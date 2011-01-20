Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 636 637 638 639 640 [641]   Go Down

Author Topic: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!  (Read 884691 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,845
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25600 on: December 24, 2021, 08:48:27 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on December 24, 2021, 07:39:46 pm
Its really not, and that's saying something.
You're right. I've just had enough of listening to his lies. His bumbling. His relating everything to kids TV. I suspect id bore quickly with Truss.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,643
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25601 on: December 24, 2021, 09:27:33 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on December 24, 2021, 07:21:01 pm
Does it bollux!! It simply means regulating the "market" in favour of the greatest good for the greatest number. It precludes the poor being excluded by the purchasing power of the rich!
agreed i thought seeing as Andy linked this balloon as the font of all neo-liberal wisdom i would quote him
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25602 on: December 24, 2021, 09:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on December 24, 2021, 09:27:33 pm
agreed i thought seeing as Andy linked this balloon as the font of all neo-liberal wisdom i would quote him

Depends on what you call wisdom. If you mean, should society be like this, then mise or whatever they're called isn't someone I'd want to listen to. If you mean, what do neoliberals see themselves as, then mise would be an excellent source.

I'd still like johnno to answer my original question. Where does the free market figure in his reading of liberalism?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,199
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25603 on: December 24, 2021, 11:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on December 23, 2021, 05:43:39 pm
Just a little quote from one of the founders of Mises

" Anything other than free enterprise always means a society of compulsion and lower living standards, and any form of socialism strictly enforced means dictatorship and the total state."

Care to pick the bones out of that one?

Llewelyn H Rockwell jr

You think I approve of Neoliberalism?
Logged
I like cats

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25604 on: December 24, 2021, 11:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 24, 2021, 07:28:34 pm
Are you arguing that this should not be the case, or are you arguing that liberalism does not favour the free unrestricted market as a matter of principle? Given that this discussion, after all, stems from your claim that neoliberalism is a misnomer.

Am I arguing that this should not be the case? For me to respond with absolute clarity, you need to define what you mean by "this".

I'm 100% challenging the absurd assertion that ONLY a capitalist market society can deliver "freedom" and that any socialist society delivers compulsion (as opposed to please your fucking self if you're loaded) and a lowering of living standards. I'm interested to explore whose living standards would be lowered. Applied correctly, I assert that the living standards of the greatest number would be better served. If the unfettered rich go-getters wouldn't like that then they could always sling their fucking hooks.
« Last Edit: December 24, 2021, 11:22:48 pm by JohnnoWhite »
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25605 on: December 24, 2021, 11:32:43 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on December 24, 2021, 11:20:10 pm
Am I arguing that this should not be the case? For me to respond with absolute clarity, you need to define what you mean by "this".

I'm 100% challenging the absurd assertion that ONLY a capitalist market society can deliver "freedom" and that any socialist society delivers compulsion (as opposed to please your fucking self if you're loaded) and a lowering of living standards. I'm interested to explore whose living standards would be lowered. Applied correctly, I assert that the living standards of the greatest number would be better served. If the unfettered rich go-getters wouldn't like that then they could always sling their fucking hooks.

I wasn't disputing your idea of politics when I asked (and you did not answer), where does the free market figure in your reading of liberalism? I was disputing your claim that neoliberalism is a misnomer. You went on about personal liberties and so on in your original post, presumably that being your reading of liberalism. Hence I asked you about the free market, and to date you still haven't answered. That question and answer being central to your claim that neoliberalism is a misnomer.

Here is your post again, in case you've forgotten what you've written.

Quote from: JohnnoWhite on December 22, 2021, 08:58:55 am
What has always infuriated me is the term "neoliberalism". It's a total misnomer. It's neither "new" or "modern" and it's 100% misleading because in no way does it assure " any NEW political/moral philosophy based on liberty, consent of the governed and equality before the law" (historically and demonstrably, in the context of Chile, that much is for certain!)

The actual reality delivers right-wing pseudo-Fascists who are 100% committed to the rule of the rich and powerful (and bollocks to the rest!) I find such an invented convolution of ANYONE'S language to be just a total charade masking a straight-forward dictatorship of the ruling class. So I judge anyone espousing such views to be a ruthless Fascist and as such, a sworn enemy of my class and my family.

