I also don't 'The Establishment' is a coherent group that meets or organises between themselves.



There's the public school 'old school tie network' but even that's very informal.



It's a more mostly individuals who collectively wield influence. I think they aim to perpetuate a certain socio-econo-political status quo/direction.



My allusion to the military is that (as JohnnoWhite said), they would step in if that was seriously threatened from within.







Interesting.I argue quite a lot (no, no, honestly I doBut I like to try and argue from a position of understanding other points of view. So I do an awful lot of reading about a lot of subjects. It tends to take me longer than it should as I'll dig out a book with a point that supports my world view then afterwards read a book that completely disagrees with my worldview - so I try and see and understand both sides before being an argumentative twatIn this vein, I didn't really read any books discounting conspiracy theories as it seemed blindingly obvious why they seemed a bit far-fetched.But I did endevour to get into the mind of those espousing such doctrine and it was a strange old journey. Kind of mind-twisting as you share the lens that these people are viewing reality. This is a list of some of the books and I'd recommend reading them just to see what a wibbly-wobbly world they do inhabit. Or perhaps we're bonkers and they're right?Books I subjected myself toConspiracy Theory 101: A researchers starting point (Ava Fails)Illuminati Box Set (Steven Nash)The Illuminati Conspiracy - A New World Order (Richard Rees)The Ancient Human Conspiracy (J.D. Gray)The Perception Deception - Parts I and II (David Icke)Alien Disclosures at Area 51 (C. Ronald Garner)Earth: An Alien Enterprise (Timothy Good)Ancient Alien Empire (Rob Shelsky, George Kempland)UFO Secrets (Mark janniro)For the Moon is Hollow and the Aliens Rule the Sky (Rob Shelsky)Who Built the Moon? (Christopher Knight and Alan Butler)if you can't be arsed delving into the inherent madness of such books (and I honestly couldn't blame you) then you might have a look at some of the books like 'Mammoth book of cover-ups / conspiracies or the like)I've found it useful because when I'm arguing with the batshit crazy, I feel I have a decent handle on where they think they are coming from..