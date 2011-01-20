Poll

Is Boris Johnson

Brilliant
Good
OK
Shite
Scum
Trivial
Wiffle-Waffle-piffle-paffle
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 771908 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,742
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22640 on: September 30, 2021, 02:16:11 pm »
Who said good??!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,234
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22641 on: September 30, 2021, 02:28:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 30, 2021, 02:16:11 pm
Who said good??!

He's very very good at being absolutely fucking shite, useless and scum.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,232
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22642 on: September 30, 2021, 02:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 30, 2021, 01:38:00 pm
:lmao

No.

I also don't 'The Establishment' is a coherent group that meets or organises between themselves.

There's the public school 'old school tie network' but even that's very informal.

It's a more mostly individuals who collectively wield influence. I think they aim to perpetuate a certain socio-econo-political status quo/direction.

My allusion to the military is that (as JohnnoWhite said), they would step in if that was seriously threatened from within.



Interesting.

I argue quite a lot (no, no, honestly I do :D )

But I like to try and argue from a position of understanding other points of view. So I do an awful lot of reading about a lot of subjects. It tends to take me longer than it should as I'll dig out a book with a point that supports my world view then afterwards read a book that completely disagrees with my worldview - so I try and see and understand both sides before being an argumentative twat :D

In this vein, I didn't really read any books discounting conspiracy theories as it seemed blindingly obvious why they seemed a bit far-fetched.

But I did endevour to get into the mind of those espousing such doctrine and it was a strange old journey. Kind of mind-twisting as you share the lens that these people are viewing reality. This is a list of some of the books and I'd recommend reading them just to see what a wibbly-wobbly world they do inhabit. Or perhaps we're bonkers and they're right?

Books I subjected myself to :)


Conspiracy Theory 101: A researchers starting point (Ava Fails)
Illuminati Box Set (Steven Nash)
The Illuminati Conspiracy - A New World Order (Richard Rees)
The Ancient Human Conspiracy (J.D. Gray)
The Perception Deception - Parts I and II (David Icke)
Alien Disclosures at Area 51 (C. Ronald Garner)
Earth: An Alien Enterprise (Timothy Good)
Ancient Alien Empire (Rob Shelsky, George Kempland)
UFO Secrets (Mark janniro)
For the Moon is Hollow and the Aliens Rule the Sky (Rob Shelsky)
Who Built the Moon? (Christopher Knight and Alan Butler)


if you can't be arsed delving into the inherent madness of such books (and I honestly couldn't blame you) then you might have a look at some of the books like 'Mammoth book of cover-ups / conspiracies or the like)

I've found it useful because when I'm arguing with the batshit crazy, I feel I have a decent handle on where they think they are coming from..


Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22643 on: September 30, 2021, 03:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September 30, 2021, 02:36:13 pm
Interesting.

I argue quite a lot (no, no, honestly I do :D )

But I like to try and argue from a position of understanding other points of view. So I do an awful lot of reading about a lot of subjects. It tends to take me longer than it should as I'll dig out a book with a point that supports my world view then afterwards read a book that completely disagrees with my worldview - so I try and see and understand both sides before being an argumentative twat :D

In this vein, I didn't really read any books discounting conspiracy theories as it seemed blindingly obvious why they seemed a bit far-fetched.

But I did endevour to get into the mind of those espousing such doctrine and it was a strange old journey. Kind of mind-twisting as you share the lens that these people are viewing reality. This is a list of some of the books and I'd recommend reading them just to see what a wibbly-wobbly world they do inhabit. Or perhaps we're bonkers and they're right?

Books I subjected myself to :)


Conspiracy Theory 101: A researchers starting point (Ava Fails)
Illuminati Box Set (Steven Nash)
The Illuminati Conspiracy - A New World Order (Richard Rees)
The Ancient Human Conspiracy (J.D. Gray)
The Perception Deception - Parts I and II (David Icke)
Alien Disclosures at Area 51 (C. Ronald Garner)
Earth: An Alien Enterprise (Timothy Good)
Ancient Alien Empire (Rob Shelsky, George Kempland)
UFO Secrets (Mark janniro)
For the Moon is Hollow and the Aliens Rule the Sky (Rob Shelsky)
Who Built the Moon? (Christopher Knight and Alan Butler)


if you can't be arsed delving into the inherent madness of such books (and I honestly couldn't blame you) then you might have a look at some of the books like 'Mammoth book of cover-ups / conspiracies or the like)

I've found it useful because when I'm arguing with the batshit crazy, I feel I have a decent handle on where they think they are coming from..

