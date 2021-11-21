Wow that wasnt even close in the end. That was a total thrashing.

And turnout wasnt even that low really





Theres a couple of issues with this now. Firstly, Johnsons position will be under serious threat. Any backbencher with any doubt about keeping their seat will now be worried, it would surprise me if theres a leadership challenge soon. Obviously I want Johnson gone, but I want a Labour government, not a different Tory.



The second issue are the calls for a return to conservatism. Basically, tax cuts funded but cuts to public services.

What can they cut? Theyve spent a decade ruining everything with cuts cuts cuts. The public dont want poorer public services, but they can be swayed by tax cuts