Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25360 on: Yesterday at 09:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:56:43 pm
this would be good however we need to ask the EU to rejoin and thats not happening anytime soon

Honestly just re- joining the EEA would be enough for now and much easier done.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25361 on: Yesterday at 09:20:20 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:14:22 pm
Honestly just re- joining the EEA would be enough for now and much easier done.

Rejoining the EEA is as difficult politically (in terms of UK politics) as rejoining the EU, so any party that's prepared to fight for EEA membership may as well go the whole way and campaign to rejoin, which resolves any customs union issue too.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25362 on: Yesterday at 09:23:57 pm »
Yeah I don't think Norway and Switzerland are that keen on the UK joining EFTA - a requirement to being in EEA - as those 2 are obviously the biggest countries in EFTA and would be dwarfed by the UK.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25363 on: Yesterday at 09:33:40 pm »
Dunno,  I think the EU would be keen to remove the ridiculous market (and customs) issues and let the UK join some sort of trade agreement. Especially as long as most of the national regulatory paperwork is still intact or easy to revive.

They'd be less keen on full EU membership, the UK was a constant blocker of EU projects. Plus there'd be issues with queue jumping with regards to new EU members.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25364 on: Yesterday at 09:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 03:03:42 pm
Thanks for all the posts regarding how Labour enabled Brexit, there was a chance to stop it though, they had the numbers in parliament to do just that but the Lib Dems would not allow Corbyn to be a temporary  PM to enable legislation to at least get a Brexit deal that wouldn't be as damaging to the country as the shit show we now have or possibly enable a second referendum.

Then you have the SNP, who backed Johnson in calling for an election, knowing that it would result in a Tory majority and effectively backed Corbyn into a corner and left him with no choice but to support it

So you could also argue that the SNP and the Lib Dems also enabled Brexit

As an aside, I really don't know what the point of the fixed term parliament act is anymore.  It was intended to stop PMs calling early elections if they're cruising in the polls, but it seems that MPs on all sides will happily vote for Christmas like good little turkeys whenever a prime minister wants to go to the people ahead of time.

And yet, the Tories can jettison as many party leaders as they like during a term in office, without ever having to go to the people for a mandate, because all that matters is the new leader's ability to form a government.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25365 on: Yesterday at 09:53:59 pm »
Frost is jumping ship because he wants back in on a low tax, old school Tory ticket. What it illustrates though is that he isnt very competent and that his political instincts are poor, because Johnson is a big reason why the Tories have so much power.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25366 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:34:43 pm
would that be he resigned because he didnt like the direction or decided he didnt want to align himself with a lame duck anymore, or did he resign because the EU showed him up as the total arrogant useless twat that he is

A little bit of D, with a sprinkling of A. A dash of B, a tiny bit of E and quite a lot of C I think
I like cats

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25367 on: Yesterday at 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:33:40 pm
Dunno,  I think the EU would be keen to remove the ridiculous market (and customs) issues and let the UK join some sort of trade agreement. Especially as long as most of the national regulatory paperwork is still intact or easy to revive.

They'd be less keen on full EU membership, the UK was a constant blocker of EU projects. Plus there'd be issues with queue jumping with regards to new EU members.

I think the upsides of the UK rejoining outweigh the negatives for the EU. There are other internal pains in the arse for the EU (i.e. Hungary and Poland) but the UK coming crawling back would show that the grass isn't greener on the other side and give the EU a stronger hand with which to confront member states that try to throw their weight around.

In more practical terms, the return of the UK's contribution to the EU's budget would be welcome, particularly if the UK rejoins without its previous rebate. As for queue-jumping, you mentioned it yourself - if the UK rejoins relatively soon, there should still be a good deal of regulatory alignment which would justify the UK being admitted ahead of countries that aren't as in sync yet.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25368 on: Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
A little bit of D, with a sprinkling of A. A dash of B, a tiny bit of E and quite a lot of C I think

Dope, alcohol, benzos, ecstasy and loads of cocaine. Quite a cocktail!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25369 on: Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:53:59 pm
Frost is jumping ship because he wants back in on a low tax, old school Tory ticket. What it illustrates though is that he isnt very competent and that his political instincts are poor, because Johnson is a big reason why the Tories have so much power.