I find that the best way of protecting myself from conspiracy theories is to look for evidence. If I can't find direct evidence, then I look for respected experts in relevant fields who directly comment on these fields. If I can't find direct quotes from these experts, then I look for direct explanations that relate first hand to the argument at hand. If even that requires paraphrasing and linking one supposition to the next, then I give the argument up as probable BS and not worth my while.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22644 on: September 30, 2021, 09:09:23 pm »
Tory donor made life peer and appointed as government minister

Malcolm Offord, who has donated almost £150,000 to the Conservatives, sent to the Lords and becomes minister in Scotland Office

Quote
A financier who has donated almost £150,000 to the Conservatives has been made a life peer and given a ministerial job, Downing Street has announced.

Malcolm Offord, founder and chair of an Edinburgh-based boutique investment company, Badenoch and Co, will be made a life peer, a statement said, and become a junior minister in the Scotland Office.

Offord was a candidate for the Conservatives in Mays Scottish parliamentary election, a decision that prompted accusations of cronyism given that he had donated £147,500 to the party. Offord stood as a list candidate in the Lothian region, but was not elected.

He is the latest Conservative donor or associate to be sent to the Lords under Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

The appointment was condemned by the SNP. The partys Cabinet Office spokesperson, Stewart Hosie MP, said: The stench of rampant cronyism surrounding this Tory government grows day by day. There are already serious questions facing the Tories over the use of millions of pounds of taxpayers money for vanity projects and Covid contracts, but to now hand out roles and peerages to party donors shows contempt for democracy.

In December last year, of 54 people ennobled by Johnson, 13 had either funded the Tories or had an employment or personal connection to Johnson.

Among those made peers in December were Johnsons own brother, Jo, and his friend Evgeny Lebedev, the Russian-born newspaper owner who formerly hosted the PM in his Perugia mansion. Johnsons former chief strategic adviser, Edward Lister, was also made a peer, as were a series of well-known Brexiters, including the former England cricketer Ian Botham.

Also on Thursday, Downing Street announced that Stephen Parkinson, a former Tory staffer and candidate, lobbyist and campaign manager for Vote Leave, who was made a peer in 2019, had been given another government job. Already a whip in the Lords, he has been made a junior minister in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The latest crop of peerages have taken the total size of the Lords to more than 830, despite a cross-party agreement three years ago that numbers should over time be reduced to 600.

The former Speaker of the upper house, Lord Fowler, has been among critics of its expanded size, saying there was in particular a need to reduce the number of passengers who contributed little.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/30/tory-donor-made-life-peer-and-appointed-as-government-minister
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,118
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22645 on: September 30, 2021, 09:19:39 pm »
I voted Scum. Word to Angela Rayner the sexy ginger goddess.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,058
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22646 on: September 30, 2021, 10:29:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 30, 2021, 09:19:39 pm
I voted Scum. Word to Angela Rayner the sexy ginger goddess.

So did I, but corrupt and a criminal would also suffice.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
  • Scousers Rule
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22647 on: Yesterday at 07:17:12 am »
Kit Malthouse MP...'The energy price rises will protect households from further rises' ....Eh !!... Thanks then, that's great news. 🤪
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,593
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22648 on: Yesterday at 07:38:33 am »
Quote from: 12C on September 29, 2021, 08:43:56 am
Boris in battle to save Christmas
Trumpets the Daily Liar.

Last year his efforts to save Christmas cost thousands of lives.

This year Christmas is under threat from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Brexit, but the right wing press are trumpeting him as the man who can save us.
And all the dozy gobshites will cheer his Churchill routine as he dresses up as Mr Benn in his weekly photo shoot.
Bet its as a tanker driver at BP next.

Shitehawk

Shitehawk was one of me sailor Dad's - and me sailor grandad's (his father-in-law) - favourite "don't rate 'em" remarks. Another was the phrase "He's under the arm" for someone who basically STUNK!!
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,593
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22649 on: Yesterday at 07:47:20 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:17:12 am
Kit Malthouse MP...'The energy price rises will protect households from further rises' ....Eh !!... Thanks then, that's great news.

