse for them.
Online dudleyred

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #431 on: Today at 06:12:57 PM »
Brewster in the squad is good news
Online FiSh77

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #432 on: Today at 06:15:09 PM »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 05:42:22 PM
Batter these and go for the treble.

Anybody not wanting this is a bad wool ;D
Offline Classycara

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #433 on: Today at 06:20:19 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:15:09 PM
Anybody not wanting this is a bad wool ;D

True but so's anyone fearful of evertonians
Online #RedDawn2020

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #434 on: Today at 06:48:47 PM »
For once, I am glad I am not the manager. Horrible fixture to prepare for in our current injury situation with us almost stuck in a lose-lose scenario. Winning the game is just what is expected from us, we are that good, no pressure on Everton. Lose the game and it may take away some of the mental barriers we have managed to build in opponents heads about our quality and it shows teams we are maybe not that unbeatable after all. Opposition fans already think that Carlo has our number. Draw the game and we have to turn up again at their place.

Personally, I am torn but I hope we do not just throw the game and put out a strong enough team to get past Everton. For me it depends if we can squeeze one more game out of Gomez, Robertson and Hendo/ Gini with a view towards a one week break until Spurs. For me those have to play if we are to put out a good enough first eleven. It sucks we dont have just one more fit CB and CM.

Team for me (433): Adrian, Hoever, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Hendo, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Origi, Elliot. Mane, Brewster, Williams, Gini and others on the bench. Any weaker than that and it will become very difficult probably against Carlos Everton.

...but then again, fuck this, we want to win the title (just have to now), just play the kids.
Online jack witham

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #435 on: Today at 06:52:37 PM »
Play the kids we have bigger fish to fry.
Online Fromola

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #436 on: Today at 06:53:13 PM »
I don't think a replay would be that bad if it came to it. Saves us losing a big home game and we can just put the same side out again for more experience plus potential minutes for returning injured players.

The tie does have shades of 08/09 about it and we suffered key injuries in that tie in the middle of a title race.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #437 on: Today at 07:01:08 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:53:13 PM
I don't think a replay would be that bad if it came to it. Saves us losing a big home game and we can just put the same side out again for more experience plus potential minutes for returning injured players.

The tie does have shades of 08/09 about it and we suffered key injuries in that tie in the middle of a title race.

That's it in a nutshell. A great way for youngsters to get experience in front of support at Anfield and test their ability to cope with waves of bitterness and hatred at Goodison.

Online Guz-kop

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #438 on: Today at 07:03:56 PM »
The injuries have destroyed us here. We could put out a strong team and still make loads of changes. As it is I think one of the centre backs, Henderson and mane are gonna be the only survivors from Thursday night I think. We'll see though. Klopp can do whatever the fuck he wants to be honest and anyone sticking the boot in after the game can do one
Offline Zlen

Re: FA Cup
« Reply #439 on: Today at 07:04:55 PM »
I think many will be surprised by just how weak a team Klopp puts out and also how well theyll perform.

To get anything out of cups this season we really needed some luck with the draws. We got none. So we do what we can but in the end it doesnt really matter.
