If I see a four-figure Labour vote, I'll seeth.



I guess not everyone has twitter/facebook/are on political forums, so wont know how much tactical voting is going on - if its as close as i they say it is, then who is down to the get the votes to turn yellow?would you expect the labour/green canvassers to give a wink and a nod at the doorstep or down to LD to push labour/green voters to hold their nose this time around.