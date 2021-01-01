Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Care operators facing 100% increases in their energy bills to keep residents warm this winter have demanded urgent government intervention to avoid home closures.

A typical care home of 50 residents already spends about £50,000 annually on gas and electricity but price hikes could mean operators paying double that, according to one energy broker. Care homes are not covered by the price cap which protects domestic consumers.

It could be the straw that breaks the camels back, said Melanie Weatherby, co-chair of the Care Association Alliance.

Nadra Ahmed, executive chair of the National Care Association, said the energy price crisis will make some providers feel they are unsustainable.

We cant turn [heating] off, she said. We need it running all the time. I think [the impact] is going to be substantial, especially through the winter months.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/24/care-homes-warn-crippling-energy-bills-could-force-closures
