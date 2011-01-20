Poll

Author Topic: The new old? Polly tickers thread.  (Read 845287 times)

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24400 on: Yesterday at 06:40:18 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:38:26 pm
That video of Allegra Stratton was great. The c*nt looking smug as hell about that Christmas party. Unlucky.

Don't care how we get them out now.

Just Get The c*nts Out.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24401 on: Yesterday at 06:47:07 pm »
How the fuck did we have to chose between those two people in the last election. Bottom of the barrel politicians, hopefully something like that never happens again.

Struggling to care about the Christmas party thing, we all know ow Johnson is a shitbag. It's the lying thats pissed me off, just admit you fucked up or whatever. Really annoyed at how we withdrew and dealt with Afghanistan. Thousands left to suffer at the hands of the Taliban, due to our incompetence. Raab and Johnson are a disgrace to the office they hold. Quicker they fuck off, the better
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24402 on: Yesterday at 06:51:54 pm »
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24403 on: Yesterday at 07:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:51:54 pm
What does it say? I don't have Facebook.


Ah, sorry about that. Im not capable of embedding a gif so you can view it, but someone with better IT skills than me has doctored a clip of Johnson getting his booster jab, immediately after which he suddenly shrinks and like a party balloon, accompanied by a suitable pffft, disappears in a series of spirals🤗
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24404 on: Yesterday at 07:55:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:38:26 pm
That video of Allegra Stratton was great. The c*nt looking smug as hell about that Christmas party. Unlucky.
Downing street still denying that there was a Christmas party. Don't know what to say.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24405 on: Yesterday at 08:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:55:22 pm
Downing street still denying that there was a Christmas party. Don't know what to say.

They have a never explain/never apologise mantra which usually works for them given they control most of the media. A lot of journos there as well from the sounds of it, happy to help cover it up.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24406 on: Yesterday at 08:40:23 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:38:26 pm
That video of Allegra Stratton was great. The c*nt looking smug as hell about that Christmas party. Unlucky.

There will be no repercussions though.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24407 on: Yesterday at 08:42:42 pm »
Socially distanced form the truth

:lmao

Theyre in quite a lot of trouble over this..
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24408 on: Yesterday at 08:49:17 pm »
That video has had over 2m views in barely a few hours.

This feels different.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24409 on: Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 08:49:17 pm
That video has had over 2m views in barely a few hours.

This feels different.

The younger generation hate the Tories anyway, they keep getting in because of the older voter (as a majority voting block).

Older people suffered terribly last Christmas/winter.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24410 on: Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm »
Agree with others - this time it feels different. The Tories and the media have been trying to bury the story, but there's way too much public anger in this one.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24411 on: Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm
Agree with others - this time it feels different. The Tories and the media have been trying to bury the story, but there's way too much public anger in this one.

Be forgotten about at weekend.

People dont care enough about it.

The Cummings episode was all the proof you need.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24412 on: Yesterday at 09:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 08:49:17 pm
That video has had over 2m views in barely a few hours.

This feels different.

I'll not hold my breath.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24413 on: Yesterday at 09:23:06 pm »
Part of the problem is a lot of people deep down dont think the same rules apply to Johnson and his ilk, because they never fucking do. The reason they act as if theyre born to rule is because sheep everywhere think they are.

Only thing Ive seen thats cut through to some on the weird Facebook groups is the comparison of them having this party and the queen sat on her own at the funeral. (Such a weird fucking country)
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24414 on: Yesterday at 09:33:59 pm »
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24415 on: Yesterday at 09:38:46 pm »
Heres more!

Useless slimy twist Williamson hosted one too.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/tory-gavin-williamson-hosted-party-25641812

And look, heres Lord Snooty actually bragging about being at a party last year

https://twitter.com/marinapurkiss/status/1468304337097142274?s=21

They didnt give a single shit.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24416 on: Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm »
Clear everyone in the media fucking hates Stratton isnt it.

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24417 on: Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm
Clear everyone in the media fucking hates Stratton isnt it.

Except for those who went to her party that is.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24418 on: Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 09:22:11 pm
I'll not hold my breath.
Me neither. Johnson is capable of surviving much, much worse than this.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24419 on: Yesterday at 10:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
Be forgotten about at weekend.

People dont care enough about it.

The Cummings episode was all the proof you need.

Not when there are other stories cropping up now. People cared about Cummings and they rode it out, suspect they might do it the same this time as they don't care but so many people gave up Christmas and their plans last year. Can't imagine the Tory MPs are going to happy this evening.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24420 on: Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:23:06 pm

Only thing Ive seen thats cut through to some on the weird Facebook groups is the comparison of them having this party and the queen sat on her own at the funeral. (Such a weird fucking country)

The flag shaggers love Liz so the overlap of disgust could be interesting. I'm far from a royalist,  however the image of the Queen masked up alone at her husband's funeral is a sombre and depressing one. The rules couldn't be bent for her in her time of need yet Johnson's cabal just months before didn't think they applied to them.