No he's not. He's resigning because he's fucked up on the NI Protocol. He promised parliament that he would remove EU law from the Protocol - something that he simply cannot do. He knows it. His escape hatch is tax. That works well with the parliamentary Conservative party because they're nutters. Not wanting higher rates of tax for the rich cleanses all other lies and mistakes.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25370 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm »
The Tory Far Right falling out with each other now. Nadine fucking Dorries kicked out of their WhatsApp circle jerk for being too moderate. Fuck a duck
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25371 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm
The Tory Far Right falling out with each other now. Nadine fucking Dorries kicked out of their WhatsApp circle jerk for being too moderate. Fuck a duck

So who's left in the Circle of Trust?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25372 on: Yesterday at 10:39:57 pm »
Hes against  net zero


Thats literally Johnsons only policy that I think he believes in.  And no one else does :lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25373 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm
The Tory Far Right falling out with each other now. Nadine fucking Dorries kicked out of their WhatsApp circle jerk for being too moderate. Fuck a duck

How do we know this?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25374 on: Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm
Dope, alcohol, benzos, ecstasy and loads of cocaine. Quite a cocktail!

The feelgood hit of the summer.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25375 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm »
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25376 on: Yesterday at 11:08:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:57 pm
Hes against  net zero

Thats literally Johnsons only policy that I think he believes in.  And no one else does :lmao

Its also essential to their being anything worth making policies for 100 years down the line
« Reply #25377 on: Yesterday at 11:12:31 pm »
Lots of famous examples of actually important Ministers resigning and that being the beginning of the end which Im sure Frost fancies himself as. Frost more likely a Tom Watson style resignation, a nail in the coffin - but also a bit of a shit who everyone outside of politics junkies goes who?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25378 on: Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm »
So who is leaking those encrypted Whatsapp messages?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25379 on: Yesterday at 11:19:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
So who is leaking those encrypted Whatsapp messages?

Someone who has a vested interest in further damaging Johnson, and also knocking a chip in the mad hatters like Baker. Probably IDS or someone.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25380 on: Yesterday at 11:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:19:08 pm
Someone who has a vested interest in further damaging Johnson, and also knocking a chip in the mad hatters like Baker. Probably IDS or someone.

So IDS isn't a mad hatter any more?

My head's spinning, the Tories have more factions and sects than even Labour.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25381 on: Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:21:59 pm
So IDS isn't a mad hatter any more?

My head's spinning, the Tories have more factions and sects than even Labour.

Hes like a 99/100 nutter. Bakers the worst by far. Hed 100% have been part of the coup attempt if he was across the pond
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25382 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:39:38 pm
'Met Police: Downing Street Christmas Party' - a special; sort of...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9Y18CrgFdh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9Y18CrgFdh4</a>
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25383 on: Today at 12:02:34 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:53:59 pm
Frost is jumping ship because he wants back in on a low tax, old school Tory ticket. What it illustrates though is that he isnt very competent and that his political instincts are poor, because Johnson is a big reason why the Tories have so much power.

Lets not forget Frost was against Brexit.  Posted it before but cant be assed to look at posts from years ago.  Frost was campaigning for remain back in the day.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25384 on: Today at 12:04:38 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm
https://twitter.com/SamCoatesSky/status/1472331053775958016

'The whole pint of Brexit is radical supply side reform'

They've finally said the quiet part out loud. Not sure it would have looked as good on the side of a bus.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25385 on: Today at 12:32:15 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:04:38 am
'The whole pint of Brexit is radical supply side reform'

They've finally said the quiet part out loud. Not sure it would have looked as good on the side of a bus.


A whole pint you say? I'm intrigued!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25386 on: Today at 04:38:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:02:07 pm
You remind me of that journalist who got the wrong end of the stick when Jurgen called the African Nations Cup "a small matter".

Get rid of irony because "it might be misunderstood" and the fascists have won a key battle.
I'm sure Goebbels would think he won a key battle too.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25387 on: Today at 07:17:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:10:06 pm
Who are these "dark faceless masters"?

