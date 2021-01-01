Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 639 640 641 642 643 [644]   Go Down

Author Topic: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!  (Read 887326 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,776
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25720 on: Today at 12:18:44 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Today at 11:54:38 am

On the personal stuff, diddums. I'm sure fair minded posters will make their own minds up as to who is being personal in this thread and others. Of course, they will not be privvy to the pm's from you where there are a collection of private remarks from you to me when your mask slips, as it does occasionally on the board.

More innuendo from you I see.

I called you a "weasel" in my PM didn't I? For calling for me to be banned from RAWK. What else? Come on, cough it up

And this was after you filled my own in tray with insults and threats.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,620
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25721 on: Today at 12:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:07:46 pm
I was one of the posters who made positive comments "you clown". In doing so I even went on to say that there was no reason to question his motives. There was nothing "malicious" about Corbyn's message I said.

But typically that is what you have just done now regarding the letter from the Jewish Labour Movement (not 'Friends of Israel'). It's not the message that interests you. It's my motives, my reasons for posting it (to hurt you presumably!). The reason (since you insist of having one) I posted it is that the letter had just popped into my email tray. It was also in the Times newspaper that morning. It was current news. This is the thread for current news.

I also happen to think it's good news. So, why on earth not?

But I did not originally comment on it. It was when the pack engulfed Johnno's reply that I followed his advice and googled to find a whole litany of posts and links that I read backing up his claims, only for them to be dismissed out of hand. I was sent another link this morning by a poster which I have sent to Tepid. I'm sure there will be celebrations in the labour party offices at this good news. Something else for Sir Keir to write about in his column with the rag. Yippee!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,331
  • IFWT
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25722 on: Today at 12:21:14 pm »
Can you two give it a rest now, please.  Otherwise the threat to close down the News and Current will come to fruition.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,620
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25723 on: Today at 12:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:18:44 pm
More innuendo from you I see.

I called you a "weasel" in my PM didn't I? For calling for me to be banned from RAWK. What else? Come on, cough it up

And this was after you filled my own in tray with insults and threats.

Threats? Of what?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,331
  • IFWT
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25724 on: Today at 12:22:34 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Today at 12:21:50 pm
Threats? Of what?

See my post above yours, thanks.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,776
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25725 on: Today at 12:23:37 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Today at 12:19:45 pm
But I did not originally comment on it. It was when the pack engulfed Johnno's reply that I followed his advice and googled to find a whole litany of posts and links that I read backing up his claims, only for them to be dismissed out of hand. I was sent another link this morning by a poster which I have sent to Tepid. I'm sure there will be celebrations in the labour party offices at this good news. Something else for Sir Keir to write about in his column with the rag. Yippee!

The claim was that Jewish members were being banned from the Labour party because they had criticised the State of Israel.

Outlandish claims need supporting evidence.

I accept that both you and Johnno supplied some links. But none of the links provided that evidence. It's as simple as that.

If you do find genuine evidence I am happy to discuss it and I am open to changing my mind too. Indeed I'll say now that if Jewish (or any) members have been expelled from the Labour party because they have criticised the State of Israel I will line up in solidarity with them. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,620
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25726 on: Today at 12:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:23:37 pm
The claim was that Jewish members were being banned from the Labour party because they had criticised the State of Israel.

Outlandish claims need supporting evidence.

I accept that both you and Johnno supplied some links. But none of the links provided that evidence. It's as simple as that.

If you do find genuine evidence I am happy to discuss it and I am open to changing my mind too. Indeed I'll say now that if Jewish (or any) members have been expelled from the Labour party because they have criticised the State of Israel I will line up in solidarity with them.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/20/jewish-woman-accused-antisemitism-labour-threatens-sue-anti-zionism
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,250
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25727 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Today at 12:19:45 pm
But I did not originally comment on it. It was when the pack engulfed Johnno's reply that I followed his advice and googled to find a whole litany of posts and links that I read backing up his claims, only for them to be dismissed out of hand. I was sent another link this morning by a poster which I have sent to Tepid. I'm sure there will be celebrations in the labour party offices at this good news. Something else for Sir Keir to write about in his column with the rag. Yippee!

Which pack is that?

You seem to think there is an organised team on RAWK 'out to get you'

How exciting!

Doesn't seem very likely though. I question Johnno now and then when he confuses me as I'm not really sure what he's saying sometimes. Maybe it's because I'm thick, but he seems to give out mixed messages like 'oppose the Tories at all costs' but 'Don't vote for Labour'

As I'm a bit dim, those two statements appear to condradict each other. I created this thread so that people could chime in and discuss current or recent or even older events. Largely I think that it's been an interesting thread that's gone off the rails here and there, but a lot of good info has been discussed. Quite often that's got me going off to other websites to read up on stuff and in other occasions, I've bought books relating to the subject as I like to try and learn stuff.

That's why, when I'm confused about what the script is, I'm asking questions. You seem to be saying that people asking questions can't be permitted and that it's some sort of vile vendetta. As I said, that seems a bit unlikely to me.
Logged
I like cats
Pages: 1 ... 639 640 641 642 643 [644]   Go Up
« previous next »
 