Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24720 on: Today at 01:42:14 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:37:28 pm
Starmar didn't ask the PM to resign?


the PM resigning would be bad.

KS isnt good enough to beat Sunak(bookies fave for next leader), but he might, might, beat Johnson, if Johnson keeps fucking up
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,333
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24721 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:40:16 pm
Cry wolf. A PM isn't going to resign over a party. Let others resign, and the scandal remain in the memory of the voters. Call for the PM's resignation when there is a real prospect of it. Namely when enough of the Tory MPs are ready to stab him in the back.

He said now is not the time because of the COVID situation. Think that is a pretty poor line to be honest because what if its found out that there was a party and the PM knew about it? He would have misled parliament. That should absolutely call for the PM to resign and by using the COVID situation as a reason not to go is a bit silly.
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,333
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24722 on: Today at 01:46:15 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:42:14 pm

the PM resigning would be bad.

KS isnt good enough to beat Sunak(bookies fave for next leader), but he might, might, beat Johnson, if Johnson keeps fucking up

Id put good money on him beating Sunak than Johnson.
Logged

Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24723 on: Today at 01:47:51 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:45:08 pm
He said now is not the time because of the COVID situation. Think that is a pretty poor line to be honest because what if its found out that there was a party and the PM knew about it? He would have misled parliament. That should absolutely call for the PM to resign and by using the COVID situation as a reason not to go is a bit silly.

Let's be honest about it. Whether the PM resigns or not is not a matter of morality, hypocrisy, or whatever. It's whether or not he thinks he can ride it through, and the metric of that is how many Tory MPs are prepared to turn on him. I'd assume that the LOTO, with his whips in contact with these Tory MPs, would have a better idea of that level than any of us would. Every else is set dressing.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24724 on: Today at 01:48:15 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:46:15 pm
Id put good money on him beating Sunak than Johnson.

Cool, Ive just opened a bookies
Logged

Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,448
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24725 on: Today at 01:59:16 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:36:24 pm
What's the difference? It won't make any difference to policy. If he think erring on gushing will help, then something that doesn't cost anything is free to do. Like I said, if he thinks it will gain votes, I'd want him to wish them happiness and eternal life.

Well you said if it wins votes. On the other hand, as you can see in here, it - rightly or wrongly - is pissing off some supporters (personally not arsed), so it's a case of weighing up the pros and cons.
Logged

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24726 on: Today at 02:00:34 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:46:15 pm
Id put good money on him beating Sunak than Johnson.


Starmer's difficulty with Johnson is that Johnson will bluster and divert and answer different questions, then bluster some more and throw in some irrelevant whataboutery. Like nailing jelly to the wall. I think whilst Sunak is a snake, his arrogance would see him playing with a straighter bat.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24727 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:00:34 pm

Starmer's difficulty with Johnson is that Johnson will bluster and divert and answer different questions, then bluster some more and throw in some irrelevant whataboutery. Like nailing jelly to the wall. I think whilst Sunak is a snake, his arrogance would see him playing with a straighter bat.

Starmer difficulty is Starmer

people wont have the same hatred of Sunak that  they  are developing for Johnson
Logged

Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,585
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24728 on: Today at 02:03:58 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:00:34 pm

Starmer's difficulty with Johnson is that Johnson will bluster and divert and answer different questions, then bluster some more and throw in some irrelevant whataboutery. Like nailing jelly to the wall. I think whilst Sunak is a snake, his arrogance would see him playing with a straighter bat.



In my non-expert opinion I agree with this. We want Starmer to say answer the fucking questions you prick but in reality thats no going to happen.
Logged

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,811
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24729 on: Today at 02:06:16 pm
I think with the latest flat renovation revelation added to the pot he will be gone soon. I think Starmer will deal better with his replacement because whoever it is will not have Johnson's weird Teflon quality.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,624
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24730 on: Today at 02:06:49 pm
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 01:27:21 pm
No I mean specifically that line, not the tweet in general. I get that if he hadn't said anything at all, the media no doubt would have made a big deal out of it. I have no problem with him congratulating them btw.

I just meant do you think the adding of that specific part would wi them extra votes?

I don't expect that Starmer was thinking there were any votes in it. It was probably decency that led him to say 'congrats on the brat'.

