The 'working class' as a term is meaningless to me. Fifty percentish appear to be 'scummy', racist, sexist, etcist - and proud of it in a Millwallish kind of way, fifty percentish seem thoughtful intelligent and caring. Likewise the well-off can fall into either category - the mega well-off obviously have too much to lose to be the least bit caring.
I want Labour to appeal to people with a conscience, I don't care what their background is. I don't want anything to do with the scum, they can fuck off. Enough waverers should come over if they genuinely want to live in a better world, to make the fifty percentishness an irrelevance.
Just wanting everybody who is working class to be on board is a bit like being racist, and as Labour has, or is, finding out, makes the church so broad that the arches are collapsing.