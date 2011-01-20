Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 561 562 563 564 565 [566]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 768829 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22600 on: Yesterday at 09:08:26 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on September 27, 2021, 03:58:24 pm
Well, Boris is scum isn't he? I've known quite a few Tories as I used to work in the City, and I didn't judge as most were normal people who I got on well with and I had to work with them.

But I'd be beggared if I'm going to listen to anyone defend that utter twat and stay silent out of politeness or to avoid awkwardness. He's like a bloody obnoxious teenager who's never grown up.

I know people who work(ed) in the Foreign Office. Johnson was described as the most disliked Minister they ever had: incompetent, lazy, uneducated &  racially ignorant. Somehow he`s parlayed that skillset into become Prime Minister. He`s got away with it throughout his life because he was bred to be that way and no more nor less was expected of him.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,561
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22601 on: Yesterday at 09:30:28 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:08:26 am
I know people who work(ed) in the Foreign Office. Johnson was described as the most disliked Minister they ever had: incompetent, lazy, uneducated &  racially ignorant. Somehow he`s parlayed that skillset into become Prime Minister. He`s got away with it throughout his life because he was bred to be that way and no more nor less was expected of him.
After his Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe intervention while at the foreign office, I thought that's the end of his career thank fuck!
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,165
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22602 on: Yesterday at 10:02:34 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September 27, 2021, 11:35:03 pm
Patel encouraging immigration just so she can kick out more immigrants. Its like a drug for her.


 :lmao



Meanwhile.... Where's Boris?

Been invisible since his trip to Washington. Shows how the tax-dodging, billionaire, Brexit-supporting owners of the right-wing media are protecting him. If it would have been May, for instance, or any Labour PM, they'd have been crucified for hiding behind the barricades during a national crisis.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22603 on: Yesterday at 10:09:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:02:34 am

 :lmao



Meanwhile.... Where's Boris?

Been invisible since his trip to Washington. Shows how the tax-dodging, billionaire, Brexit-supporting owners of the right-wing media are protecting him. If it would have been May, for instance, or any Labour PM, they'd have been crucified for hiding behind the barricades during a national crisis.

The only visible Minister at the moment is the innocuous Eustace. Almost like sending out a meek and mild sacrificial lamb, in the hope that it won't be torn to pieces or to protect the other sheep.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,561
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22604 on: Yesterday at 10:21:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:02:34 am

 :lmao



Meanwhile.... Where's Boris?

Been invisible since his trip to Washington. Shows how the tax-dodging, billionaire, Brexit-supporting owners of the right-wing media are protecting him. If it would have been May, for instance, or any Labour PM, they'd have been crucified for hiding behind the barricades during a national crisis.


I was just thinking the same thing.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,001
  • Red since '64
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22605 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:07:43 am
Remember her words
The British are the laziest workers
I can almost hear her father saying the same thing about his Ugandan workers.

Its almost as though Patel (and Kwarteng for that matter) feel the need to outdo their chums in cabinet, and some south east shire backbenchers, with their extreme right credentials.

Theres something deeply disturbing about the pair of them - Im reminded of Samuel L Jacksons character Stephen in Django Unchained.

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22606 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:24:09 am
Its almost as though Patel (and Kwarteng for that matter) feel the need to outdo their chums in cabinet, and some south east shire backbenchers, with their extreme right credentials.

Theres something deeply disturbing about the pair of them - Im reminded of Samuel L Jacksons character Stephen in Django Unchained.

Converts are often the most fundamental.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,136
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22607 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 am »
I am just waiting for the head of the Army to point out that due to government defence cuts they don't actually have anyone to drive fuel trucks.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,165
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22608 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:59:29 am
I am just waiting for the head of the Army to point out that due to government defence cuts they don't actually have anyone to drive fuel trucks.


Wouldn't happen under a Tory government.

The military top brass are generally dyed-in-the-wool Tories. Been that way for eons - and deliberately so. The aristocracy used to send one of their sons into the army, who'd automatically become an officer. Top private schools had full-time armed forces officers (paid for by the state, not the school) stationed there to run their cadet forces (Eton only ended that in 2016). Almost all the top brass were comprised of those of aristocratic stock. Plebs joining the military would be brainwashed into following orders without thought or dissent.

