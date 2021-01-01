Thanks for all the posts regarding how Labour enabled Brexit, there was a chance to stop it though, they had the numbers in parliament to do just that but the Lib Dems would not allow Corbyn to be a temporary PM to enable legislation to at least get a Brexit deal that wouldn't be as damaging to the country as the shit show we now have or possibly enable a second referendum.



Then you have the SNP, who backed Johnson in calling for an election, knowing that it would result in a Tory majority and effectively backed Corbyn into a corner and left him with no choice but to support it



So you could also argue that the SNP and the Lib Dems also enabled Brexit



As an aside, I really don't know what the point of the fixed term parliament act is anymore. It was intended to stop PMs calling early elections if they're cruising in the polls, but it seems that MPs on all sides will happily vote for Christmas like good little turkeys whenever a prime minister wants to go to the people ahead of time.And yet, the Tories can jettison as many party leaders as they like during a term in office, without ever having to go to the people for a mandate, because all that matters is the new leader's ability to form a government.