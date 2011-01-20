Poll

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 879656 times)

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25520 on: Yesterday at 06:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 04:00:12 pm
ShakaHislop is a "Corbyn bore" now? :lmao

It's something of a stretch that one.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25521 on: Yesterday at 06:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 06:02:49 pm
It's something of a stretch that one.

Aye it is but that is the Rawk Factor for you!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25522 on: Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm »
Remember Laura Murray?

She's 10 grand lighter today.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/countdowns-rachel-riley-awarded-10-000-over-tweet-from-jeremy-corbyns-former-aide-g7dxrbn2d

She's loaded apparently, coming as she does from a very wealthy family, but fancy throwing money away like that.

Fortunately the Murray clan no longer control the Labour party. I doubt very much they're even members any more. Like their old 'boss'. 
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25523 on: Yesterday at 07:01:11 pm »
In reality its hundreds of thousands due to the court costs
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25524 on: Yesterday at 07:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm
Remember Laura Murray?

She's 10 grand lighter today.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/countdowns-rachel-riley-awarded-10-000-over-tweet-from-jeremy-corbyns-former-aide-g7dxrbn2d

She's loaded apparently, coming as she does from a very wealthy family, but fancy throwing money away like that.

Fortunately the Murray clan no longer control the Labour party. I doubt very much they're even members any more. Like their old 'boss'.

It was a poor verdict, The judge admitted Rileys intention was to suggest Corbyn should be attacked, so its  disingenuous to rule she isnt dangerous, which is what Murray said
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25525 on: Yesterday at 07:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:05:38 pm
It was a poor verdict, The judge admitted Rileys intention was to suggest Corbyn should be attacked, so its  disingenuous to rule she isnt dangerous, which is what Murray said

Wasn't it to do with Riley's reputation being ruined?

I don't know loads about her but she comes across as quite a nasty person on twitter.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25526 on: Yesterday at 07:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:05:38 pm
It was a poor verdict, The judge admitted Rileys intention was to suggest Corbyn should be attacked, so its  disingenuous to rule she isnt dangerous, which is what Murray said
Was it a poor verdict?  If it were, an appeal would surely be successful?

Knowing nothing about the law, I wouldnt be so quick to judge
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25527 on: Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:22:35 pm
Was it a poor verdict?  If it were, an appeal would surely be successful?

Knowing nothing about the law, I wouldnt be so quick to judge


Roy Hodgson is a qualified coach, but I bet we've both been critical of him

The judge contradicted himself, in my opinion

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25528 on: Yesterday at 07:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm

Roy Hodgson is a qualified coach, but I bet we've both been critical of him

The judge contradicted himself, in my opinion


Ive no idea myself.  I reckon I know far more about footie than libel law though!  If hes wrong, an appeal will deal with it quite easily though.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25529 on: Yesterday at 07:51:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:46:33 pm
Ive no idea myself.  I reckon I know far more about footie than libel law though!  If hes wrong, an appeal will deal with it quite easily though.

time will tell

Id still think hes wrong regardless
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25530 on: Yesterday at 08:03:25 pm »
Well if anyone has the time they can spend a while poring through the judgement https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Riley-v-Murray-judgment-201221.pdf , I'm not sure I would be taking snippets on twitter as evidence that the judge screwed up.

Is it true that people are crowdfunding for Murray? That seems bizarre given her family are to put it mildly loaded.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25531 on: Yesterday at 08:05:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:46:33 pm
Ive no idea myself.  I reckon I know far more about footie than libel law though!  If hes wrong, an appeal will deal with it quite easily though.

I doubt an appeal would be successful because he didnt really contradict himself. He just said that he was quite satisfied, on the evidence, that the Claimant was aware that the Good Advice Tweet was capable of being read in both senses (both senses being the hypocrisy meaning or the meaning that suggested that Jeremy Corbyn deserved to be egged because of his political views). None of this means that Murray can say what she did and then be surprised about repercussions from it. If anything, those conclusions probably contributed to the damages not being greater.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25532 on: Yesterday at 08:22:14 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:05:47 pm
I doubt an appeal would be successful because he didnt really contradict himself. He just said that he was quite satisfied, on the evidence, that the Claimant was aware that the Good Advice Tweet was capable of being read in both senses (both senses being the hypocrisy meaning or the meaning that suggested that Jeremy Corbyn deserved to be egged because of his political views). None of this means that Murray can say what she did and then be surprised about repercussions from it. If anything, those conclusions probably contributed to the damages not being greater.

Judge also concluded that Riley knew it would be interpreted as its ok to attack Corbyn. Thats dangerous, how can anyone conclude its not??


Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25533 on: Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:22:14 pm
Judge also concluded that Riley knew it would be interpreted as its ok to attack Corbyn. Thats dangerous, how can anyone conclude its not??