Control the military, control the country. Protect the aristocracy in case of revolution.

Obviously with the advent of universal suffrage, it's different these days (especially with the relatively diminished power of the aristocracy... although not completely) but the top military officer academies all have a disproportionately high percentage of intake from private schools (Sandhurst 49%; Britannia 36%; Cranwell don't publish figures).


It leads into the wider question of whose country this actually is. I say it belongs to the people who live here now. But [and this is a really difficult concept to articulate] amongst far too many people there's a subconscious acceptance of the myth that it belongs to the Establishment - and there's no doubt that The Establishment will protect their own interests (their wealth and influence) with every tool they have.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22609 on: Yesterday at 12:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:28:29 am

Wouldn't happen under a Tory government.

The military top brass are generally dyed-in-the-wool Tories. Been that way for eons - and deliberately so. The aristocracy used to send one of their sons into the army, who'd automatically become an officer. Top private schools had full-time armed forces officers (paid for by the state, not the school) stationed there to run their cadet forces (Eton only ended that in 2016). Almost all the top brass were comprised of those of aristocratic stock. Plebs joining the military would be brainwashed into following orders without thought or dissent.

Control the military, control the country. Protect the aristocracy in case of revolution.

Obviously with the advent of universal suffrage, it's different these days (especially with the relatively diminished power of the aristocracy... although not completely) but the top military officer academies all have a disproportionately high percentage of intake from private schools (Sandhurst 49%; Britannia 36%; Cranwell don't publish figures).


It leads into the wider question of whose country this actually is. I say it belongs to the people who live here now. But [and this is a really difficult concept to articulate] amongst far too many people there's a subconscious acceptance of the myth that it belongs to the Establishment - and there's no doubt that The Establishment will protect their own interests (their wealth and influence) with every tool they have.



It's not the officers that you want to look at if you want to see the far right. It's the recruits. And the Army aren't really a threat to society. Not while the recruits are taught to obey the officers, who are old school Tory. The Thatcherite Tories love to co-opt the forces in their politics, which helps them electorally, but that's more to do with the media than the forces themselves.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22610 on: Yesterday at 10:12:11 pm »
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,873
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22611 on: Today at 08:33:27 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:24:09 am
Its almost as though Patel (and Kwarteng for that matter) feel the need to outdo their chums in cabinet, and some south east shire backbenchers, with their extreme right credentials.

Theres something deeply disturbing about the pair of them - Im reminded of Samuel L Jacksons character Stephen in Django Unchained.

Her father was one of those colonial foremen sent to Africa to run the Empah. See a couple of interesting articles on how the Ugandans hated the Asians because they were the administrative class of the colonial master
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,873
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22612 on: Today at 08:43:56 am »
Boris in battle to save Christmas
Trumpets the Daily Liar.

Last year his efforts to save Christmas cost thousands of lives.

This year Christmas is under threat from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Brexit, but the right wing press are trumpeting him as the man who can save us.
And all the dozy gobshites will cheer his Churchill routine as he dresses up as Mr Benn in his weekly photo shoot.
Bet its as a tanker driver at BP next.
Shitehawk
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,118
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22613 on: Today at 10:09:07 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:43:56 am
Boris in battle to save Christmas
Trumpets the Daily Liar.

Last year his efforts to save Christmas cost thousands of lives.

This year Christmas is under threat from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Brexit, but the right wing press are trumpeting him as the man who can save us.
And all the dozy gobshites will cheer his Churchill routine as he dresses up as Mr Benn in his weekly photo shoot.
Bet its as a tanker driver at BP next.
Shitehawk

Hope they stick him in a tanker, it rolls away and crashes and he dies in an inferno. Nov 5th would be a good day for it.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,165
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22614 on: Today at 10:12:28 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:05:49 pm
It's not the officers that you want to look at if you want to see the far right. It's the recruits.


I've not said the officers are 'far right'. It's more that the military top brass have a mentality to protect the Establishment (and present it as 'protecting the country')
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."
Pages: 1 ... 561 562 563 564 565 [566]   Go Up
« previous next »
 