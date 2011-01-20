I didn't hear all of PMQ. What's Starmer's response to 'playing politics'?
I did wonder about " in case the Prime Minister isn't aware we are all politicians, but some of us are good at our jobs. " , but decided that's a bit shit.
I prefer "You might call it 'playing politics', I call it 'holding the government to account, keeping them honest as it were'
I'm sure there are better options out there. Needs to be something simple though that can be flung back at him and makes him think twice before trying to use the playing politics card again.