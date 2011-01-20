the electorate already do hold grudges against the Lib Dems, their vote has collapsed since they got into bed with Cameron.



They used to be popular with students, remember Cleggmania in 2010? Then they screwed the students over and are now a fringe party who do well occasionally in by-elections.



They are not a serious political party any more and have long since lost their 2nd follow up question at PMQs.



Yet their bedfellows now have an 80 seat majority! 🤷🏻‍♂️





I'd be more inclined to vote Green than ever consider voting for the Lib Dems if Labour weren't an option (I did so with my Party List vote at the Welsh Election in May)



Politicians come and go. if we all decided not to vote for a party because you didn't like what they did over a decade or so ago then you would probably sit at home every election. it's about dealing with realty at the time. that's not to say the Lib Dems have more in common with Labour than they have with the Torys but I wouldn't have had a problem with Labour forming a coalition with them in 2019. we are paying the price for it now.The point is though what would happen if every election resulted in a coalition government, what would Labour do then ?Walk away from the Lib Dems and allow them to form a coalition with the Torys after every election.