Fucking hell, when you thought it couldn't get anymore dangerous, Dowden to become Education Secretary.Jesus wept.
F*cking hell. The Telegraph thought it would go to Gove. I don't think anyone imagined a promotion for Truss.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
That. Is. A. Dis. Grace.
No, thankfully hes moving to Party Chair. Id rather he defended the faith from there than take on Education...our kids would all have been singing the national anthem every morning.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.21]