I am just waiting for the head of the Army to point out that due to government defence cuts they don't actually have anyone to drive fuel trucks.



Wouldn't happen under a Tory government.The military top brass are generally dyed-in-the-wool Tories. Been that way for eons - and deliberately so. The aristocracy used to send one of their sons into the army, who'd automatically become an officer. Top private schools had full-time armed forces officers (paid for by the state, not the school) stationed there to run their cadet forces (Eton only ended that in 2016). Almost all the top brass were comprised of those of aristocratic stock. Plebs joining the military would be brainwashed into following orders without thought or dissent.Control the military, control the country. Protect the aristocracy in case of revolution.Obviously with the advent of universal suffrage, it's different these days (especially with the relatively diminished power of the aristocracy... although not completely) but the top military officer academies all have a disproportionately high percentage of intake from private schools (Sandhurst 49%; Britannia 36%; Cranwell don't publish figures).It leads into the wider question of whose country this actually is. I say it belongs to the people who live here now. But [and this is a really difficult concept to articulate] amongst far too many people there's a subconscious acceptance of the myth that it belongs to the Establishment - and there's no doubt that The Establishment will protect their own interests (their wealth and influence) with every tool they have.