Im certainly not making that conclusion because I agree that it could be interpreted that way, but in the context of this case, you cant respond so definitively and explicitly (like Murray did) to a tweet that is essentially just open to different interpretation. Or at least you can, but it does leave room for retaliation.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25534 on: Yesterday at 08:35:59 pm »
Surely just deleting and apologising could have stopped all of this?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25535 on: Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:22:14 pm
Judge also concluded that Riley knew it would be interpreted as its ok to attack Corbyn. Thats dangerous, how can anyone conclude its not??

Hold yer horses! He didn't conclude that. He said that Riley's tweet was "mischievous". He said it contained "a clear element of provocation". The provocation he means was NOT a provocation for people to attack Corbyn (with an egg presumably), but a provocation to Corbyn's supporters (since it could be read that Riley believed Corbyn was a Nazi).

Clearly Murray was "provoked" and responded with a tweet of her own. This is the tweet that the judge believed harmed Riley's reputation.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25536 on: Yesterday at 08:39:00 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
Im certainly not making that conclusion because I agree that it could be interpreted that way, but in the context of this case, you cant respond so definitively and explicitly (like Murray did) to a tweet that is essentially just open to different interpretation. Or at least you can, but it does leave room for retaliation.

suggesting its ok to attack someone (judges conclusion) - is ok
suggestion such action is dangerous - not ok
 :butt
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25537 on: Yesterday at 08:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:39:00 pm
suggesting its ok to attack someone (judges conclusion) - is ok

I didnt say that and I certainly dont think that.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25538 on: Yesterday at 09:04:56 pm »
Some thread this. You can't even have a pervy interlude about Rachel Riley without someone bringing up Corbyn.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25539 on: Yesterday at 09:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:04:56 pm
Some thread this. You can't even have a pervy interlude about Rachel Riley without someone bringing up Corbyn.



Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25540 on: Yesterday at 09:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:04:56 pm
Some thread this. You can't even have a pervy interlude about Rachel Riley without someone bringing up Corbyn.

She's a united fan.  In all other respects I can see where you're going. But that thought makes me droopy.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25541 on: Yesterday at 10:19:26 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:45:06 pm
I didnt say that and I certainly dont think that.

it was completely aimed at the judge
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25542 on: Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:19:26 pm
it was completely aimed at the judge

Ah fair enough.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25543 on: Today at 07:02:09 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:06:47 pm
What a novel idea.

When people he say Boric isn't your traditional South American socialist (/communist) where would he sit on the European scale of left/right?  I'm guessing more Corbyn's Labour than Starmer's Labour?

As mentioned by Yorky and Johnno, it is impossible to make that kind of equivalence from British or European over to South American politics, as the contexts are so completely different.

What I would say is that Boric does champion a "European-style" of Social Democracy. Indeed, comparing ambitions to the European or US-context is vital in terms of winning over the votes of people in the centre (from my time there I saw signficant sections of Chilean society that are inclined to be embarressed or see anything Chilean as inherently low-brow - whereas anything done in Europe or North America is to be admired and copied. Framing your politics in the language of Europe is a good way to win that kind of support).

It remains to be seen how many people in the centre supported Boric out of conviction, or because they had the good sense to see that Kast would be a thoroughly monstrous, tasteless, internationally embarrassing and retrograde choice (none of which stopped the poshest sections of Chilean society voting Kast)

The reforms he wants to bring in would not be considered particularly radical in the European context - but with Chile so far to the right economically any such changes are considered radical. But importantly the way he plans to bring about those changes is incrementally and through consensus, and compromise where necessary.

Indeed this is vital as one of his other great challenges is the broad coalition coalition he is leading. It includes everything from out-and-out Communists (who hold 12 seats in Congress), to avowed enviromentalists, indigenous rights activists and more moderate centre-left social democrats. For now, they are all united on the need to overturn the system and bring Chile back from the path of unrestrained neoliberal capitalism, starting with bringing in a new constitution. Past this you can expect large disagreements.

At the same time he will need to maintain support from other parts of the centre that stand outside of this coalition. While he romped home in the Presidential election, and the constitutional referendum was won with a resounding majority, the Chilean Congress maintains a more 50/50 left/right balance.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25544 on: Today at 08:58:55 am »
What has always infuriated me is the term "neoliberalism". It's a total misnomer. It's neither "new" or "modern" and it's 100% misleading because in no way does it assure " any NEW political/moral philosophy based on liberty, consent of the governed and equality before the law" (historically and demonstrably, in the context of Chile, that much is for certain!)

The actual reality delivers right-wing pseudo-Fascists who are 100% committed to the rule of the rich and powerful (and bollocks to the rest!) I find such an invented convolution of ANYONE'S language to be just a total charade masking a straight-forward dictatorship of the ruling class. So I judge anyone espousing such views to be a ruthless Fascist and as such, a sworn enemy of my class and my family.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25545 on: Today at 09:58:09 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 08:58:55 am
What has always infuriated me is the term "neoliberalism". It's a total misnomer. It's neither "new" or "modern" and it's 100% misleading because in no way does it assure " any NEW political/moral philosophy based on liberty, consent of the governed and equality before the law" (historically and demonstrably, in the context of Chile, that much is for certain!)