Dystopian double-speak shite - could have been lifted directly from Orwell's 1984. The saddest and most disturbing aspect is that the majority of twattish Tory MP's (and some allegedly Labour twats opposite!) will convince themselves that they can see sense in that bollux!! The Augean stables need clearing out again . . . if yer doing nowt much these days Hercules mate . . .
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,528
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22650 on: Yesterday at 08:59:50 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 30, 2021, 09:09:23 pm
Tory donor made life peer and appointed as government minister

Malcolm Offord, who has donated almost £150,000 to the Conservatives, sent to the Lords and becomes minister in Scotland Office

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/30/tory-donor-made-life-peer-and-appointed-as-government-minister

Just look at these corrupt dinosaurs still pretending the empire is a thing.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22651 on: Yesterday at 12:36:03 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 07:38:33 am
Shitehawk was one of me sailor Dad's - and me sailor grandad's (his father-in-law) - favourite "don't rate 'em" remarks. Another was the phrase "He's under the arm" for someone who basically STUNK!!

Haven't heard that since 1969.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22652 on: Yesterday at 01:02:48 pm »
I know American artists are overrated, but that's a bit harsh.

(Yes, pretending I have some culture in my repertoire)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,897
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22653 on: Yesterday at 01:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 29, 2021, 05:01:06 pm
Didn't the military or intelligence services have a plan to remove Harold Wilson and or his government if they decided he was taking the country in a direction they didn't like?
Yep. They approached Mountbatten to become dictator.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,897
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22654 on: Yesterday at 01:48:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 29, 2021, 06:32:41 pm
I can't get the image of the Queen taking a piss in a layby out of my head now :lmao

Dont worry Rob, she has servants to do that for her
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,600
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22655 on: Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm »
Milliband has just been on. I think, "Failed to prepare, Failed to plan", is a good one to keep hammering home. Easy to understand, easy to see the consequences of and fits in with the general laziness and incompetence that all must now be aware of. Keep it simple and keep hammering it home!
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22656 on: Yesterday at 03:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
Milliband has just been on. I think, "Failed to prepare, Failed to plan", is a good one to keep hammering home. Easy to understand, easy to see the consequences of and fits in with the general laziness and incompetence that all must now be aware of. Keep it simple and keep hammering it home!
It just seems like they are incapable or unwilling to do even the most basic strategic planning. The kind that companies up and down the country do all the time.
Things like identifying key risks and mitigations. It's a mess.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22657 on: Yesterday at 03:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
Milliband has just been on. I think, "Failed to prepare, Failed to plan", is a good one to keep hammering home. Easy to understand, easy to see the consequences of and fits in with the general laziness and incompetence that all must now be aware of. Keep it simple and keep hammering it home!

"Britain deserves better" directs some of the sentiments behind Brexit and focuses on the government's incompetence and fecklessness. There should be around half a dozen main attack lines with a common theme running through them.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22658 on: Yesterday at 04:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:14:47 pm
"Britain deserves better" directs some of the sentiments behind Brexit and focuses on the government's incompetence and fecklessness. There should be around half a dozen main attack lines with a common theme running through them.

Honest question: Do you work in comms?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22659 on: Yesterday at 04:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 04:06:48 pm
Honest question: Do you work in comms?

No. Why?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,224
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22660 on: Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:47:20 pm
Yep. They approached Mountbatten to become dictator.


There was a 1968 plot that newspaper boss Cecil King tried to orchestrate - with Mountbatten approached to be an emergency/interim leader. This didn't go anywhere.

In the mid-70's there was definitely a black-ops MI5 attempt to discredit Wilson, along with rumours of a coup (again with Mountbatten mentioned as an emergency/interim leader)

After all, the Zinoviev Letter had worked so well against Ransay MacDonald, and the Tories/right-wing loved (and still love) portraying anyone left-wing as a communist agent who wants to destroy Great Britain.

The case of Colin Wallace is interesting - a former MI5 operative who exposed 'Operation Clockwork Orange' as a USA-assisted MI5 plot to smear left-leaning politicians in Britain and Ireland. He was later fitted-up for a killing he didn't commit (conviction later quashed due to dodgy evidence). Wallace also played a part in exposing the sexual abuse of boys at the Kincara Boys Home by, amongst pthers, leading Loyalist terrorist William McGrath. Other former MI5 operatives have also confirmed the OCO project.

Wilson retired suddenly and without any warning to close friends & colleagues in 1976, without a reason. Two months later, he summoned two BBC journalists and told them that his government had been undermined and plotted against by factions within MI5. He claimed the then head of MI6 had confirmed this to him. The head of MI5 years later also admitted a small number of right-wing MI5 operatives had indeed conducted a black-ops smear campaign against Wilson & others.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22661 on: Yesterday at 04:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm

There was a 1968 plot that newspaper boss Cecil King tried to orchestrate - with Mountbatten approached to be an emergency/interim leader. This didn't go anywhere.

