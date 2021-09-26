Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 767921 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22560 on: September 26, 2021, 10:59:53 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on September 26, 2021, 10:14:38 am
Channelling your inner Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove? These are people who are coming up with solutions to problems that we face in switching to a lower carbon economy, something i presume you agree needs to happen?

Some of the solutions will work, some won't, some will partially work and be improved with further adaptations. We wont get anywhere if we dont try anything out.

I call them smart arses because they don't, in my opinion, do enough research, or think enough of the impact of their ideas. What, for example, is the environmental impact of making, packaging and shipping hundreds of millions of plugs and cables from China?, digging up hundreds of thousands of miles of pavements and roads to lay the stuff. There's far too many unanswered questions for me around the whole EV thing. Oh and why are the things so fucking big? Does anyone actually need a huge SUV, surely we should be making smaller lighter vehicles?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22561 on: September 26, 2021, 11:07:00 am »
Quote from: Robinred on September 26, 2021, 10:58:17 am
Indeed - its the single most depressing aspect of the political scene this past 18 months.

As was highlighted in the other thread, the very fact that Momentum are still active, let alone creating dissonance, is to realise how much the factions within Labour continue to permit the worst Government in living memory to prosper unscathed.

I am content that Momentum are still around - but they like Starmer have their priorities all fucking wrong - as always.

Momentum really should be sticking Starmer's feet to the fire to make sure that he is attacking the scum in government right now - its not like there isn't much to go for.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22562 on: September 26, 2021, 11:19:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 26, 2021, 10:59:53 am
I call them smart arses because they don't, in my opinion, do enough research, or think enough of the impact of their ideas. What, for example, is the environmental impact of making, packaging and shipping hundreds of millions of plugs and cables from China?, digging up hundreds of thousands of miles of pavements and roads to lay the stuff. There's far too many unanswered questions for me around the whole EV thing. Oh and why are the things so fucking big? Does anyone actually need a huge SUV, surely we should be making smaller lighter vehicles?



Do you have a detailed breakdown of the research this company have completed and the research they havent completed as i would genuinely like to see it?

I know nothing about their research other than they work with the Universities in Salford and Liverpool. I know Salford Uni has a pretty good Transport Planning department and Liverpool Uni a good Engineering dept but thats the limit of my knowledge on it, seems like pretty good academic support for a company like this.

Im not trying to have a go here but surely you can see that your opinion has no reasonable basis unless you do know something about their research?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22563 on: September 26, 2021, 08:31:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 26, 2021, 09:49:38 am
How long does it take to fill a fuel tank, 60/120/180 seconds? 70kwh battery on an 7kw charger (standard charger) takes 10 hours. It is going to be a problem.

The one thing these smart arses never consider, because they grew up in lovely little bubbles, is people. Now imagine those charge leads in an average UK city, if some pissed up fucker/or the average kid, doesn't think its funny to unplug every lead, some twat will vandalise them at the least.
I guess it's cost but I'm surprised anyone is installing 7kW. 50 is pretty common now. Not sure if Tesla are even faster.
Many many people are doing less than 20 miles a day so once a week to fill up should be enough. It's not perfect and there are issues to iron out. Shouldn't stop us going this route to get a lot of fossil fuel burners off the road.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22564 on: September 26, 2021, 08:42:19 pm »
I have been moved from Avro Energy to Octopus - assuming others on there have had the same?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22565 on: September 26, 2021, 08:44:01 pm »
The givnerment are planning to reduce the wage threshold at which people repay student loans.

These last able to pay, pay most again
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22566 on: September 26, 2021, 08:59:28 pm »
It appears that Octopus Energy has been appointed as the energy company taking over Avro customers. There are rumours its taking on the Bulb Energy company as well, according to the Guardian.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22567 on: September 26, 2021, 08:59:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 26, 2021, 08:42:19 pm
I have been moved from Avro Energy to Octopus - assuming others on there have had the same?

Yes, just received the email.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22568 on: September 26, 2021, 09:03:46 pm »
I think I can relax a little then as can't see them going under if they are taking people on
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22569 on: September 26, 2021, 09:09:44 pm »
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22570 on: September 26, 2021, 09:18:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 26, 2021, 09:09:44 pm
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire

You can't make that shit up!!  ;D

The government is to suspend competition law to allow oil companies to deliver fuel to stations running low, following days of panic buying.

Officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and target parts of the country and locations most at need.

It follows days of queues at petrol pumps after fears of disruption to the supply fuel sparked panic buying.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22571 on: September 26, 2021, 09:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 26, 2021, 09:03:46 pm
I think I can relax a little then as can't see them going under if they are taking people on

They appear to be healthy so hopefully everyone is okay.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22572 on: September 26, 2021, 09:24:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 26, 2021, 08:44:01 pm
The givnerment are planning to reduce the wage threshold at which people repay student loans.

These last able to pay, pay most again

Quote from: TepidT2O on September 26, 2021, 09:09:44 pm
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire

They are the gift that keeps on giving  :butt
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22573 on: September 26, 2021, 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 26, 2021, 08:59:58 pm
Yes, just received the email.

Just sent another meter reading to Avro as per the email from Octopus, hopefully thats the end of that. Id like to say its been a pleasure being an Avro customer but Id be lying, they have been fucking shit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22574 on: September 26, 2021, 09:27:23 pm »
Is it too early for the freedom of information request on how many of these visas have been taken up?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22575 on: September 26, 2021, 09:29:24 pm »
Just breaking on bbc news that the army are being deployed by government to help the fuel supply issues.
« Reply #22576 on: September 26, 2021, 09:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 26, 2021, 09:18:38 pm
You can't make that shit up!!  ;D

The government is to suspend competition law to allow oil companies to deliver fuel to stations running low, following days of panic buying.

Officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and target parts of the country and locations most at need.

It follows days of queues at petrol pumps after fears of disruption to the supply fuel sparked panic buying.

Didnt government do this for Covid anyway (suspend competition law), hence contracts for mates etc?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22577 on: September 26, 2021, 09:42:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 26, 2021, 09:27:10 pm
Just sent another meter reading to Avro as per the email from Octopus, hopefully thats the end of that. Id like to say its been a pleasure being an Avro customer but Id be lying, they have been fucking shit.

We might have ended up in a better place, albeit paying more.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22578 on: Yesterday at 06:39:34 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 26, 2021, 09:42:18 pm
We might have ended up in a better place, albeit paying more.
Like having a season ticket to anfield not the etihad
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22579 on: Yesterday at 08:52:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 26, 2021, 08:42:19 pm
I have been moved from Avro Energy to Octopus - assuming others on there have had the same?

I had an email last night stating the same - quite happy with that as i was hoping to move to Octopus for their EV car charging tariff.

I owed about £300 when Avro went bust - does anyone know what happens to the 'debt'?  Does it go across to Octopus or do the administrators for Avro chase it??
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22580 on: Yesterday at 09:14:39 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 08:52:14 am
I had an email last night stating the same - quite happy with that as i was hoping to move to Octopus for their EV car charging tariff.

I owed about £300 when Avro went bust - does anyone know what happens to the 'debt'?  Does it go across to Octopus or do the administrators for Avro chase it??

Goes to Octopus. They will set you up with a payment plan
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22581 on: Yesterday at 09:14:49 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 26, 2021, 08:59:28 pm
It appears that Octopus Energy has been appointed as the energy company taking over Avro customers. There are rumours its taking on the Bulb Energy company as well, according to the Guardian.

We've been very happy being with Octopus, so anyone moving there should be OK.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22582 on: Yesterday at 09:15:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 26, 2021, 09:09:44 pm
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire

Not even loyal Tories can think this is a good idea, surely
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22583 on: Yesterday at 09:21:20 am »
Quote from: TSC on September 26, 2021, 09:29:24 pm
Just breaking on bbc news that the army are being deployed by government to help the fuel supply issues.
The go-to Tory announcement for almost everything.  It gives the illusion of doing something while not really achieving much of anything.

I wonder how many active army recruits have the required license to drive fuel tankers and aren't already doing so as part their primary job?  I know when they announced the army being deployed to help out with the broader shortage of HGV drivers it turned out that the majority were reservists and were already driving HGVs on a daily basis.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22584 on: Yesterday at 09:27:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 26, 2021, 09:09:44 pm
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire

I wish I had the chance to punch that fat hipped bitch into paralysis.
« Reply #22585 on: Yesterday at 11:20:15 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:15:32 am
Not even loyal Tories can think this is a good idea, surely

And Rayner gets shit for calling them every true name under the sun?

