Sitting comfortably, I'll tell you a little story.......



Once upon a time, way, way back, many moons ago, a football team won a competition and it was called 'The World Cup' and this team became the world champions. Some weeks later after, a friendly was declared with the new world champions, versus another national team.

Now this 'other' national team dismissed the world champions as a flash in a pan, a fraud, a non win due to dodgy officiating and with a general drive to de-value and be disgernerous towards these new word champions, as they had always lived in their shadow for many years and were jealous of the new world champions.

These champions "were not champions" is what they said and the tournament carried no value. So, a game took place and whilst it was titled as a friendly, this game was far from being a friendly, with tackles flying in everywhere and this 'other' team wanting to beat their enemy so badly, they tried as hard as they possibly could - that they would do anything to beat their new world champion neighbours - as they were jealous and hated that the rest of the world had recognised their enemies as being the best in the world - yet they didn't.

So the game took place and those tackles flew in and after much effort and at all cost playing, the neighbours beat the world champions. They were so happy, they soon were quick to then call and title themselves as the new 'World champions' and that they, were the best team in the world and something they continually reminded the real world champions of, for many many years.



So, the moral of this story is - Never underestimate your enemy and never, ever, let your title and what you hold dear, to be put at risk.



Now, this little story may hit a chord with some and hopefully those who live in the city and its surrounding areas, who have these kind of neighbours and understand on what being crowned world champions means, and what those would do, to try and take it away from us and use it against us.

Simply put - we give this lot no quarter, we play our strongest team and put this lot in their place and give them nothing to live off, we fucking twat them.



So, give your resting players and leagues a rest, if you're local and you know the derbies, don't lose sight of what this shower of shite will be like if we play a weakened team and lose. This, is bigger than any game we will play in the net 2 months.





Be careful people, what you hope and wish for, may just come true at a cost.