To determine whether or not neoliberalism is a misnomer as you claim, we must look at the history of liberalism. Where does the free market figure in your understanding of liberalism?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25606 on: December 25, 2021, 12:23:34 am »
Quote from: Sangria on December 24, 2021, 11:32:43 pm
I wasn't disputing your idea of politics when I asked (and you did not answer), where does the free market figure in your reading of liberalism? I was disputing your claim that neoliberalism is a misnomer. You went on about personal liberties and so on in your original post, presumably that being your reading of liberalism. Hence I asked you about the free market, and to date you still haven't answered. That question and answer being central to your claim that neoliberalism is a misnomer.

Here is your post again, in case you've forgotten what you've written.

To determine whether or not neoliberalism is a misnomer as you claim, we must look at the history of liberalism. Where does the free market figure in your understanding of liberalism?

I simply challenged the usage of the 100% manufactured "Neoliberalism" as being in any way shape or form new! That's it. If you prefer it, NeoLiberalism is essentially a Toryisation and a harsher version of the original "softer" Liberal view of the free market.
https://www.bing.com/search?pc=CBHS&ptag=N1102D051218A9DFA1A1FF2&form=CONBDF&conlogo=CT3210127&q=The+essence+of+Liberalism%3F
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,212
  • Red since '64
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25607 on: December 25, 2021, 09:29:56 am »
Happy Christmas to you all.

Heres hoping for a much better 2022, some silverware for the Mighty Reds, and an end to the pandemic.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25608 on: December 25, 2021, 12:27:18 pm »
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25609 on: December 25, 2021, 01:30:49 pm »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,802
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25610 on: December 25, 2021, 09:41:51 pm »
Merry Christmas everyone, and fuck the Tories.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/starmer-opens-up-eight-point-lead-as-partygate-takes-toll-on-tories-lzftkmw57

The findings of a constituency-by-constituency poll conducted on December 1-21 suggested Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, would have won a general election with a 26-seat majority. Johnson would have lost his seat of Uxbridge & South Ruislip, the first sitting prime minister to have been ejected from parliament.

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,751
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25611 on: December 25, 2021, 11:05:18 pm »
Quote from: No666 on December 25, 2021, 09:41:51 pm
Merry Christmas everyone, and fuck the Tories.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/starmer-opens-up-eight-point-lead-as-partygate-takes-toll-on-tories-lzftkmw57

The findings of a constituency-by-constituency poll conducted on December 1-21 suggested Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, would have won a general election with a 26-seat majority. Johnson would have lost his seat of Uxbridge & South Ruislip, the first sitting prime minister to have been ejected from parliament.



Up the Reds. Happy New Year.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25612 on: Yesterday at 12:14:32 am »
Happy Christmas AND the very finest for the NY when it comes to all on RAWK - and I dearly hope there's a shred of a better future still achievable for our people come 2022!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:00:21 am by JohnnoWhite »
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,199
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25613 on: Yesterday at 12:20:12 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 12:14:32 am
Happy Christmas AND the very finest for the NY when it comes to all on RAWK - and I dearly hope there's still a shred of a better future still achievable for our people come 2022!

I can drink to that.

Merry Christmas and hopefully a Tory-free future for all!
Logged
I like cats

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25614 on: Yesterday at 08:01:02 am »
Amen brother!!
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,199
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25615 on: Yesterday at 12:52:09 pm »
Hoping for a bit more tolerance and respect and chilledness this New Year.

And I've been sucked into being angry at the Tories and those that vote for them. I've been angry at people that didn't agree with my posiiton or couldn't see what I was hoping for.

And I'm as bad as anyone. When did politics get so angry and pigeon-holed? Probably many, many years ago.

Most of us on here are broadly of the same mindset and you know what? If someone does vote Tory then that's up to them - that's democracy - if they want to vote for the Conservatives then that's their choice and their right.


I'm hoping for a bit more understanding, a bit more patience, a bit less passion and a lot more thought from myself this coming year. If I disagree with someone then so what? I disagree with loads of people about loads of stuff - does it really matter? Can you really change their minds? That's what this thread is really and I think largely, it does a great job and lets people get their point across. Does it change minds? Probably no - but I've learned a lot - does it need to change minds? Probably not.


