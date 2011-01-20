I have worked in the defence sector and can unofficially say, no. Although i did once hear of a chair getting delivered to site on time.....this was soon debunked



Messrs Browning and Kalashnikov did some excellent work, although that was more a case of them seeing an opening in the market and creating their pieces before the military took up their finished work. Their stuff is still being used today, thanks to their emphasis on ruggedness and ease of manufacture over precision.Although I still giggle at the thought of the comments written on the more nutcase proposals made to the Soviet board of military inventions. Given the very specific instructions, Stalin himself would have seen every one of these proposals, and there are pleas from the board members for the would-be inventors to pretty please think their ideas over before submission, as it would be nice to involve reality. You can just about see the face palms at the proposal for a death ray.