Poll

Tory Christmas Party

Nothing like a good old knees up!
They should apologise and come clean
Johnson should resign
The front bench should resign
The entire party should resign
The entire party should be put in an Elon Musk rocket and fired off to jupiter with 2 packets of hula hoops and a pot noodle
I LOVE cheese!
Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 849995 times)

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24640 on: Today at 08:33:14 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:19:24 am
Just saw this.
How the actual fuck can she say that there is no evidence when there were policemen on site.
If there was no party then the police on site would be able to confirm nothing happened. Otherwise one assumes something did happen.
Then again the policemen on site are either negligent in their duty, or their bosses were aware as well and duty log books have disappeared we know how that trick works.

Was discussing this with my stepdad last night and I said there was no way Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can deny knowledge it happened, as his protection detail and the other plod would all have to know who was in the buildings and would be there keeping watch.

We all know the Met are corrupt c*nts, no better than SYP.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24641 on: Today at 08:33:23 am »
Is there not the small problem of her apparently being thick as mince, or does that not matter anymore?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24642 on: Today at 08:49:34 am »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 08:33:23 am
Is there not the small problem of her apparently being thick as mince, or does that not matter anymore?

??

This could be about many people  ;D
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24643 on: Today at 09:00:56 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:19:24 am
Just saw this.
How the actual fuck can she say that there is no evidence when there were policemen on site.
If there was no party then the police on site would be able to confirm nothing happened. Otherwise one assumes something did happen.
Then again the policemen on site are either negligent in their duty, or their bosses were aware as well and duty log books have disappeared we know how that trick works.

Protect your own. Its a dark country that is so corrupt.

Remember the way they dealt with the vigil for Sarah Everard. Kate Middleton also turned up without a mask and that was fine then the Met actually assaulted people who were there peacefully.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24644 on: Today at 09:16:28 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:49:34 am
??

This could be about many people  ;D

Fair point! I thought she was particularly bad. But its a low bar all round.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24645 on: Today at 09:27:48 am »
It seems as though the Mail and Telegraph have a list of attendees for Carrie Johnson's party on November 13 last year but they are not realising it. It'll surely be leaked at some point today if that is the case.


Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24646 on: Today at 09:31:05 am »
https://mobile.twitter.com/ukiswitheu/status/1468648403601174541

Dominic Grieve dropping truth bombs all over the place here.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24647 on: Today at 09:31:20 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:27:48 am
It seems as though the Mail and Telegraph have a list of attendees for Carrie Johnson's party on November 13 last year but they are not realising it. It'll surely be leaked at some point today if that is the case.


If anyone who went to it was sensible theyd fess up early. Apologise and grovel for a bit and hope they dodge a bullet. Surely it will be worse for those who keep quiet and then get named on the list.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24648 on: Today at 09:51:36 am »
Dont know if its been mentioned but Starmer was utter shite at PMQ’s yesterday. Really poor.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24649 on: Today at 09:52:07 am »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 08:33:23 am
Is there not the small problem of her apparently being thick as mince, or does that not matter anymore?


Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:49:34 am
??

This could be about many people  ;D

Truss right?
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24650 on: Today at 09:57:09 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:51:36 am
Dont know if its been mentioned but Starmer was utter shite at PMQs yesterday. Really poor.

he was rubbish

unless he thinks he needs to keep Boris in a job as they only chance of winning

like when we stopped attacking at 5-0
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24651 on: Today at 09:58:09 am »
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24652 on: Today at 10:04:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:01:28 am


This is the only way the Tories will win the next general election. 

Johnson knows it too, which is why he hits the "playing politics" line so hard.
