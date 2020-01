Wouldn't be surprised to see a very similar line-up as faced Arsenal in the league cup, though obviously without Ox and Keita.



Minamino in for Ox's place in that line-up seems like a no-brainer, though a new signing making his debut in a derby with a bunch of kids alongside him would be a real baptism of fire... So maybe keep Henderson in the side for a bit of stability, experience and guidance.



I don't think it's fair to criticise Klopp for not taking the domestic cups seriously. I believe he sends every team out with the honest intention of winning, whoever he picks, and adding to the trophy haul is always good, but he's also a pragmatist and the league remains the number one priority until the title is a mathematical certainty. Plus as numerous people have said, we really can't afford to pick up any more injuries (and let's not forget that we lost Lovren in the 3rd round last year when we already had Gomez and Matip out).



The unbeaten home record is irrelevant in the grander scheme of things, a nice adjunct of doing well generally but not a record to be defended at all costs.



Of course it'll be disappointing if we lose - it's always disappointing to lose, especially to Everton - but let's keep some perspective.



If we win, so much the better.