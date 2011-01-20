Nothing will happen. The Tories have survived even worse than this. They'll ride it out til people move on to the next scandal.



The fact this is all coming out, complete with quotes on the beeb from senior sources, screams a bit of an organised coup. Best we can hope is it sinks Boris but we'll just be giving this corrupt party what they want.



I can understand the anger and I feel it. I couldn't travel home to see my family last Christmas because of restrictions. But I'm a bit tired of these scandals and all the anger only to see Labour barely make any movement in the polls. All the people who couldn't bring themselves to vote for Corbyn at the last election can only have themselves to thank. The people who now can't bring themselves to back Starmer because he's not JC will only have themselves to blame if the Tories win another election. You get what you vote for and this country keeps allowing them in.