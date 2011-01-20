Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 770045 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,523
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22600 on: September 28, 2021, 09:08:26 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on September 27, 2021, 03:58:24 pm
Well, Boris is scum isn't he? I've known quite a few Tories as I used to work in the City, and I didn't judge as most were normal people who I got on well with and I had to work with them.

But I'd be beggared if I'm going to listen to anyone defend that utter twat and stay silent out of politeness or to avoid awkwardness. He's like a bloody obnoxious teenager who's never grown up.

I know people who work(ed) in the Foreign Office. Johnson was described as the most disliked Minister they ever had: incompetent, lazy, uneducated &  racially ignorant. Somehow he`s parlayed that skillset into become Prime Minister. He`s got away with it throughout his life because he was bred to be that way and no more nor less was expected of him.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,567
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22601 on: September 28, 2021, 09:30:28 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on September 28, 2021, 09:08:26 am
I know people who work(ed) in the Foreign Office. Johnson was described as the most disliked Minister they ever had: incompetent, lazy, uneducated &  racially ignorant. Somehow he`s parlayed that skillset into become Prime Minister. He`s got away with it throughout his life because he was bred to be that way and no more nor less was expected of him.
After his Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe intervention while at the foreign office, I thought that's the end of his career thank fuck!
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22602 on: September 28, 2021, 10:02:34 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September 27, 2021, 11:35:03 pm
Patel encouraging immigration just so she can kick out more immigrants. Its like a drug for her.


 :lmao



Meanwhile.... Where's Boris?

Been invisible since his trip to Washington. Shows how the tax-dodging, billionaire, Brexit-supporting owners of the right-wing media are protecting him. If it would have been May, for instance, or any Labour PM, they'd have been crucified for hiding behind the barricades during a national crisis.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,875
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22603 on: September 28, 2021, 10:09:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 28, 2021, 10:02:34 am

 :lmao



Meanwhile.... Where's Boris?

Been invisible since his trip to Washington. Shows how the tax-dodging, billionaire, Brexit-supporting owners of the right-wing media are protecting him. If it would have been May, for instance, or any Labour PM, they'd have been crucified for hiding behind the barricades during a national crisis.

The only visible Minister at the moment is the innocuous Eustace. Almost like sending out a meek and mild sacrificial lamb, in the hope that it won't be torn to pieces or to protect the other sheep.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,567
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22604 on: September 28, 2021, 10:21:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 28, 2021, 10:02:34 am

 :lmao



Meanwhile.... Where's Boris?

Been invisible since his trip to Washington. Shows how the tax-dodging, billionaire, Brexit-supporting owners of the right-wing media are protecting him. If it would have been May, for instance, or any Labour PM, they'd have been crucified for hiding behind the barricades during a national crisis.


I was just thinking the same thing.
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,006
  • Red since '64
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22605 on: September 28, 2021, 10:24:09 am »
Quote from: 12C on September 28, 2021, 09:07:43 am
Remember her words
The British are the laziest workers
I can almost hear her father saying the same thing about his Ugandan workers.

Its almost as though Patel (and Kwarteng for that matter) feel the need to outdo their chums in cabinet, and some south east shire backbenchers, with their extreme right credentials.

Theres something deeply disturbing about the pair of them - Im reminded of Samuel L Jacksons character Stephen in Django Unchained.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,875
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22606 on: September 28, 2021, 10:25:43 am »
Quote from: Robinred on September 28, 2021, 10:24:09 am
Its almost as though Patel (and Kwarteng for that matter) feel the need to outdo their chums in cabinet, and some south east shire backbenchers, with their extreme right credentials.

Theres something deeply disturbing about the pair of them - Im reminded of Samuel L Jacksons character Stephen in Django Unchained.

Converts are often the most fundamental.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22607 on: September 28, 2021, 10:59:29 am »
I am just waiting for the head of the Army to point out that due to government defence cuts they don't actually have anyone to drive fuel trucks.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22608 on: September 28, 2021, 11:28:29 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September 28, 2021, 10:59:29 am
I am just waiting for the head of the Army to point out that due to government defence cuts they don't actually have anyone to drive fuel trucks.


