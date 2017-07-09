« previous next »
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,957
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #320 on: Today at 12:33:01 PM »
I think Mane being taken off was an indication he will start. And Elliot coming on was a bit of a nerve settler before he starts on Sunday.

I would personally rest VVD, and protect him at all costs. And I would do the same for Hendo - he has done some serious minutes over this period and put everything into it.

Adrian

Hoever - Gomez - VVD - Robertson

Milner - Jones - Lallana

Elliot - Origi - Mane

Thats the team I expect to see. Maybe Gini for Milner but I thought Gini looked a bit tired in patches recently.
JFT96.

Online Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #321 on: Today at 12:33:07 PM »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 11:49:19 AM
The idea of Everton getting their first win at Anfield in 21 years while 7'500 of them go apeshit with their purple flares and blasting out their song makes me feel ill.

Stay at home then.
Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,997
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #322 on: Today at 12:38:41 PM »
Have no idea what Klopp will do.

Becker

Williams
Phillips
Van Dijk
Milner

Wijnaldum
Lallana
Jones

Eliot
Origi
Minamino

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,723
  • Dutch Class
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #323 on: Today at 12:39:16 PM »
We are entering our most difficult stretch of the season with a depleted and tired squad. If we are going to have a wobble, it is likely in this run. Separate the emotion out of it and give some of the key players the night off and/or leave some on the bench. We have a bigger prize to concern ourselves with. Everton on the other hand aren't going to get relegated and are probably going to stretch their tired and injury plagued squad to the max as they need to win something
Online Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault!
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,316
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #324 on: Today at 12:42:31 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:33:07 PM
Stay at home then.

Soz for caring like.
Online Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #325 on: Today at 12:47:30 PM »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 12:42:31 PM
Soz for caring like.

Just saying if it bothers you that much then Sunday probably won't be the game for you given the team we'll have out. We might pull a rabbit out the hat but our kids against Everton's strongest team isn't likely to end in a home win.

Let them have their big day out against a youth team.
Online thaddeus

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #326 on: Today at 12:49:33 PM »
Lallana, Origi, Minamino and the Under 23s please.  Let Everton release a DVD celebrating beating our second string, they have no chance of winning the cup.

Hopefully next season we'll have a squad capable of going hard in every competition; a few new faces and an extra year's experience for the youngsters, starting on Sunday.  With some more luck on the injury front and kinder scheduling (League Cup!) maybe we could have chased the domestic cups this season but they're a small sacrifice in the bigger picture.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,350
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #327 on: Today at 12:49:35 PM »
Just be sensible with selection
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #328 on: Today at 12:50:09 PM »
I still think about how Lucus (at the time one of our most important, best performing, and most used players), tore his ACL against Chelsea in the league cup, which helped send his career on a downwards trajectory while also playing a big part in derailing Kenny's final season with us. I'm sure the sports science team have all sorts of data about the fatigue level of the players so I'm hoping anyone who is suffering from any long term or short team fatigue doesn't start this game.
Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,849
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #329 on: Today at 12:51:27 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:47:30 PM
Just saying if it bothers you that much then Sunday probably won't be the game for you given the team we'll have out. We might pull a rabbit out the hat but our kids against Everton's strongest team isn't likely to end in a home win.

Let them have their big day out against a youth team.

 ;)
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,723
  • Dutch Class
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #330 on: Today at 12:53:35 PM »
Quote from: Byrnee on December  3, 2019, 11:44:04 AM
What possible gloating could Everton do if we win the league? Were European champions. Who cares? But if they crock Virgil for the season and we lose the title you really will never hear the end of that for fucking years.

Quote from: Byrnee on December  3, 2019, 11:45:47 AM
How do you know? Again- its not just one game its the repercussions- red cards, injuries. Fumes Mori behaviour, as they go wild celebrating Mane being stretchered off. Will it be one game then when one of ours is crocked for the season? It is quite literally not worth any risk.

Yep. The league campaign is far more important
Online kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #331 on: Today at 12:53:46 PM »
I'm still not sure exactly what positions Minimino can fill in for, or whether Klopp will want to drop him in what otherwise will be a weak team IMO.

We have zero breathing room at FB, CM or CB and IMO can't afford to risk any of the regulars there.


               Adrian

Hoever  Philipps  VDB  Milner

   Lallana  Chirivella  Jones

   Elliott   Brewster  Origi

If Minimino can do a job in MF, then I would start him for Chirivella but I doubt that's the case.
Online IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #332 on: Today at 12:55:32 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:05:31 PM
Adrian, Williams, Phillips, Hoever, a LB, Milner, Lallana, Jones, Elliott, Origi, Minamino.

Would've expected this side had Keita not gotten injured and Milner played yesterday. Not sure who I'd put in midfield instead. In any case, I would be shocked if any of the front 3 or the defenders (Alisson included) played even a minute Sunday.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,845
  • I live!
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:56:47 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 12:53:46 PM
I'm still not sure exactly what positions Minimino can fill in for, or whether Klopp will want to drop him in what otherwise will be a weak team IMO.

We have zero breathing room at FB, CM or CB and IMO can't afford to risk any of the regulars there.


               Adrian

Hoever  Philipps  VDB  Milner

   Lallana  Chirivella  Jones

   Elliott   Brewster  Origi

If Minimino can do a job in MF, then I would start him for Chirivella but I doubt that's the case.

I'm afraid we're going to have to play one of Virgil/Gomez at CB and possibly even one of the full backs for this one. We have cover in midfield and in attack, but we'll get pasted if that's the defense we put out there against a (likely) full strength Everton side. Exiting here won't be the end of the world, but doing it while getting tonked at Anfield by Everton of all clubs would be horrific.
Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,849
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:58:36 PM »
We'll have to have at least Gomez back there. VDB has looked out of his depth so far
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,294
Re: FA Cup
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:58:41 PM »
Play all the kids.