They don't exactly place themselves in the limelight of the show now do they because if they did, they would no longer be dark or faceless FFS ! You're no dumbo, do some thinking / crossword clue linking and then draw YOUR conclusions. https://uknewsandpolitics.quora.com/Is-the-Daily-Express-a-Fake-News-outlet
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25388 on: Today at 08:12:59 am »
It would be fantastic if Liz Truss got the job. Would be Labours best chance in decades to get back in.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25389 on: Today at 08:28:25 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:12:59 am
It would be fantastic if Liz Truss got the job. Would be Labours best chance in decades to get back in.

Who are the inspiring Labour candidates though?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25390 on: Today at 08:36:17 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:12:59 am
It would be fantastic if Liz Truss got the job. Would be Labours best chance in decades to get back in.
Not sure about that. The moment Johnson resigns, a huge number of Tory voters will return. I don't think many people really know about Liz Truss. She will probably appeal to those Tories who disliked Johnson's character.

As far as other candidates go; Sunak will have to try and appeal to the racists, likewise with Javid, Raab is useless and I think everyone knows that.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25391 on: Today at 08:39:30 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:30:48 pm
Hes gone because Boris is fucking done and nobody else is going to put up with his fucking boring fortnightly tantrums.

Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:34:43 pm
would that be he resigned because he didnt like the direction or decided he didnt want to align himself with a lame duck anymore, or did he resign because the EU showed him up as the total arrogant useless twat that he is

Exactly.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25392 on: Today at 08:41:34 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:36:17 am
Not sure about that. The moment Johnson resigns, a huge number of Tory voters will return. I don't think many people really know about Liz Truss. She will probably appeal to those Tories who disliked Johnson's character.

As far as other candidates go; Sunak will have to try and appeal to the racists, likewise with Javid, Raab is useless and I think everyone knows that.

Thats until they see Truss. Honestly, she is terrible and a few minutes on TV and people will see. She is a bit of a joke in certain quarters in that party and it will be in full view as leader.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25393 on: Today at 08:48:48 am »
Kier starmer is a sir right? Surely that's more poshbthan anything about his first name?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25394 on: Today at 09:22:13 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:17:06 am
They don't exactly place themselves in the limelight of the show now do they because if they did, they would no longer be dark or faceless FFS ! You're no dumbo, do some thinking / crossword clue linking and then draw YOUR conclusions. https://uknewsandpolitics.quora.com/Is-the-Daily-Express-a-Fake-News-outlet

Neither is he as smart as he thinks he is. Just a very average Joe, ya know.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25395 on: Today at 09:29:32 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:04:38 am
'The whole pint of Brexit is radical supply side reform'

They've finally said the quiet part out loud. Not sure it would have looked as good on the side of a bus.
So this means:

Low taxes
Low public services
Low employment protection with union reform
Low benefits
Low state intervention
Fewer human rights.

Etc


Thats what they what

Johnson is useless, but he just wants to get elected. Frost? Well he will want rid of the ECHR (which is bloody British in the first place!) and any agreement on NI .
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25396 on: Today at 09:38:10 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:17:06 am
They don't exactly place themselves in the limelight of the show now do they because if they did, they would no longer be dark or faceless FFS !

This is the basic problem with conspiracy theories.

"Dark and faceless forces are controlling everything and forcing people to do their bidding." 

"Do you have any evidence for that?"

"No! FFS! If I did have evidence then they would not be dark and faceless."

In other words conspiracy theories fail the falsifiability test. They cannot be refuted. That's why they always appeal to the demoralised, the cynical and the conservative. People who are overwhelmed by their own sense of impotence, people who have contempt for everybody else's intelligence, people who do not expect significant social and economic change.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25397 on: Today at 10:03:48 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:17:06 am
They don't exactly place themselves in the limelight of the show now do they because if they did, they would no longer be dark or faceless FFS ! You're no dumbo, do some thinking / crossword clue linking and then draw YOUR conclusions. https://uknewsandpolitics.quora.com/Is-the-Daily-Express-a-Fake-News-outlet

That's just a forum like this one.

As much as I admire and enjoy reading some posters on here, they aren't exactly a credible news source (But may and do sometimes report actual news)
I like cats
