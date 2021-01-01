Just saw this.

How the actual fuck can she say that there is no evidence when there were policemen on site.

If there was no party then the police on site would be able to confirm nothing happened. Otherwise one assumes something did happen.

Then again the policemen on site are either negligent in their duty, or their bosses were aware as well and duty log books have disappeared we know how that trick works.



Was discussing this with my stepdad last night and I said there was no way Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can deny knowledge it happened, as his protection detail and the other plod would all have to know who was in the buildings and would be there keeping watch.We all know the Met are corrupt c*nts, no better than SYP.