Starmer is a fraud and without doubt, will steer the People's Party into oblivion. One might conjecture that was always his intended objective. The 10 pledges he made when he made his bid for the Leadership already lie in tatters - discarded as having served HIS purpose very nicely. My 53 years of Labour Party membership ended when this self-trumpeting man of honour assassinated Jeremy Corbyn. A traitor and doubtless, several very carefully-prepared years in the making by his unnamed and faceless Establishment "sponsors". There's nothing worse than a Judas.
Judas was of course a pivotal figure in Christianity. Without him, resurrection would not have happened.
So I hope youre right.