Wouldn't happen under a Tory government.

The military top brass are generally dyed-in-the-wool Tories. Been that way for eons - and deliberately so. The aristocracy used to send one of their sons into the army, who'd automatically become an officer. Top private schools had full-time armed forces officers (paid for by the state, not the school) stationed there to run their cadet forces (Eton only ended that in 2016). Almost all the top brass were comprised of those of aristocratic stock. Plebs joining the military would be brainwashed into following orders without thought or dissent.

Control the military, control the country. Protect the aristocracy in case of revolution.

Obviously with the advent of universal suffrage, it's different these days (especially with the relatively diminished power of the aristocracy... although not completely) but the top military officer academies all have a disproportionately high percentage of intake from private schools (Sandhurst 49%; Britannia 36%; Cranwell don't publish figures).


It leads into the wider question of whose country this actually is. I say it belongs to the people who live here now. But [and this is a really difficult concept to articulate] amongst far too many people there's a subconscious acceptance of the myth that it belongs to the Establishment - and there's no doubt that The Establishment will protect their own interests (their wealth and influence) with every tool they have.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22609 on: September 28, 2021, 12:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 28, 2021, 11:28:29 am

Wouldn't happen under a Tory government.

The military top brass are generally dyed-in-the-wool Tories. Been that way for eons - and deliberately so. The aristocracy used to send one of their sons into the army, who'd automatically become an officer. Top private schools had full-time armed forces officers (paid for by the state, not the school) stationed there to run their cadet forces (Eton only ended that in 2016). Almost all the top brass were comprised of those of aristocratic stock. Plebs joining the military would be brainwashed into following orders without thought or dissent.

Control the military, control the country. Protect the aristocracy in case of revolution.

Obviously with the advent of universal suffrage, it's different these days (especially with the relatively diminished power of the aristocracy... although not completely) but the top military officer academies all have a disproportionately high percentage of intake from private schools (Sandhurst 49%; Britannia 36%; Cranwell don't publish figures).


It leads into the wider question of whose country this actually is. I say it belongs to the people who live here now. But [and this is a really difficult concept to articulate] amongst far too many people there's a subconscious acceptance of the myth that it belongs to the Establishment - and there's no doubt that The Establishment will protect their own interests (their wealth and influence) with every tool they have.



It's not the officers that you want to look at if you want to see the far right. It's the recruits. And the Army aren't really a threat to society. Not while the recruits are taught to obey the officers, who are old school Tory. The Thatcherite Tories love to co-opt the forces in their politics, which helps them electorally, but that's more to do with the media than the forces themselves.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22610 on: September 28, 2021, 10:12:11 pm »
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22611 on: Yesterday at 08:33:27 am »
Quote from: Robinred on September 28, 2021, 10:24:09 am
Its almost as though Patel (and Kwarteng for that matter) feel the need to outdo their chums in cabinet, and some south east shire backbenchers, with their extreme right credentials.

Theres something deeply disturbing about the pair of them - Im reminded of Samuel L Jacksons character Stephen in Django Unchained.

Her father was one of those colonial foremen sent to Africa to run the Empah. See a couple of interesting articles on how the Ugandans hated the Asians because they were the administrative class of the colonial master
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22612 on: Yesterday at 08:43:56 am »
Boris in battle to save Christmas
Trumpets the Daily Liar.

Last year his efforts to save Christmas cost thousands of lives.

This year Christmas is under threat from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Brexit, but the right wing press are trumpeting him as the man who can save us.
And all the dozy gobshites will cheer his Churchill routine as he dresses up as Mr Benn in his weekly photo shoot.
Bet its as a tanker driver at BP next.
Shitehawk
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,167
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22613 on: Yesterday at 10:09:07 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:43:56 am
Boris in battle to save Christmas
Trumpets the Daily Liar.

Last year his efforts to save Christmas cost thousands of lives.

This year Christmas is under threat from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Brexit, but the right wing press are trumpeting him as the man who can save us.
And all the dozy gobshites will cheer his Churchill routine as he dresses up as Mr Benn in his weekly photo shoot.
Bet its as a tanker driver at BP next.
Shitehawk

Hope they stick him in a tanker, it rolls away and crashes and he dies in an inferno. Nov 5th would be a good day for it.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22614 on: Yesterday at 10:12:28 am »
Quote from: Sangria on September 28, 2021, 12:05:49 pm
It's not the officers that you want to look at if you want to see the far right. It's the recruits.