Who are the politicians who wouldn't do this? They are probably few and far between in liberal democracies. Trump stands out as the one major politician who would avoid any kind of courtesy. Birth, death, illness would all be fair game for him. It would be a badge of honour for him to not only refuse to congratulate or commiserate with a political opponent, but actually poke fun at their happiness or gloat at misfortune.

There are voters in Britain who enjoy this standard of behaviour. They probably think Starmer was letting the side down with his congratulations. But these people aren't typical.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 497
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24731 on: Today at 02:21:48 pm
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 01:59:16 pm
Well you said if it wins votes. On the other hand, as you can see in here, it - rightly or wrongly - is pissing off some supporters (personally not arsed), so it's a case of weighing up the pros and cons.
Neither am I, I think it's the right thing to do. Not a supporter but I can see why the second sentence would piss some off not sure why congratulating would to be honest. The thing for me personally is the second sentence just comes across as insincere rather than he's said it which again like yourself I'm not arsed about.
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,046
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24732 on: Today at 02:37:20 pm
The crook, the thief, his wife and her lover.

Number 10 Downing street ladies and gentlemen
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,305
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24733 on: Today at 02:42:02 pm
People getting upset over that tweet need to give their heads a wobble and focus on things that actually matter. It was a throwaway tweet for fuck sake. Starmer could tweet the grass is green and some people would have a problem with it. Focus on the real issues.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,906
  • Truthiness
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24734 on: Today at 03:19:12 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:37:22 am
Thanks for that, Keir.

https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1468890817456652292?s=20
It's probably a scheduled tweet.  He has one of those go out every year.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24735 on: Today at 03:20:47 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:19:12 pm
It's probably a scheduled tweet.  He has one of those go out every year.

 ;D
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,092
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24736 on: Today at 03:21:43 pm
Baby is perfect diversion for Johnson now.

Out there media spotlight for a few days.

Just need someone to release the picture of him at the party.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,305
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24737 on: Today at 03:22:46 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:19:12 pm
It's probably a scheduled tweet.  He has one of those go out every year.

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,573
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24738 on: Today at 03:25:14 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:42:02 pm
People getting upset over that tweet need to give their heads a wobble and focus on things that actually matter. It was a throwaway tweet for fuck sake. Starmer could tweet the grass is green and some people would have a problem with it. Focus on the real issues.

Yeah but shade of green is it?  you need to be more specific you commie/centrist/fascist (delete as approproate)
Logged

Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,830
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24739 on: Today at 03:30:44 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:19:12 pm
It's probably a scheduled tweet.  He has one of those go out every year.
`

;D
Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,624
  • The first five yards........
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24740 on: Today at 03:47:50 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:19:12 pm
It's probably a scheduled tweet.  He has one of those go out every year.

Just has to change the mum's name.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • JFT97
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24741 on: Today at 03:52:16 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:42:02 pm
People getting upset over that tweet need to give their heads a wobble and focus on things that actually matter. It was a throwaway tweet for fuck sake. Starmer could tweet the grass is green and some people would have a problem with it. Focus on the real issues.

Yep!  If a harmless tweet like that can cause so much division/anger between labour supporters, then you have to think what chance have labour got at the next GE, especially if boris is gone by then and starmer is up against someone like sunak. 

Let the corrupt twat have a few days off with his new child, within that time lets hope some more dirt comes up on him about these parties, then he can be ripped to shreds next week at PMQs, hopefully he'll have had next to no sleep because of the newborn and Starmer can then finally tear him a new one!!
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,873
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24742 on: Today at 04:07:02 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:53:58 am
Did he have to say anything?

If he didn't, the Tory media would make that a story.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,873
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24743 on: Today at 04:07:22 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:19:12 pm
It's probably a scheduled tweet.  He has one of those go out every year.

;D
Logged

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
Reply #24744 on: Today at 04:11:33 pm
This is the consequence of loosing the last election badly. demanding a GE every PMQT when you didn't really think you would win was not clever. agreeing to one was irresponsible.
Will much change if Johnson gets the boot, I doubt it. not sure I want Johnson gone just yet. the scandals are coming daily. public are now beginning to see them for what they are. corrupt, incompetent liars with no sense of decency.
Next weeks by-election will be interesting, how many votes will REFUK pick up.

Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.
