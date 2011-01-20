With one week to go before voters head to the polls in the North Shropshire byelection, the Downing Street Christmas party scandal has prompted some last-minute doubts.
Boris has let us down, hasnt he, said Wendy Young, 72, who along with her husband has long voted Conservative in general elections. Im not sure who Ill vote for now, but I am considering switching.
On the other hand, her husband, 75-year-old Dian Young, was unmoved by the issue and said it hadnt affected how we would vote at all. My opinion is it happened 12 months ago; forget it. Theres a lot of things we need to sort out now with regards to Covid and that should be the priority, he said, as he drank coffee in Oswestrys Festival Square on Thursday morning. I dont believe the prime minister knew anything about it. It was going on behind the scenes.