I've not said the officers are 'far right'. It's more that the military top brass have a mentality to protect the Establishment (and present it as 'protecting the country')
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22615 on: Yesterday at 11:10:29 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:12:28 am

I've not said the officers are 'far right'. It's more that the military top brass have a mentality to protect the Establishment (and present it as 'protecting the country')

What power do they have to protect the Establishment? The military does as the civilian government tells it to. If the civilian government tells it to stop existing, it stops existing. AFAIK, the last time the military held power over the national government was during the Civil War.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22616 on: Yesterday at 11:31:05 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:10:29 am
What power do they have to protect the Establishment? The military does as the civilian government tells it to. If the civilian government tells it to stop existing, it stops existing. AFAIK, the last time the military held power over the national government was during the Civil War.


We've never had a government that has threatened the existence of the Establishment.

Although in the 60's/70's/80's, people with leftist ideologies were routinely spied on by another strand of the military - MI5. Some were blacklisted, agents provocateur were used in industrial disputes, trade unions infiltrated. Some union figures even went to prison on the basis of MI5 manipulation. Even the then Labour British PM was bugged.

All done under the banner of 'protecting Britain from the USSR', but essentially just a way of protecting the Establishment from radical leftists who wanted to eradicate their wealth and power.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22617 on: Yesterday at 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:31:05 am

We've never had a government that has threatened the existence of the Establishment.

Although in the 60's/70's/80's, people with leftist ideologies were routinely spied on by another strand of the military - MI5. Some were blacklisted, agents provocateur were used in industrial disputes, trade unions infiltrated. Some union figures even went to prison on the basis of MI5 manipulation. Even the then Labour British PM was bugged.

All done under the banner of 'protecting Britain from the USSR', but essentially just a way of protecting the Establishment from radical leftists who wanted to eradicate their wealth and power.



What is the Establishment, and how does the military factor into it?
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22618 on: Yesterday at 11:47:33 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:32:29 am
What is the Establishment, and how does the military factor into it?


I'll try to find time for an essay later, but I now really need to do some work!!
Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,590
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22619 on: Yesterday at 03:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:32:29 am
What is the Establishment, and how does the military factor into it?

The "Establishment" in my view are in essence those faceless unknown powerbrokers (many of whom are of course tax exiles but control our mass media (and when necessary as defined by them) the Stock Market from afar who manfully strive to ensure the Government of the day - whatever their colour - NEVER over-rock THEIR happy boat. If any Government threatens otherwise, they make threatening murmerings to take their financial clout elsewhere thereby de-stabilising the nation's banking systems and its economy. That is my evaluation - and I readily concede that I was unable to obtain ANY validation from anywhere in support of my evaluation. The military stand by and wait for orders from on high.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,022
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22620 on: Yesterday at 05:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:31:05 am

We've never had a government that has threatened the existence of the Establishment.

Although in the 60's/70's/80's, people with leftist ideologies were routinely spied on by another strand of the military - MI5. Some were blacklisted, agents provocateur were used in industrial disputes, trade unions infiltrated. Some union figures even went to prison on the basis of MI5 manipulation. Even the then Labour British PM was bugged.

All done under the banner of 'protecting Britain from the USSR', but essentially just a way of protecting the Establishment from radical leftists who wanted to eradicate their wealth and power.

Didn't the military or intelligence services have a plan to remove Harold Wilson and or his government if they decided he was taking the country in a direction they didn't like?
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,727
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22621 on: Yesterday at 06:06:21 pm »
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,167
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22622 on: Yesterday at 06:32:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:06:21 pm


I can't get the image of the Queen taking a piss in a layby out of my head now :lmao
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22623 on: Yesterday at 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:32:41 pm
I can't get the image of the Queen taking a piss in a layby out of my head now :lmao

one shits in a fortnum and mason hamper when on the road
Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22624 on: Today at 06:30:38 am »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson will harness alien tech or something to solve all the problems.

https://twitter.com/10DowningStreet/status/1442434407760113665
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22625 on: Today at 06:37:24 am »
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,523
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22626 on: Today at 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:32:41 pm
I can't get the image of the Queen taking a piss in a layby out of my head now :lmao

Rob, can you have a word with your brother drivers to not park outside my house in future?