Anyway. Here's to a New Year full of reasoned debate and understand between all of us. Be nice if the Tories could be out of power as well and that Merica can get back onto a more central footing. I've been reading quite a few politics books looking into fascism and the things behind that - in some part prompted by reading things on here - but I still think you can be optomistic and that we can get back from that brink. Got to be positive.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25616 on: Yesterday at 01:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 12:52:09 pm
I'm hoping for a bit more understanding, a bit more patience, a bit less passion and a lot more thought from myself this coming year. If I disagree with someone then so what? I disagree with loads of people about loads of stuff - does it really matter? Can you really change their minds? That's what this thread is really and I think largely, it does a great job and lets people get their point across. Does it change minds? Probably no - but I've learned a lot - does it need to change minds? Probably not.

I don't disagree with you, so you've got that wrong, and I demand an apology.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,199
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25617 on: Yesterday at 02:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:04:29 pm
I don't disagree with you, so you've got that wrong, and I demand an apology.

Ah, sorry Ted ;)
Logged
I like cats

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,784
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25618 on: Yesterday at 02:22:23 pm »
Xmas argument yesterday at the dinner table

Mum: "I could never vote for Keir Starmer, he stuck up for Jimmy Saville"
Me: "No he didn't you moron, for starters he worked for the CPS, the ones who prosecute the crimes, not a defence lawyer"
Dad: "Theres no point in trying to convince your mum, she buys the Daily Mail every day and doesnt think it is a right wing newspaper"
Mum: "No I don't! I only buy it once a week"

Here's to a 2022 where that fat c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson gets booted out or dies.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:24:49 pm by Jake »
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,860
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25619 on: Yesterday at 02:23:00 pm »
Best wishes to all, and hoping for a more understanding world (and thread).
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,476
  • Sound
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25620 on: Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm »
Apologies if this has already been posted..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1474318111767777280
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25621 on: Yesterday at 05:42:19 pm »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,199
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25622 on: Yesterday at 06:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm
Apologies if this has already been posted..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1474318111767777280

He comes across quite well there. Quite positive.

Imagine if he'd been able to get on board in the same way opposing Brexit, but he never could. He always looked depressed about having to do it and it seemed that he clearly was for the idea of Lexit. Obviously I'm biased because I'd seen a load of videos and debates he had about why leaving the EU was a good thing.

Imagine if he apologised and then get onboard with Labour. He would be a force to unite the party because if his fans were told that he wanted them to get back on with Labour then many probably would (You would hope)

Logged
I like cats

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,199
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25623 on: Yesterday at 06:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:42:19 pm
Summary?

The Tories are taking the piss (He actually said this) and are taking away our Working Rights, Human Rights and Rights to Protest, among other things and we should stand against it**


**Doesn't help, however, that people that opposed Brexit did so in part because they knew the effect of Brexit on their Rights.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,149
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25624 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 02:22:23 pm
Xmas argument yesterday at the dinner table

Mum: "I could never vote for Keir Starmer, he stuck up for Jimmy Saville"
Me: "No he didn't you moron, for starters he worked for the CPS, the ones who prosecute the crimes, not a defence lawyer"
Dad: "Theres no point in trying to convince your mum, she buys the Daily Mail every day and doesnt think it is a right wing newspaper"
Mum: "No I don't! I only buy it once a week"

Here's to a 2022 where that fat c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson gets booted out or dies.

Option B please
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25625 on: Yesterday at 08:05:53 pm »
Nobody wants to see a repeat of what happened to this country from 2016 onwards but it should not be forgotten. the anger and the division that split the country in half. all created deliberately by the Tory right wing fanatics and Frottage and co with the help of some of the media, we had hundreds if not thousands of Tommy Robinsons on the streets looking for trouble. MPs died. these so called politicians used these people. they hoped to take the country down the same path as the US. some still do, they would happily use the "Will of the People" traitor card to silence any opposition today if they could get away with it.
I want more than this Tory government kicked out, I want future Tory party MPs to be apologising for many years to come for what this Tory government have done since 2015, they need to spend the next 25yrs+ begging the country to forgive them and trust them once again.
So yeah. lets hope the anger dies away and family and friends can talk as friends once again with both of them pointing their anger at the politicians who used them for personal gain.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25626 on: Yesterday at 08:46:22 pm »
As bad as traditional Tory parties have been (from a Labour perspective) I wouldnt associate the current administration with them.  This current mob are like some sort of nationalist-driven spin-off cabal.  Theyre so incompetent they have yet to realise the nationalism playbook sort of loses whatever appeal it may have held (for some) in the midst of a pandemic with c150k reported deaths (actual will be much higher).  Particularly given governments management of the pandemic.

