Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #22320 on: Today at 04:56:16 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:38:45 pm
Fucking hell, when you thought it couldn't get anymore dangerous, Dowden to become Education Secretary.

Jesus wept.






No, thankfully hes moving to Party Chair. Id rather he defended the faith from there than take on Education...our kids would all have been singing the national anthem every morning.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,141
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #22321 on: Today at 04:57:06 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:20:49 pm
F*cking hell. The Telegraph thought it would go to Gove. I don't think anyone imagined a promotion for Truss.

That. Is. A. Dis. Grace.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #22322 on: Today at 04:59:25 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:57:06 pm
That. Is. A. Dis. Grace.

I know youre referring to that amazing cheese outburst, but all the same, Id rather her there than Raab. Id rather not very good than not very good and also darkly dangerous as Foreign Secretary.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,997
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #22323 on: Today at 05:01:41 pm
Quote from: Farman on Today at 04:56:16 pm
No, thankfully hes moving to Party Chair. Id rather he defended the faith from there than take on Education...our kids would all have been singing the national anthem every morning.


On the one hand... 'phew! not education!'

On the other... 'but which other malevolent tosser is going to get the job of picking fights with teachers?'
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."