I came home last night to find a Sharps Furniture van obviously parked up for the night (blinds drawn) and i couldnt get parked directly in front of my door!  I live in a cul-de-sac with only three houses and room for about 20 cars so he`s obviously clocked it from the main road and thought it would be nice and quiet (not with my car stereo blaring and doors being slammed) and safe. He was there for about 12 hours, heard him go away at 4.45 this morning. NIMBY!!!
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,167
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22627 on: Today at 11:01:21 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:53:14 am
Rob, can you have a word with your brother drivers to not park outside my house in future?

I came home last night to find a Sharps Furniture van obviously parked up for the night (blinds drawn) and i couldnt get parked directly in front of my door!  I live in a cul-de-sac with only three houses and room for about 20 cars so he`s obviously clocked it from the main road and thought it would be nice and quiet (not with my car stereo blaring and doors being slammed) and safe. He was there for about 12 hours, heard him go away at 4.45 this morning. NIMBY!!!

Did you film him taking a piss on the rear of the van, like that woman did in Cornwall? ;D

Our kid posted something on FB yesterday about a services in France, Aire de Saint-Rambert-dAlbon, it holds 250 trucks, secure, loads of room, clean showers, food and drink, entertainment of a weekend and its free to park. UK is £25 to £40 a night and if the showers work, they're likely to be filthy.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22628 on: Today at 12:05:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:01:21 am
Did you film him taking a piss on the rear of the van, like that woman did in Cornwall? ;D

Our kid posted something on FB yesterday about a services in France, Aire de Saint-Rambert-d’Albon, it holds 250 trucks, secure, loads of room, clean showers, food and drink, entertainment of a weekend and its free to park. UK is £25 to £40 a night and if the showers work, they're likely to be filthy.

Who funds the truck parks?
Not saying we shouldn't have decent ones like they seem to manage in France . Just wondering if it's private, local govn't, national or truckers union, or other.

--edit-- and instead of a 10% pay rise for all drivers, would that be enough to fund these (and keep more drivers)
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,219
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22629 on: Today at 12:08:00 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:37:24 am
ha ha 





Is it wrong to think that the queen was a babe when she was younger?
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22630 on: Today at 12:22:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:01:21 am
Our kid posted something on FB yesterday about a services in France, Aire de Saint-Rambert-dAlbon, it holds 250 trucks, secure, loads of room, clean showers, food and drink, entertainment of a weekend and its free to park. UK is £25 to £40 a night and if the showers work, they're likely to be filthy.
The French do service stations really well!  I dread taking long journeys in the UK as there's always the inevitable "I need a wee" or, even worse, "I need a poo" at some point and usually when the nearest services are 30 miles away.  In France the services seem to come along every few minutes - even in the middle of nowhere - and even though some are just a car park and a toilet/shower block they're just the job.

The downside is that most of the motorways are toll roads.  I guess the two go hand in hand in that there's some minimum service station requirements set for the toll roads and the tolls help pay for the upkeep of the service stations.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,523
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22631 on: Today at 12:43:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:01:21 am
Did you film him taking a piss on the rear of the van, like that woman did in Cornwall? ;D

Surprised he didnt chap my door & demand to use the facilities!
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22632 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm »
Started then scrapped about half a dozen attempts to give my take on 'The Establishment', but it's not easy to elucidate what I mean. So I'll just give a few lines in response to this post:

Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 03:53:00 pm
The "Establishment" in my view are in essence those faceless unknown powerbrokers (many of whom are of course tax exiles but control our mass media (and when necessary as defined by them) the Stock Market from afar who manfully strive to ensure the Government of the day - whatever their colour - NEVER over-rock THEIR happy boat. If any Government threatens otherwise, they make threatening murmerings to take their financial clout elsewhere thereby de-stabilising the nation's banking systems and its economy. That is my evaluation - and I readily concede that I was unable to obtain ANY validation from anywhere in support of my evaluation. The military stand by and wait for orders from on high.