The actual reality delivers right-wing pseudo-Fascists who are 100% committed to the rule of the rich and powerful (and bollocks to the rest!) I find such an invented convolution of ANYONE'S language to be just a total charade masking a straight-forward dictatorship of the ruling class. So I judge anyone espousing such views to be a ruthless Fascist and as such, a sworn enemy of my class and my family.

Where does the free market figure in your reading of liberalism?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25546 on: Today at 10:28:48 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:58:09 am
Where does the free market figure in your reading of liberalism?

Is there a big overlap between economics and politics? Is there a discussion of one without the other?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25547 on: Today at 10:57:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:28:48 am
Is there a big overlap between economics and politics? Is there a discussion of one without the other?

I'd suggest that they are pretty well entwined - at its simplest, social policies need paying for, raising those funds leads to an economic discussion; on the other side, economic policies are developed and the reason behind it come from the societal background of those designing them.

Nothing on earth is free, and all decisions come with a social cost and so to have a discussion that considers all factors and to discuss things in terms beyond our favourite soundbites - "Tories are evil", "Corbyn is a commie", "Blair is just a Tory" etc etc - it is worth considering.

We all agree that the NHS should not (even cannot, from a moral perspective) be privatised. That's great but we also all agree that it is wildly underfunded/mismanaged. Now you could argue from a purely economic standpoint that to maintain the key principles such as free healthcare for all that maybe ancillary services could be privatised and moved out from the NHS budget to allow for more focused funding. Or you could raise taxes - with the inherent risk of turning some voters off due to their beliefs, or you change the entire system.

This is 100% a political topic, but it can't be split from the economic considerations.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25548 on: Today at 11:21:28 am »
More relevantly, in the history I was taught, Liberalism transitioned from Whiggism in the mid-late 19th century with its central tenets being personal liberty and the free market. What we would now call libertarianism. Other aspects of liberalism, such as the interventionist state, came into being under Lloyd George (in the UK) and FDR (in the US), while evangelistic liberalism became a thing under Woodrow Wilson (what we now call neoconservatism). These latter things happening in the early 20th century of course. But the free market, which is what neoliberalism fetishises, was part of the original liberalism.

In some ways, neoliberals are more like the original liberals than the woke liberals are (both terms used as identifiers rather than whether or not I agree with the term or their ideologies).
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25549 on: Today at 11:37:45 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:21:28 am
More relevantly, in the history I was taught, Liberalism transitioned from Whiggism in the mid-late 19th century with its central tenets being personal liberty and the free market. What we would now call libertarianism. Other aspects of liberalism, such as the interventionist state, came into being under Lloyd George (in the UK) and FDR (in the US), while evangelistic liberalism became a thing under Woodrow Wilson (what we now call neoconservatism). These latter things happening in the early 20th century of course. But the free market, which is what neoliberalism fetishises, was part of the original liberalism.

In some ways, neoliberals are more like the original liberals than the woke liberals are (both terms used as identifiers rather than whether or not I agree with the term or their ideologies).

Liberalism has been around far longer than the mid-19th century. Some of the philosophers espousing Liberalism include Kant and Rousseau in the 1700s
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25550 on: Today at 11:39:17 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:21:28 am
More relevantly, in the history I was taught, Liberalism transitioned from Whiggism in the mid-late 19th century with its central tenets being personal liberty and the free market. What we would now call libertarianism. Other aspects of liberalism, such as the interventionist state, came into being under Lloyd George (in the UK) and FDR (in the US), while evangelistic liberalism became a thing under Woodrow Wilson (what we now call neoconservatism). These latter things happening in the early 20th century of course. But the free market, which is what neoliberalism fetishises, was part of the original liberalism.

In some ways, neoliberals are more like the original liberals than the woke liberals are (both terms used as identifiers rather than whether or not I agree with the term or their ideologies).

In some ways they were yes, but neoliberals love to mix church and state and the original liberals were trying to break the link.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25551 on: Today at 11:43:33 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:37:45 am
Liberalism has been around far longer than the mid-19th century. Some of the philosophers espousing Liberalism include Kant and Rousseau in the 1700s

Indeed. Would highly recommend Ian Dunt's book on liberalism, explaining its philosophical roots and the schism between liberalism of the left and right.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25552 on: Today at 11:46:55 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:37:45 am
Liberalism has been around far longer than the mid-19th century. Some of the philosophers espousing Liberalism include Kant and Rousseau in the 1700s

If you want to describe the philosophy rather than the political grouping, you can go back to the Levellers. I chose the Liberal Party as the cut off point, where the political party formally takes on the philosophical identity.
