Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 555 556 557 558 559 [560]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 760579 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,839
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22360 on: September 17, 2021, 04:31:20 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on September 17, 2021, 04:28:58 pm
I just wonder how neutral are youGov when they "canvass" opinion in the manner that they shape the options? I've done a few of theirs and sometimes I've felt like saying the posing of the question is somewhat "questionable". Do youGov accept donations from political parties I wonder?



Nadhim Zahawi was a co-founder of YouGov.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22361 on: September 17, 2021, 04:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on September 15, 2021, 06:31:24 pm
To be fair to Gove Wikipedia has this about his upbringing. He is hardly from the same kind of background as the Bullingdon lot. Interesting that he was actually a Labour Party member as a teen!

As my late mother used to say of him,
No wonder he was left on a step to be adopted
The old can be so direct.

He is the worst type of Tory. The one (like Thatcher)who thinks they have to be a bigger shit in order to fit in with those born to be shits.
Some of the worst examples of this type are Williamson, McVey, Currie, that prick in Derbyshire who went on about parent swapping their kids food vouchers for crack and sex, and new Boudicca of the right Nadine thick as a brick Dorries.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,853
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22362 on: September 17, 2021, 04:34:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 17, 2021, 04:31:20 pm
Nadhim Zahawi was a co-founder of YouGov.

Kind to animals as well.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,082
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22363 on: September 17, 2021, 04:42:41 pm »
The thing about the allegations of bias in polling companies is that they use the accuracy of their political polling to help drum up business elsewhere where they make the real money. The political polls are by far the most high profile work they do.

It's really not in their interests to have inaccurate political polling (which it would be if they were making it biased intentionally).
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,789
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22364 on: September 17, 2021, 04:43:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on September 17, 2021, 03:01:05 pm
At a basic level what exactly has government done in the last week to result in 6% increase?  They appear to lurch from one poor decision to another and it has seemingly little to no effect

Deciding not to introduce vaccine passports?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,839
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22365 on: September 17, 2021, 04:48:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 17, 2021, 04:43:28 pm
Deciding not to introduce vaccine passports?

Yep, that'll have made them popular with the thick c*nts, that and how they are going to ramp up Brexit for the racist c*nts.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,789
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22366 on: September 17, 2021, 04:54:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 17, 2021, 04:48:02 pm
Yep, that'll have made them popular with the thick c*nts, that and how they are going to ramp up Brexit for the racist c*nts.

And they've announced that the CE mark on pint glasses is to be replaced by the traditional Crown stamp.

Great news except most of our beer glasses are no longer made at Ravenhead in St Helens but in the EU.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,310
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22367 on: September 17, 2021, 05:47:35 pm »
Thought this was interesting. It's a series of journalists and politicians and experts talking about the housing crisis we've got.

https://www.politico.eu/podcast/why-doesnt-britain-ever-build-enough-homes/

Nick Boles is fascinating going through how he misunderstood the problem and didn't find solutions even as his plans to build more made him unpopular with the Tory base for where most of the new homes would need to be built.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22368 on: September 17, 2021, 05:48:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 17, 2021, 04:43:28 pm
Deciding not to introduce vaccine passports?

Then theyll probably like todays replacement of the (albeit rubbish) Covid travel traffic light system with either red or open.  Shame the criteria doesnt work both ways, so depends which countries dont have UK on their respective red lists.

https://news.sky.com/story/travel-latest-green-amber-and-red-list-to-be-updated-by-uk-government-this-week-12406937
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22369 on: September 17, 2021, 09:41:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 17, 2021, 04:54:49 pm
And they've announced that the CE mark on pint glasses is to be replaced by the traditional Crown stamp.

Great news except most of our beer glasses are no longer made at Ravenhead in St Helens but in the EU.
Oh that's made me chortle. Thanks.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22370 on: September 18, 2021, 07:43:00 am »
This cabal would celebrate the opening of an envelope.

https://news.sky.com/story/this-house-of-peace-boris-johnson-celebrates-100-years-of-prime-ministers-using-chequers-12410293

Such a shame almost all of the living ex PMs have turned their invitations down.  Looks like it will just be Theresa May and Johnson.  Maybe they should hold this celebration in a phone box.
Logged

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,587
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22371 on: September 18, 2021, 11:05:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 17, 2021, 04:31:20 pm
Nadhim Zahawi was a co-founder of YouGov.

Ah interesting - wonder if he still dips the occasional odd  - very odd - finger in their pie . . . .??
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,550
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22372 on: September 19, 2021, 12:13:52 pm »
Are we going to war with Europe over this submarine situation then? Not sure I am fond of team AUSUK.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22373 on: September 19, 2021, 03:53:52 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September 19, 2021, 12:13:52 pm
Are we going to war with Europe over this submarine situation then? Not sure I am fond of team AUSUK.
To be fair to Australia, the French sub system deal seems to be fraught with difficulties. Looks like there will be a lot of legal wrangling over this.

https://www.politico.eu/article/why-australia-wanted-out-of-its-french-sub-deal/
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,789
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22374 on: September 19, 2021, 04:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 19, 2021, 03:53:52 pm
To be fair to Australia, the French sub system deal seems to be fraught with difficulties. Looks like there will be a lot of legal wrangling over this.

https://www.politico.eu/article/why-australia-wanted-out-of-its-french-sub-deal/

That's an interesting read.