I think it's wider than that. There's still power and influence, albeit diminished, wielded by the aristocracy (mostly those toward the top 'ranks'); and this extends obviously into the public school network and old-school-tie connections. As you say, the various figures at the top of the heap of the worlds of banking & finance - and all that that includes, from hedge funders to private equity sharks. And business leaders. I suppose you can now also throw in the foreigners overflowing with dirty money, from 'royal' Arabs to Oligarchs to those from Asia.
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22633 on: Today at 01:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:13:32 pm
Started then scrapped about half a dozen attempts to give my take on 'The Establishment', but it's not easy to elucidate what I mean. So I'll just give a few lines in response to this post:


I think it's wider than that. There's still power and influence, albeit diminished, wielded by the aristocracy (mostly those toward the top 'ranks'); and this extends obviously into the public school network and old-school-tie connections. As you say, the various figures at the top of the heap of the worlds of banking & finance - and all that that includes, from hedge funders to private equity sharks. And business leaders. I suppose you can now also throw in the foreigners overflowing with dirty money, from 'royal' Arabs to Oligarchs to those from Asia.

I think you have to define it carefully. Whatever it is and isn't, I think the military is nowhere near a decisive part of any Establishment. Not in the sense that I think you mean anyway.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,219
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22634 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:13:32 pm
Started then scrapped about half a dozen attempts to give my take on 'The Establishment', but it's not easy to elucidate what I mean. So I'll just give a few lines in response to this post:


I think it's wider than that. There's still power and influence, albeit diminished, wielded by the aristocracy (mostly those toward the top 'ranks'); and this extends obviously into the public school network and old-school-tie connections. As you say, the various figures at the top of the heap of the worlds of banking & finance - and all that that includes, from hedge funders to private equity sharks. And business leaders. I suppose you can now also throw in the foreigners overflowing with dirty money, from 'royal' Arabs to Oligarchs to those from Asia.

Do you think that the conspiracy theorists have some basis in fact when they talk about shadowy global organisations (Illuminanti, New World Order, Giant shapeshifting Lizards or Aliens from Zeta Reticuli)
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,567
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22635 on: Today at 01:27:49 pm »
The 'working class' as a term is meaningless to me. Fifty percentish appear to be 'scummy', racist, sexist, etcist - and proud of it in a Millwallish kind of way, fifty percentish seem thoughtful intelligent and caring. Likewise the well-off can fall into either category - the mega well-off obviously have too much to lose to be the least bit caring.

I want Labour to appeal to people with a conscience, I don't care what their background is. I don't want anything to do with the scum, they can fuck off. Enough waverers should come over if they genuinely want to live in a better world, to make the fifty percentishness an irrelevance.

Just wanting everybody who is working class to be on board is a bit like being racist, and as Labour has, or is, finding out, makes the church so broad that the arches are collapsing.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,219
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22636 on: Today at 01:29:26 pm »
New Poll up

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,200
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22637 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:17:42 pm
Do you think that the conspiracy theorists have some basis in fact when they talk about shadowy global organisations (Illuminanti, New World Order, Giant shapeshifting Lizards or Aliens from Zeta Reticuli)

 :lmao

No.

I also don't 'The Establishment' is a coherent group that meets or organises between themselves.

There's the public school 'old school tie network' but even that's very informal.

It's a more mostly individuals who collectively wield influence. I think they aim to perpetuate a certain socio-econo-political status quo/direction.

My allusion to the military is that (as JohnnoWhite said), they would step in if that was seriously threatened from within.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22638 on: Today at 01:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:38:00 pm
:lmao

No.

I also don't 'The Establishment' is a coherent group that meets or organises between themselves.

There's the public school 'old school tie network' but even that's very informal.

It's a more mostly individuals who collectively wield influence. I think they aim to perpetuate a certain socio-econo-political status quo/direction.

My allusion to the military is that (as JohnnoWhite said), they would step in if that was seriously threatened from within.



I've not seen signs in my lifetime that the military would step in to protect such an Establishment against any elected government.
