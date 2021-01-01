Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 767059 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22560 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:14:38 am
Channelling your inner Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove? These are people who are coming up with solutions to problems that we face in switching to a lower carbon economy, something i presume you agree needs to happen?

Some of the solutions will work, some won't, some will partially work and be improved with further adaptations. We wont get anywhere if we dont try anything out.

I call them smart arses because they don't, in my opinion, do enough research, or think enough of the impact of their ideas. What, for example, is the environmental impact of making, packaging and shipping hundreds of millions of plugs and cables from China?, digging up hundreds of thousands of miles of pavements and roads to lay the stuff. There's far too many unanswered questions for me around the whole EV thing. Oh and why are the things so fucking big? Does anyone actually need a huge SUV, surely we should be making smaller lighter vehicles?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22561 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:58:17 am
Indeed - its the single most depressing aspect of the political scene this past 18 months.

As was highlighted in the other thread, the very fact that Momentum are still active, let alone creating dissonance, is to realise how much the factions within Labour continue to permit the worst Government in living memory to prosper unscathed.

I am content that Momentum are still around - but they like Starmer have their priorities all fucking wrong - as always.

Momentum really should be sticking Starmer's feet to the fire to make sure that he is attacking the scum in government right now - its not like there isn't much to go for.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22562 on: Yesterday at 11:19:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:59:53 am
I call them smart arses because they don't, in my opinion, do enough research, or think enough of the impact of their ideas. What, for example, is the environmental impact of making, packaging and shipping hundreds of millions of plugs and cables from China?, digging up hundreds of thousands of miles of pavements and roads to lay the stuff. There's far too many unanswered questions for me around the whole EV thing. Oh and why are the things so fucking big? Does anyone actually need a huge SUV, surely we should be making smaller lighter vehicles?



Do you have a detailed breakdown of the research this company have completed and the research they havent completed as i would genuinely like to see it?

I know nothing about their research other than they work with the Universities in Salford and Liverpool. I know Salford Uni has a pretty good Transport Planning department and Liverpool Uni a good Engineering dept but thats the limit of my knowledge on it, seems like pretty good academic support for a company like this.

Im not trying to have a go here but surely you can see that your opinion has no reasonable basis unless you do know something about their research?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22563 on: Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:49:38 am
How long does it take to fill a fuel tank, 60/120/180 seconds? 70kwh battery on an 7kw charger (standard charger) takes 10 hours. It is going to be a problem.

The one thing these smart arses never consider, because they grew up in lovely little bubbles, is people. Now imagine those charge leads in an average UK city, if some pissed up fucker/or the average kid, doesn't think its funny to unplug every lead, some twat will vandalise them at the least.
I guess it's cost but I'm surprised anyone is installing 7kW. 50 is pretty common now. Not sure if Tesla are even faster.
Many many people are doing less than 20 miles a day so once a week to fill up should be enough. It's not perfect and there are issues to iron out. Shouldn't stop us going this route to get a lot of fossil fuel burners off the road.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22564 on: Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm »
I have been moved from Avro Energy to Octopus - assuming others on there have had the same?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22565 on: Yesterday at 08:44:01 pm »
The givnerment are planning to reduce the wage threshold at which people repay student loans.

These last able to pay, pay most again
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22566 on: Yesterday at 08:59:28 pm »
It appears that Octopus Energy has been appointed as the energy company taking over Avro customers. There are rumours its taking on the Bulb Energy company as well, according to the Guardian.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22567 on: Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm
I have been moved from Avro Energy to Octopus - assuming others on there have had the same?

Yes, just received the email.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22568 on: Yesterday at 09:03:46 pm »
I think I can relax a little then as can't see them going under if they are taking people on
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22569 on: Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm »
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22570 on: Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire

You can't make that shit up!!  ;D

The government is to suspend competition law to allow oil companies to deliver fuel to stations running low, following days of panic buying.

Officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and target parts of the country and locations most at need.

It follows days of queues at petrol pumps after fears of disruption to the supply fuel sparked panic buying.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22571 on: Yesterday at 09:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:03:46 pm
I think I can relax a little then as can't see them going under if they are taking people on

They appear to be healthy so hopefully everyone is okay.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22572 on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:44:01 pm
The givnerment are planning to reduce the wage threshold at which people repay student loans.

These last able to pay, pay most again

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire

They are the gift that keeps on giving  :butt
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22573 on: Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
Yes, just received the email.

Just sent another meter reading to Avro as per the email from Octopus, hopefully thats the end of that. Id like to say its been a pleasure being an Avro customer but Id be lying, they have been fucking shit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22574 on: Yesterday at 09:27:23 pm »
Is it too early for the freedom of information request on how many of these visas have been taken up?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22575 on: Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm »
Just breaking on bbc news that the army are being deployed by government to help the fuel supply issues.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22576 on: Yesterday at 09:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm
You can't make that shit up!!  ;D

The government is to suspend competition law to allow oil companies to deliver fuel to stations running low, following days of panic buying.

Officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and target parts of the country and locations most at need.

It follows days of queues at petrol pumps after fears of disruption to the supply fuel sparked panic buying.

Didnt government do this for Covid anyway (suspend competition law), hence contracts for mates etc?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22577 on: Yesterday at 09:42:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
Just sent another meter reading to Avro as per the email from Octopus, hopefully thats the end of that. Id like to say its been a pleasure being an Avro customer but Id be lying, they have been fucking shit.

We might have ended up in a better place, albeit paying more.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22578 on: Today at 06:39:34 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:42:18 pm
We might have ended up in a better place, albeit paying more.
Like having a season ticket to anfield not the etihad
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22579 on: Today at 08:52:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm
I have been moved from Avro Energy to Octopus - assuming others on there have had the same?

I had an email last night stating the same - quite happy with that as i was hoping to move to Octopus for their EV car charging tariff.

I owed about £300 when Avro went bust - does anyone know what happens to the 'debt'?  Does it go across to Octopus or do the administrators for Avro chase it??
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22580 on: Today at 09:14:39 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 08:52:14 am
I had an email last night stating the same - quite happy with that as i was hoping to move to Octopus for their EV car charging tariff.

I owed about £300 when Avro went bust - does anyone know what happens to the 'debt'?  Does it go across to Octopus or do the administrators for Avro chase it??

Goes to Octopus. They will set you up with a payment plan
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22581 on: Today at 09:14:49 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:59:28 pm
It appears that Octopus Energy has been appointed as the energy company taking over Avro customers. There are rumours its taking on the Bulb Energy company as well, according to the Guardian.

We've been very happy being with Octopus, so anyone moving there should be OK.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22582 on: Today at 09:15:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm
BREAKING: Home Secretary announces plan to set up task force to deport any EU lorry drivers who remain in the U.K. after 24th Dec.
Ms Patel said It is a special privilege for lorry drivers to be able come here and work and it shouldnt be abused

Beyond satire

Not even loyal Tories can think this is a good idea, surely
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22583 on: Today at 09:21:20 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
Just breaking on bbc news that the army are being deployed by government to help the fuel supply issues.
The go-to Tory announcement for almost everything.  It gives the illusion of doing something while not really achieving much of anything.

I wonder how many active army recruits have the required license to drive fuel tankers and aren't already doing so as part their primary job?  I know when they announced the army being deployed to help out with the broader shortage of HGV drivers it turned out that the majority were reservists and were already driving HGVs on a daily basis.
