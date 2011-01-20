Shrewd take and no doubt right.



I'm not going to requote the original post again, but for fucks sake it's borderline stupidity.



From a central perspective the labour campaign was the very definition of phoning it in. This week when there were hints of life in the Labour campaign, most on here were saying noooooooo. The bottom line is that there are seats in England that are nigh on impossible for Labour to win, and this is one of them. I'm not sure Labour will be too upset at the result.



I've always been an advocate of tactical voting because in the absence of the PR voting models it is the only thing that allows supporters of minority parties at constituency level to feel as though their vote can change things.



Ultimately there will be a debate between idealism and pragmatism and I fall firmly on the side of the latter, because any study of British voting patterns shows that a party with an openly hard left agenda will not get elected. Even if there is some level of voter appetite (and I'm not sure there is nationally), the press will mobilise to ensure it doesn't happen.



The situation the country is in is so serious that I don't care how they get defeated, as long as they do. We can work on the detail later.

Exactly. You have to take account of the constituency and who might switch to a particular party.In North Shropshire, Labour came second in the last GE so it might seem logical for tactical voting to focus on Labour with Lib Dems switch ing their vote.The problem with that is the Tories had almost 70% of the vote and Labour's second place was based on just 20%. Even if all of the LIb Dems switched to Labour the Tories would hold the seat.So whatever happened it needed Tories to abstain and/or switch their votes. In North Shropshire the likelyhood of Tories switching straight to Labour was minimal.So the only workable option, despite Lib Dems being in third place (on 10%) last time, was for Labour voters to vote Lib Dem and hope for Tories to switch to Lib Dem as well and abstain.The bellends on Twitter making this about 'Keith' (it's hard to think of a more pathetic and childish bit of name-calling) completely miss the point, almost certainly deliberately.