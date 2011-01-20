Hoping for a bit more tolerance and respect and chilledness this New Year.



And I've been sucked into being angry at the Tories and those that vote for them. I've been angry at people that didn't agree with my posiiton or couldn't see what I was hoping for.



And I'm as bad as anyone. When did politics get so angry and pigeon-holed? Probably many, many years ago.



Most of us on here are broadly of the same mindset and you know what? If someone does vote Tory then that's up to them - that's democracy - if they want to vote for the Conservatives then that's their choice and their right.





I'm hoping for a bit more understanding, a bit more patience, a bit less passion and a lot more thought from myself this coming year. If I disagree with someone then so what? I disagree with loads of people about loads of stuff - does it really matter? Can you really change their minds? That's what this thread is really and I think largely, it does a great job and lets people get their point across. Does it change minds? Probably no - but I've learned a lot - does it need to change minds? Probably not.





Anyway. Here's to a New Year full of reasoned debate and understand between all of us. Be nice if the Tories could be out of power as well and that Merica can get back onto a more central footing. I've been reading quite a few politics books looking into fascism and the things behind that - in some part prompted by reading things on here - but I still think you can be optomistic and that we can get back from that brink. Got to be positive.