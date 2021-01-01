Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 772061 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22680 on: Today at 08:03:40 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:19:43 pm
Starmer is a fraud and without doubt, will steer the People's Party into oblivion. One might conjecture that was always his intended objective. The 10 pledges he made when he made his bid for the Leadership already lie in tatters - discarded as having served HIS purpose very nicely. My 53 years of Labour Party membership ended when this self-trumpeting man of honour assassinated Jeremy Corbyn. A traitor and doubtless, several very carefully-prepared years in the making by his unnamed and faceless Establishment "sponsors". There's nothing worse than a Judas.
Judas was of course a pivotal figure in Christianity.  Without him, resurrection would not have happened.

So I hope youre right.
Online rob1966

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22681 on: Today at 08:06:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:58:48 pm
Johnson must think European lorry drivers are desperate to quit their jobs and home lives to steam over here.

https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-doesnt-rule-out-issuing-more-visas-for-lorry-drivers-but-insists-no-return-to-low-wage-immigration-12424330


He's nothing but a fucking idiot. There is nothing about the job in the UK to attract them when there is plenty of work in Europe.
Offline HarryLabrador

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22682 on: Today at 08:24:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:03 pm
He's nothing but a fucking idiot SCUM. There is nothing about the job in the UK to attract them when there is plenty of work in Europe.
Online west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22683 on: Today at 08:28:52 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:19:43 pm
Starmer is a fraud and without doubt, will steer the People's Party into oblivion. One might conjecture that was always his intended objective. The 10 pledges he made when he made his bid for the Leadership already lie in tatters - discarded as having served HIS purpose very nicely. My 53 years of Labour Party membership ended when this self-trumpeting man of honour assassinated Jeremy Corbyn. A traitor and doubtless, several very carefully-prepared years in the making by his unnamed and faceless Establishment "sponsors". There's nothing worse than a Judas.

Jeremy Corbyn assassinated Jeremy Corbyn I am afraid.
Online Circa1892

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22684 on: Today at 08:55:59 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:19:43 pm
Starmer is a fraud and without doubt, will steer the People's Party into oblivion. One might conjecture that was always his intended objective. The 10 pledges he made when he made his bid for the Leadership already lie in tatters - discarded as having served HIS purpose very nicely. My 53 years of Labour Party membership ended when this self-trumpeting man of honour assassinated Jeremy Corbyn. A traitor and doubtless, several very carefully-prepared years in the making by his unnamed and faceless Establishment "sponsors". There's nothing worse than a Judas.

What a load of absolute tosh.
Online Jshooters

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22685 on: Today at 08:56:39 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:19:43 pm
Starmer is a fraud and without doubt, will steer the People's Party into oblivion. One might conjecture that was always his intended objective. The 10 pledges he made when he made his bid for the Leadership already lie in tatters - discarded as having served HIS purpose very nicely. My 53 years of Labour Party membership ended when this self-trumpeting man of honour assassinated Jeremy Corbyn. A traitor and doubtless, several very carefully-prepared years in the making by his unnamed and faceless Establishment "sponsors". There's nothing worse than a Judas.

His intention was always to destroy the party hes been a member of all his life? Interesting take
Online Zeb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22686 on: Today at 09:11:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:58:48 pm
Johnson must think European lorry drivers are desperate to quit their jobs and home lives to steam over here.

https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-doesnt-rule-out-issuing-more-visas-for-lorry-drivers-but-insists-no-return-to-low-wage-immigration-12424330


It's alright, Patel's got this all sorted out.

Quote
We're ending the use of insecure ID cards for entry into the UK to strengthen our border and deliver on the peoples priority to take back control of our immigration system.

Firm on those who seek to abuse the system.
Fair on those who play by the rules



https://twitter.com/pritipatel/status/1443854125335293954

(Suggestions on a postcard to the Home Office for which industry regularly uses their ID cards rather than passports to cross borders...)
Online TepidT2O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22687 on: Today at 09:14:19 pm »
I didnt realise you didnt need a passport in the first place
