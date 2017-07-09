We are entering our most difficult stretch of the season with a depleted and tired squad. If we are going to have a wobble, it is likely in this run. Separate the emotion out of it and give some of the key players the night off and/or leave some on the bench. We have a bigger prize to concern ourselves with. Everton on the other hand aren't going to get relegated and are probably going to stretch their tired and injury plagued squad to the max as they need to win something

