Poor bastard can't manage on £80-odd grand so goes pimping?? This surely cannot be consistent with "public service"? Ought to be disbarred. He's a disgrace and brings shame on his Polish origins (my wife is of Polish descent so my children carry 50% Polish genes - and the other 50% Irish - sometimes a volatile cocktail!)

« Last Edit: Today at 02:19:04 am by JohnnoWhite »

There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994