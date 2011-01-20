I don't think there's any doubt, Corbyn not only enabled Brexit he enabled a hard Brexit. he also influenced possibly 100.000s of thousands of Labour voters to vote leave. there were so many different important milestones when it comes to Brexit and sadly for all of us we had the worst man possible in charge to defend us from the hard right wing nutters.

Rhetorical question. Do left wingers consider Nationalisation important?

I think we can all agree. they are passionately in favour of Nationalisation.

Does Corbyn know this? 100% certain he does.

Why did Corbyn tell us time and time again that the EU stops us from Nationalising our railways.? it was either down to ignorance or lets call it misleading people. he claimed this for years. it was bollo.. no different from Johnsons Bendy Banana bull.

I wonder how many left winger voted leave because they believed the EU were against Nationalization.. from posts just over the last few weeks I would think many.

Could have been the difference between a vote to remain and leave.

He also made a few other anti EU pre referendum arguments. calling them student politics is a compliment.



Good post.Those complaining about Corbyn being "dragged" back into the conversation are not thinking clearly enough. He is still part of the conversation for an obvious reason. That is because he drove the party to a place they had not been since 1935. Worse than that actually since at least in 1935 Labour was on an upward curve. That means that Starmer has to rebuild the party and, even more difficult, repair its shattered reputation. That shattered reputation is Corbyn's legacy.We still talk about the effect of Blair and New Labour in this thread. Perhaps no one talked about these things more than the Corbyn supporters five years ago. I thought it was perfectly ok to do that since Blair was also a legitimate part of the conversation. But Blair has long gone. Corbyn's stench is still around (unfortunately). That's why, from time to time, he and his rotten legacy will need to be mentioned.