Of course this administration purged all semi moderate Tories (including those with experience of actual governance) by only retaining those who pledged allegiance to Brexit & the disaster that Johnson is.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,212
  • Red since '64
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25627 on: Yesterday at 09:11:15 pm »
Corbyn was good in that tweet, and hes quite right to highlight the issues he does.

I was reminded of Michael Foot - a very well read, thoughtful man with principles and a keen mind. Politics is often enriched by such people. But they should never become leaders; that role requires a particular and different skillset.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,570
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25628 on: Yesterday at 09:16:11 pm »
Michael Foot was an intellectual giant, no matter how disastrous his political ability  was for the country
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,520
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25629 on: Yesterday at 10:46:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:46:22 pm
Theyre so incompetent they have yet to realise the nationalism playbook sort of loses whatever appeal it may have held (for some) in the midst of a pandemic with c150k reported deaths (actual will be much higher).  Particularly given governments management of the pandemic.

Of course this administration purged all semi moderate Tories (including those with experience of actual governance) by only retaining those who pledged allegiance to Brexit & the disaster that Johnson is.

Im not sure theyre incompetent, I think its all calculated and deliberate. Re COVID, not sure what else they could have done. Again re Covid its a storm in a tea cup in comparison to climate change which theyre effectively doing nothing  about.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25630 on: Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:46:30 pm
Im not sure theyre incompetent, I think its all calculated and deliberate. Re COVID, not sure what else they could have done. Again re Covid its a storm in a tea cup in comparison to climate change which theyre effectively doing nothing  about.
Best start at the beginning, would you expect a competent government to at least check to see if any PPE purchachased met UK standards, would you expect a competent government to hand out £100 mill cheques like confettii. this government did, they handed over all these massive cheques for PPE. the PPE arrived in crates, they opened the boxes and said this is shite, the boxes were hidden away from public view in the hope people would forget about them.
This is what I can't get my head around, people opened those boxes and knew they were not up to standard straight away. did nobody even ask the sellers to at least hold 1 PPE garment up in front of a web cam. we still don't know the full extent of the PPE rip off contracts and corruption, we do know UK PPE sellers offered PPE to the government that must have met UK standards. seems they were either ignored or made to jump through hoops with a long questionnaire. all these questions need answering. BBC had a documentary on the Tory PPE incompetence last week, only caught the last 5 min, shocking. it needs to be shown more often.
Next comes test and trace and Dido Harding, £37 bill. someone who was there to protect us," Nobody could have predicted Covid would mutate" Dido Harding. she should have been grabbed by the collar and thrown out. nope. Torys thought nothing of it.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,199
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25631 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm
Best start at the beginning, would you expect a competent government to at least check to see if any PPE purchachased met UK standards, would you expect a competent government to hand out £100 mill cheques like confettii. this government did, they handed over all these massive cheques for PPE. the PPE arrived in crates, they opened the boxes and said this is shite, the boxes were hidden away from public view in the hope people would forget about them.
This is what I can't get my head around, people opened those boxes and knew they were not up to standard straight away. did nobody even ask the sellers to at least hold 1 PPE garment up in front of a web cam. we still don't know the full extent of the PPE rip off contracts and corruption, we do know UK PPE sellers offered PPE to the government that must have met UK standards. seems they were either ignored or made to jump through hoops with a long questionnaire. all these questions need answering. BBC had a documentary on the Tory PPE incompetence last week, only caught the last 5 min, shocking. it needs to be shown more often.
Next comes test and trace and Dido Harding, £37 bill. someone who was there to protect us," Nobody could have predicted Covid would mutate" Dido Harding. she should have been grabbed by the collar and thrown out. nope. Torys thought nothing of it.


To be fair doing all that on £37 was pretty good

Thought it cost a lot more than that to be honest
Logged
I like cats

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,520
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25632 on: Yesterday at 11:39:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm
Best start at the beginning, would you expect a competent government to at least check to see if any PPE purchachased met UK standards, would you expect a competent government to hand out £100 mill cheques like confettii. this government did, they handed over all these massive cheques for PPE. the PPE arrived in crates, they opened the boxes and said this is shite, the boxes were hidden away from public view in the hope people would forget about them.
This is what I can't get my head around, people opened those boxes and knew they were not up to standard straight away. did nobody even ask the sellers to at least hold 1 PPE garment up in front of a web cam. we still don't know the full extent of the PPE rip off contracts and corruption, we do know UK PPE sellers offered PPE to the government that must have met UK standards. seems they were either ignored or made to jump through hoops with a long questionnaire. all these questions need answering. BBC had a documentary on the Tory PPE incompetence last week, only caught the last 5 min, shocking. it needs to be shown more often.
Next comes test and trace and Dido Harding, £37 bill. someone who was there to protect us," Nobody could have predicted Covid would mutate" Dido Harding. she should have been grabbed by the collar and thrown out. nope. Torys thought nothing of it.

