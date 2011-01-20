They don't exactly place themselves in the limelight of the show now do they because if they did, they would no longer be dark or faceless FFS !
This is the basic problem with conspiracy theories.
"Dark and faceless forces are controlling everything and forcing people to do their bidding."
"Do you have any evidence for that?"
"No! FFS! If I did have evidence then they would not be dark and faceless."
In other words conspiracy theories fail the falsifiability test. They cannot be refuted. That's why they always appeal to the demoralised, the cynical and the conservative. People who are overwhelmed by their own sense of impotence, people who have contempt for everybody else's intelligence, people who do not expect significant social and economic change.