In the mid-70's there was definitely a black-ops MI5 attempt to discredit Wilson, along with rumours of a coup (again with Mountbatten mentioned as an emergency/interim leader)

After all, the Zinoviev Letter had worked so well against Ransay MacDonald, and the Tories/right-wing loved (and still love) portraying anyone left-wing as a communist agent who wants to destroy Great Britain.

The case of Colin Wallace is interesting - a former MI5 operative who exposed 'Operation Clockwork Orange' as a USA-assisted MI5 plot to smear left-leaning politicians in Britain and Ireland. He was later fitted-up for a killing he didn't commit (conviction later quashed due to dodgy evidence). Wallace also played a part in exposing the sexual abuse of boys at the Kincara Boys Home by, amongst pthers, leading Loyalist terrorist William McGrath. Other former MI5 operatives have also confirmed the OCO project.

Wilson retired suddenly and without any warning to close friends & colleagues in 1976, without a reason. Two months later, he summoned two BBC journalists and told them that his government had been undermined and plotted against by factions within MI5. He claimed the then head of MI6 had confirmed this to him. The head of MI5 years later also admitted a small number of right-wing MI5 operatives had indeed conducted a black-ops smear campaign against Wilson & others.

1976 is the latest date that you've cited.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,600
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22662 on: Yesterday at 04:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm

There was a 1968 plot that newspaper boss Cecil King tried to orchestrate - with Mountbatten approached to be an emergency/interim leader. This didn't go anywhere.

In the mid-70's there was definitely a black-ops MI5 attempt to discredit Wilson, along with rumours of a coup (again with Mountbatten mentioned as an emergency/interim leader)

After all, the Zinoviev Letter had worked so well against Ransay MacDonald, and the Tories/right-wing loved (and still love) portraying anyone left-wing as a communist agent who wants to destroy Great Britain.

The case of Colin Wallace is interesting - a former MI5 operative who exposed 'Operation Clockwork Orange' as a USA-assisted MI5 plot to smear left-leaning politicians in Britain and Ireland. He was later fitted-up for a killing he didn't commit (conviction later quashed due to dodgy evidence). Wallace also played a part in exposing the sexual abuse of boys at the Kincara Boys Home by, amongst pthers, leading Loyalist terrorist William McGrath. Other former MI5 operatives have also confirmed the OCO project.

Wilson retired suddenly and without any warning to close friends & colleagues in 1976, without a reason. Two months later, he summoned two BBC journalists and told them that his government had been undermined and plotted against by factions within MI5. He claimed the then head of MI6 had confirmed this to him. The head of MI5 years later also admitted a small number of right-wing MI5 operatives had indeed conducted a black-ops smear campaign against Wilson & others.


Everyone was telling Wilson he was paranoid and I think it sent him around the bend in the end.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22663 on: Yesterday at 05:16:34 pm »
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,058
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22664 on: Yesterday at 06:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm

There was a 1968 plot that newspaper boss Cecil King tried to orchestrate - with Mountbatten approached to be an emergency/interim leader. This didn't go anywhere.

In the mid-70's there was definitely a black-ops MI5 attempt to discredit Wilson, along with rumours of a coup (again with Mountbatten mentioned as an emergency/interim leader)

After all, the Zinoviev Letter had worked so well against Ransay MacDonald, and the Tories/right-wing loved (and still love) portraying anyone left-wing as a communist agent who wants to destroy Great Britain.

The case of Colin Wallace is interesting - a former MI5 operative who exposed 'Operation Clockwork Orange' as a USA-assisted MI5 plot to smear left-leaning politicians in Britain and Ireland. He was later fitted-up for a killing he didn't commit (conviction later quashed due to dodgy evidence). Wallace also played a part in exposing the sexual abuse of boys at the Kincara Boys Home by, amongst pthers, leading Loyalist terrorist William McGrath. Other former MI5 operatives have also confirmed the OCO project.

Wilson retired suddenly and without any warning to close friends & colleagues in 1976, without a reason. Two months later, he summoned two BBC journalists and told them that his government had been undermined and plotted against by factions within MI5. He claimed the then head of MI6 had confirmed this to him. The head of MI5 years later also admitted a small number of right-wing MI5 operatives had indeed conducted a black-ops smear campaign against Wilson & others.



