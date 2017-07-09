Lallana, Origi, Minamino and the Under 23s please. Let Everton release a DVD celebrating beating our second string, they have no chance of winning the cup.
Hopefully next season we'll have a squad capable of going hard in every competition; a few new faces and an extra year's experience for the youngsters, starting on Sunday. With some more luck on the injury front and kinder scheduling (League Cup!) maybe we could have chased the domestic cups this season but they're a small sacrifice in the bigger picture.