Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 630 631 632 633 634 [635]   Go Down

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 872452 times)

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,914
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25360 on: Today at 09:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 08:56:43 pm
this would be good however we need to ask the EU to rejoin and thats not happening anytime soon

Honestly just re- joining the EEA would be enough for now and much easier done.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25361 on: Today at 09:20:20 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:14:22 pm
Honestly just re- joining the EEA would be enough for now and much easier done.

Rejoining the EEA is as difficult politically (in terms of UK politics) as rejoining the EU, so any party that's prepared to fight for EEA membership may as well go the whole way and campaign to rejoin, which resolves any customs union issue too.
Logged

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,521
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25362 on: Today at 09:23:57 pm »
Yeah I don't think Norway and Switzerland are that keen on the UK joining EFTA - a requirement to being in EEA - as those 2 are obviously the biggest countries in EFTA and would be dwarfed by the UK.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,914
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25363 on: Today at 09:33:40 pm »
Dunno,  I think the EU would be keen to remove the ridiculous market (and customs) issues and let the UK join some sort of trade agreement. Especially as long as most of the national regulatory paperwork is still intact or easy to revive.

They'd be less keen on full EU membership, the UK was a constant blocker of EU projects. Plus there'd be issues with queue jumping with regards to new EU members.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,088
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25364 on: Today at 09:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 03:03:42 pm
Thanks for all the posts regarding how Labour enabled Brexit, there was a chance to stop it though, they had the numbers in parliament to do just that but the Lib Dems would not allow Corbyn to be a temporary  PM to enable legislation to at least get a Brexit deal that wouldn't be as damaging to the country as the shit show we now have or possibly enable a second referendum.

Then you have the SNP, who backed Johnson in calling for an election, knowing that it would result in a Tory majority and effectively backed Corbyn into a corner and left him with no choice but to support it

So you could also argue that the SNP and the Lib Dems also enabled Brexit

As an aside, I really don't know what the point of the fixed term parliament act is anymore.  It was intended to stop PMs calling early elections if they're cruising in the polls, but it seems that MPs on all sides will happily vote for Christmas like good little turkeys whenever a prime minister wants to go to the people ahead of time.

And yet, the Tories can jettison as many party leaders as they like during a term in office, without ever having to go to the people for a mandate, because all that matters is the new leader's ability to form a government.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,422
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #25365 on: Today at 09:53:59 pm »
Frost is jumping ship because he wants back in on a low tax, old school Tory ticket. What it illustrates though is that he isnt very competent and that his political instincts are poor, because Johnson is a big reason why the Tories have so much power.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 630 631 632 633 634 [635]   Go Up
« previous next »
 