I know I'm going way off piste but was it ever confirmed that they were linked to Gladio?
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22665 on: Yesterday at 09:27:56 pm »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22666 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm »
Nuts.
 We should set the rawk flight tracking crew on to the job of following tankers from the refineries, it wherever they bring fuel from. Actually I think there is pipeline that pops up in Northampton. Vaugley remember being told about a clever system about how they can carry different fields in the same pipe. Google time.....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22667 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm »
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,897
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22668 on: Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm »
Its official.
There are nor fuel shortages, tanker shortages and no HGV diver shortfalls.
In other news  the govt has sent in the army to try and sort about the shortages in the above areas
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,123
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22669 on: Today at 10:28:32 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm
In other news  the govt has sent in the army to try and sort about the shortages in the above areas
We had a chuckle in the Mods whatsapp group yesterday, sometime in the future when there's a shortage of soldiers, the Government will send the army in to sort it.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22670 on: Today at 11:01:27 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:28:32 am
We had a chuckle in the Mods whatsapp group yesterday, sometime in the future when there's a shortage of soldiers, the Government will send the army in to sort it.
Patel will no doubt tell us she's come up with a brilliant solution to solve the shortage of Police as well. start using the Ice cream man, they can switch on the Ice cream Jingle racing from incident to incident.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22671 on: Today at 11:14:41 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:28:32 am
We had a chuckle in the Mods whatsapp group yesterday, sometime in the future when there's a shortage of soldiers, the Government will send the army in to sort it.

She'd be all for compulsory conscription.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22672 on: Today at 11:43:29 am »
Great job advert for the Army. Sign up, don't get sent overseas. Stay here and do the jobs that are too shitty for anyone else?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,600
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22673 on: Today at 11:54:08 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:43:29 am
Great job advert for the Army. Sign up, don't get sent overseas. Stay here and do the jobs that are too shitty for anyone else?
Calling Spitting Image, calling Spitting Image...
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,319
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22674 on: Today at 01:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
Milliband has just been on. I think, "Failed to prepare, Failed to plan", is a good one to keep hammering home. Easy to understand, easy to see the consequences of and fits in with the general laziness and incompetence that all must now be aware of. Keep it simple and keep hammering it home!

This is it. Laziness. Just about everyone despises that.

Labour must keep hammering home how bone idle the bloke is. And how he is sponging off us and taking the piss at the same time.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22675 on: Today at 01:52:09 pm »
I would link the failure to prepare to the head in the sand attitude of the Torys.
I understand the argument for Labour to be more optimistic about the future but that optimism shouldn't blind you against future problems, it's the attitude of the incompetent, "nots let worry about all these problems now. they will sort themselves out in the future" isn't optimism, these are the words of people who refuse to do the job the are paid for.
Labour have to connect the 2. Optimisms fine but they will also listen when problems ahead are raised and look for solutions for those problems.
We've just had 6 yrs of Tory optimism refusing to accept realty.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:18 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22676 on: Today at 06:58:48 pm »
Johnson must think European lorry drivers are desperate to quit their jobs and home lives to steam over here.

https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-doesnt-rule-out-issuing-more-visas-for-lorry-drivers-but-insists-no-return-to-low-wage-immigration-12424330
Logged

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,593
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22677 on: Today at 07:19:43 pm »
Starmer is a fraud and without doubt, will steer the People's Party into oblivion. One might conjecture that was always his intended objective. The 10 pledges he made when he made his bid for the Leadership already lie in tatters - discarded as having served HIS purpose very nicely. My 53 years of Labour Party membership ended when this self-trumpeting man of honour assassinated Jeremy Corbyn. A traitor and doubtless, several very carefully-prepared years in the making by his unnamed and faceless Establishment "sponsors". There's nothing worse than a Judas.
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22678 on: Today at 07:37:21 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:19:43 pm
Starmer is a fraud and without doubt, will steer the People's Party into oblivion. One might conjecture that was always his intended objective.

Or one could point to the gap closing between Tories and Labour as per recent polling.

https://www.politics.co.uk/reference/latest-opinion-polls/

However theres still a gap and a sizeable job of work (some may say impossible) to be undertaken to be positioned as apt by the time of the next election.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22679 on: Today at 07:39:11 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:19:43 pm
Starmer is a fraud and without doubt, will steer the People's Party into oblivion. One might conjecture that was always his intended objective. The 10 pledges he made when he made his bid for the Leadership already lie in tatters - discarded as having served HIS purpose very nicely. My 53 years of Labour Party membership ended when this self-trumpeting man of honour assassinated Jeremy Corbyn. A traitor and doubtless, several very carefully-prepared years in the making by his unnamed and faceless Establishment "sponsors". There's nothing worse than a Judas.

Was this in the news? Any links?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Up
« previous next »
 