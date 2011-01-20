what will it take for Starmer to actually attack the Tories beyond a slap on the wrist? despite the numerous terrible things the Tories have done for *years* this is the one time the country seems united in anger, even if there's been far worse done by then. and yet... he's just... whimpering. there were people in here saying this was a 'calculated' approach by him and was all part of the plan. i'm not sure how true that is and in fact, he is a donkey.