Maybe she is right to point out to their own supporters just how vile and disconnected they are and how they don't actually represent the decent people who vote Tory?
« Reply #22586 on: Yesterday at 11:22:31 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:21:20 am
The go-to Tory announcement for almost everything.  It gives the illusion of doing something while not really achieving much of anything.

I wonder how many active army recruits have the required license to drive fuel tankers and aren't already doing so as part their primary job?  I know when they announced the army being deployed to help out with the broader shortage of HGV drivers it turned out that the majority were reservists and were already driving HGVs on a daily basis.

You'll likely find its the same answer.

« Reply #22587 on: Yesterday at 03:58:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:20:15 am
And Rayner gets shit for calling them every true name under the sun?

Maybe she is right to point out to their own supporters just how vile and disconnected they are and how they don't actually represent the decent people who vote Tory?

Well, Boris is scum isn't he? I've known quite a few Tories as I used to work in the City, and I didn't judge as most were normal people who I got on well with and I had to work with them.

But I'd be beggared if I'm going to listen to anyone defend that utter twat and stay silent out of politeness or to avoid awkwardness. He's like a bloody obnoxious teenager who's never grown up.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:00:43 pm by Gili Gulu »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22588 on: Yesterday at 05:23:55 pm »
Britain First have been declared  an official political party by the electoral commission, so they can contest elections

Looking on the bright side, they might take up some Tory votes
« Reply #22589 on: Yesterday at 06:38:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 26, 2021, 09:09:44 pm
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire

Wont have anything to do anyway.  Just heard some senior haulage rep from the EU interviewed on sky news.  Basically said why would anyone leave a secure job to come here for a short period with poorer working conditions and less pay to risk being stuck in lorry parks again over Xmas like happened last year.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22590 on: Yesterday at 07:55:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 26, 2021, 09:09:44 pm
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire

It's hilarious isn't it?

"Please come and help us" - the message to the European lorry drivers. (Hope the Brexiteers don't hear that)

"And then fuck off or we'll arrest you" - the message for the Brexiteers. (Hope the Euro lorry drivers don't hear that).
« Reply #22591 on: Yesterday at 08:10:52 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:38:08 pm
Wont have anything to do anyway.  Just heard some senior haulage rep from the EU interviewed on sky news.  Basically said why would anyone leave a secure job to come here for a short period with poorer working conditions and less pay to risk being stuck in lorry parks again over Xmas like happened last year.
That was amazing. I think his words were something like "no-one will want to come and sort out your shit" and the presenter got all flustered.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22592 on: Yesterday at 09:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:55:52 pm
It's hilarious isn't it?

"Please come and help us" - the message to the European lorry drivers. (Hope the Brexiteers don't hear that)

"And then fuck off or we'll arrest you" - the message for the Brexiteers. (Hope the Euro lorry drivers don't hear that).
I thought it was satirical, I assumed it wasnt real.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22593 on: Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm »
Did she really say that?    If so she is thicker than I thought!

And yes they are scum
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22594 on: Yesterday at 09:40:46 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm
Did she really say that?    If so she is thicker than I thought!

And yes they are scum
They are wrong.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22595 on: Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:55:52 pm
It's hilarious isn't it?

"Please come and help us" - the message to the European lorry drivers. (Hope the Brexiteers don't hear that)

"And then fuck off or we'll arrest you" - the message for the Brexiteers. (Hope the Euro lorry drivers don't hear that).
It's completely mad.  This government has made so much of their phony way with the EU that they've completely backed themselves into a corner such that they come out with these sort of ridiculous half-policies.

I get the feeling they wouldn't care if not a single European lorry driver took them up on the offer.  By virtue of just making the offer - a kick in the teeth of an offer - they can claim that low stocks leading up to Christmas can't possibly be Brexit related because lorry drivers were free to come and work here.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22596 on: Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 26, 2021, 09:09:44 pm
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire

Patel encouraging immigration just so she can kick out more immigrants. Its like a drug for her.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22597 on: Today at 06:03:38 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:23:55 pm
Britain First have been declared  an official political party by the electoral commission, so they can contest elections

Looking on the bright side, they might take up some Tory votes

Shouldn't these people drop the Britain prefix as Scotland and doubtless Wales will be buggering off from this disUnited Kingdom in the not too distant and opt for the simpler (and closer to the truth!!) England First?