As I said its deliberate and calculated
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25633 on: Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:46:30 pm
Im not sure theyre incompetent, I think its all calculated and deliberate. Re COVID, not sure what else they could have done. Again re Covid its a storm in a tea cup in comparison to climate change which theyre effectively doing nothing  about.

There are a few phrases Ive heard to describe governments handling of the pandemic.  Ive never heard at least 150,000 dead described as a storm in a teacup.

In terms of incompetence off the top of my head.

Johnson not turning up to Cobra meetings at the start of the pandemic.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/coronavirus-boris-johnson-cobra-meetings-uk-response-a9472631.html

Then too slow to lockdown in March 2020 and releasing infected patients into care homes from hospitals, thereby spreading Covid to the most vulnerable. 

Then opened up too early and remember eat out to help out.  Help the spread further.  Refused a circuit breaker in autumn 2020, only to u-turn Xmas 2020.  Tens of thousands dead subsequently.

Then chased trade deals with Modi in India so refused to put India on the travel red list for a period, thereby enabling delta to spread here (folk are still dying with this variant).

£billions spaffed on crap PPE and through apparent corruption.  Contracts for mates etc.  If anything was deliberate that was.

The rest was incompetence.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,520
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25634 on: Yesterday at 11:58:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm
There are a few phrases Ive heard to describe governments handling of the pandemic.  Ive never heard at least 150,000 dead described as a storm in a teacup


In comparison to climate change, but for some reason no one is interested in that.

One day, a lot sooner that most imagine, well find out.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25635 on: Today at 12:05:33 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 11:39:56 pm
As I said its deliberate and calculated
Did you read my post?
Allowing the country to be ripped off by con merchants can't be put down to corruption. (Turkish shirt salesman and others) put it down to panic if you want but not corruption, would any Company buyer spend £100s mill without insisting on some sort of check to see if the goods were up to UK standards. corruption did play a part am certain as the government blew billions but all this needs to be proven.
Point is, the government would love us to believe they were really unlucky, poor Boris did his best but everything hit him at once so it mattered little who was in charge, it would still have been awful.
Johnsons government acted incompetently. many also looked at Covid as a opportunity to make a fortune, Corruption.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,751
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25636 on: Today at 12:06:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:16:11 pm
Michael Foot was an intellectual giant, no matter how disastrous his political ability  was for the country

A moral man too. He knew what tyranny was, regardless of whether it operated under a capitalist or socialist economy, and he called it out. That is very different to the other chap.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25637 on: Today at 01:03:33 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 11:58:24 pm
In comparison to climate change, but for some reason no one is interested in that.

One day, a lot sooner that most imagine, well find out.

Plenty comments on climate change, check out the relevant thread.  Its only a few below this one.  Entitled climate emergency is already here.. 

For what its worth COP26 was an underwhelming event, hosted by this administration.  Common denominator there, what with Johnson jetting from Scotland to London to meet in the Garrick Club with reps from the Telegraph.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/boris-johnson-left-cop26-on-a-private-jet-to-attend-dinner-in-london-report/ar-AAQiYyo
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,212
  • Red since '64
Re: Doesn't matter who you vote for as long as it's for the right reasons!
« Reply #25638 on: Today at 02:43:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:43 am
A moral man too. He knew what tyranny was, regardless of whether it operated under a capitalist or socialist economy, and he called it out. That is very different to the other chap.

Yes. In my desire to demonstrate some seasonal goodwill, and on account of the mellowness daytime imbibing produces, I appeared to equate two politicians where no comparison is fair, nor intended.

Reading my post back, it was poorly presented. My intention, clumsily put, was to point out neither was a suitable leader. Foot made many valuable contributions to the Party. Corbyn, for once, and with that presentation, also did; that was the point. Its possible Corbyns motivation was devious too - I recognise that; but Id prefer to think otherwise.


Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: 1 ... 636 637 638 639 640 [641]   Go Up
« previous next »
 