Has any military procurement process produced the goods in time and within budget?
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,310
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22375 on: Yesterday at 08:52:44 am »
May remember a story from a while back when the Good Law Project took the government to court claiming that they'd been giving polling contracts out to their mates without following proper process. The court found that the process hadn't been followed but that was understandable given circumstances and the government did get value for what they paid even if some of the partners in the company had worked with members of the government before. Anyways, one of the partners (at the time) of that firm was Gabriel Milland and he's talked to Matt Forde about what he was doing for government as 'special advisor' to Johnson:

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-political-party/id595312938?i=1000535964031
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22376 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September 19, 2021, 12:13:52 pm
Are we going to war with Europe over this submarine situation then? Not sure I am fond of team AUSUK.

Certainly hope so. Its about time that overated shithole Paris is turned into glass.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22377 on: Yesterday at 01:12:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 19, 2021, 04:09:51 pm
That's an interesting read.

Has any military procurement process produced the goods in time and within budget?

I have worked in the defence sector and can unofficially say, no.  Although i did once hear of a chair getting delivered to site on time.....this was soon debunked
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22378 on: Yesterday at 01:22:03 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 01:12:17 pm
I have worked in the defence sector and can unofficially say, no.  Although i did once hear of a chair getting delivered to site on time.....this was soon debunked

Messrs Browning and Kalashnikov did some excellent work, although that was more a case of them seeing an opening in the market and creating their pieces before the military took up their finished work. Their stuff is still being used today, thanks to their emphasis on ruggedness and ease of manufacture over precision.

Although I still giggle at the thought of the comments written on the more nutcase proposals made to the Soviet board of military inventions. Given the very specific instructions, Stalin himself would have seen every one of these proposals, and there are pleas from the board members for the would-be inventors to pretty please think their ideas over before submission, as it would be nice to involve reality. You can just about see the face palms at the proposal for a death ray.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22379 on: Yesterday at 01:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 11:26:55 am
Certainly hope so. Its about time that overated shithole Paris is turned into glass.
An ex colleague has invited me over to see psg as he has season tickets. If you could wait until I've seen Gini play there before releasing the nukes I'd be grateful.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22380 on: Yesterday at 02:28:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:34:01 pm
An ex colleague has invited me over to see psg as he has season tickets. If you could wait until I've seen Gini play there before releasing the nukes I'd be grateful.


I've no particular affinity with Paris, but surely a better area for said glass car park would be the entire Middle East.

Half the world's problems would be solved instantly.



Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,045
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22381 on: Yesterday at 02:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:28:36 pm

I've no particular affinity with Paris, but surely a better area for said glass car park would be the entire Middle East.

Half the world's problems would be solved instantly.





Or America.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22382 on: Yesterday at 03:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 02:35:51 pm
Or America.


That's the source of most of the other half  ;D
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,839
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22383 on: Yesterday at 03:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:16:44 pm

That's the source of most of the other half  ;D

We'd have to do Russia, China and North Korea too.

Fuck it, lets just nuke the planet and be done with it. ;)
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22384 on: Yesterday at 03:53:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:39:05 pm
We'd have to do Russia, China and North Korea too.

Fuck it, lets just nuke the planet and be done with it. ;)



The New Zealanders are an alright bunch these days, after a shaky couple of centuries.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,505
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22385 on: Yesterday at 05:01:10 pm »
I think clarity needs to brought onto these submarines.

They are nuclear submarines in that they are nuclear powered.

They are not called nuclear submarines to denote the weapons they will carry.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,839
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22386 on: Yesterday at 05:08:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:01:10 pm
I think clarity needs to brought onto these submarines.

They are nuclear submarines in that they are nuclear powered.

They are not called nuclear submarines to denote the weapons they will carry.

I've only just read the reports on this. yes they are a replacement for the diesel engined subs they currently run and are not for use with nuclear missiles, they'll be attack subs.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22387 on: Today at 10:07:23 am »
The defence industry is the most lucrative on the planet so its no surprise the yanks came in and scuttled the French. They probably calculated there was no way the French would join this group by losing their contract so going without them wouldn't be a huge strategic or material loss. What good are the French for anyway? Australia is vital for countering the illegal Chinese expansion in the south China sea who have purpose build cities to mass produce their naval fleet right now.

As Britain will get a slice of the pie its always good to see the French seethe.

The French were already given a body blow earlier by the Swiss who chose the US F-35 over their Rafale fighters despite continuing negotiations with Dassault. The French went and cancelled a meeting between Macron and his Swiss counterpart  ;D They really are a bitter bunch.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22388 on: Today at 10:43:34 am »
You'd think that, in a joint venture, the British and French could build their own nuclear powered subs - with the German's managing the project, obviously. :)

The French diesel-powered subs just do not cut it for their intended operations in the South China Sea. Not to mention the security breaches (22K of documents relating to the combat readiness of another class of subs from DCNS being hacked (by?) and known to the Chinese). From the article I linked a couple of days ago:

Quote
That August, before the Australian deal was formally signed but after it had been announced, the company DCNS admitted it had been hacked after 22,000 documents relating to the combat capacity of its Scorpene submarines being built in India were leaked, raising concerns about the security of its Australian project.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22389 on: Today at 10:49:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:01:10 pm
I think clarity needs to brought onto these submarines.

They are nuclear submarines in that they are nuclear powered.

They are not called nuclear submarines to denote the weapons they will carry.
Quite incredible they can build a nuclear power plant that small.

I assumed nuclear submarines can be equipped with nuclear weapons. No idea if this lot are.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 555 556 557 558 559 [560]   Go Up
« previous next »
 