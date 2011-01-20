Dunno, I think the EU would be keen to remove the ridiculous market (and customs) issues and let the UK join some sort of trade agreement. Especially as long as most of the national regulatory paperwork is still intact or easy to revive.



They'd be less keen on full EU membership, the UK was a constant blocker of EU projects. Plus there'd be issues with queue jumping with regards to new EU members.



I think the upsides of the UK rejoining outweigh the negatives for the EU. There are other internal pains in the arse for the EU (i.e. Hungary and Poland) but the UK coming crawling back would show that the grass isn't greener on the other side and give the EU a stronger hand with which to confront member states that try to throw their weight around.In more practical terms, the return of the UK's contribution to the EU's budget would be welcome, particularly if the UK rejoins without its previous rebate. As for queue-jumping, you mentioned it yourself - if the UK rejoins relatively soon, there should still be a good deal of regulatory alignment which would justify the UK being admitted ahead of countries that aren't as in sync yet.