They're fucking laughing at us. Nothing will happen. It never does.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24421 on: Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm »
Walking though a Hospital surrounded by people wearing a mask. Johnson says he followed the rules .it was a lie.
Parties over Christmas. Johnson says we followed the rules. a lie

Not sure what they have to do for voters to realize they are treating them as fools.
People would be screaming at them if they came out with these sort of excuses in any other walk of life.

Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24422 on: Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm »
I get the impression there's still a fair bit more to be released.  It feels like when the Mirror caught Cummings out over Barnard Castle, let him and Johnson make their denials then fucking buried him with the second part of their story.

The Tory MPs have been on every news and politics show since the story first broke, all parroting the same lines.  I'm not sure when - or even if - they will realise that going into battle for Johnson means being left high and dry when he beats a 'tactical retreat'.  For every one MP overly promoted into Johnson's cabinet as a reward for their subservience there are five left to face down an angry electorate.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24423 on: Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm »
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24424 on: Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:16:52 pm
They have a never explain/never apologise mantra which usually works for them given they control most of the media. A lot of journos there as well from the sounds of it, happy to help cover it up.

He doesn't have them all on side by any means. Peston just tore into him on ITV news.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24425 on: Yesterday at 11:04:45 pm »
Nothing will happen. The Tories have survived even worse than this. They'll ride it out til people move on to the next scandal.

The fact this is all coming out, complete with quotes on the beeb from senior sources, screams a bit of an organised coup. Best we can hope is it sinks Boris but we'll just be giving this corrupt party what they want.

I can understand the anger and I feel it. I couldn't travel home to see my family last Christmas because of restrictions. But I'm a bit tired of these scandals and all the anger only to see Labour barely make any movement in the polls. All the people who couldn't bring themselves to vote for Corbyn at the last election can only have themselves to thank. The people who now can't bring themselves to back Starmer because he's not JC will only have themselves to blame if the Tories win another election. You get what you vote for and this country keeps allowing them in.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24426 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 pm »
I think the biggest vote winners is anger, get people angry against something or someone and that's job done. we saw it the US and we saw it over here a few times over Brexit. the Torys argued we have to unite the country and then spent the next few yrs splitting it. latest one is if Brexit fails it will be down to remainers. how is that uniting the country, it's not only hypocrisy it's bullshit to put the blame on others.
I think it's time to start telling the Torys to stop treating the public as fools. they have no defence. they will no doubt argue this is taking us back to the Brexit days. nope all the examples have nothing to do with Brexit. the Torys raised Brexit not Labour.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24427 on: Today at 06:59:25 am »
David Lammy calling for a serious government.

And this is the Labour partys line. And its one I totally agree with.

But as someone put it to me yesterday, how can you call yourself a serious alternative government when two years ago you had Corbyn, Abbott, McDonnell and Burgeon on the front bench?

This gives the Labour Party a huge credibility problem.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24428 on: Today at 07:17:11 am »
The Met now investigating so expect governments continued gaslighting to get the green light.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24429 on: Today at 07:39:38 am »
They'll sell it as a mock interview about a fictional party.

Bullet Proof Boris will prevail. Unfortunately.
« Reply #24430 on: Today at 07:39:42 am »
Javid was supposed to do the media round this morning and he hasnt turned up at sky news.  No answer to Downing Street phone apparently either.  PMQs later of course.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24431 on: Today at 07:45:19 am »
The mention on Im a Celebrity is giving the story the traction it needs amongst those who dont really care about politics (or dont pay much interest until election time).

Its all about that cut-through, but I suspect well see a dead cat thrown onto the table within the next week or so.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24432 on: Today at 07:58:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:25 am
David Lammy calling for a serious government.

And this is the Labour partys line. And its one I totally agree with.

But as someone put it to me yesterday, how can you call yourself a serious alternative government when two years ago you had Corbyn, Abbott, McDonnell and Burgeon on the front bench?

This gives the Labour Party a huge credibility problem.

I think Labour are in a similar boat to the early 90s. The public are starting to get sick of the Tories but will the next election be another 1992? They need to be prepared.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24433 on: Today at 08:09:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:25 am
David Lammy calling for a serious government.

And this is the Labour partys line. And its one I totally agree with.



Lammy on bbc news now demanding an apology from Government.  BBC cant get in touch with Downing Street either so a full no-show across media from Javid this morning.
Re: The new old? Polly tickers thread.
« Reply #24434 on: Today at 08:15:53 am »
Johnson will survive it.

People dont care enough about this anymore as everyone is Tory tired.
