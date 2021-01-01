Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 751594 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22160 on: Today at 11:25:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:07:29 am
Look at the fucking infighting and bullshit that absolute dickwad caused.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:10:50 am
perhaps if people got onboard back then we wouldn't be in this shite we are in right now.

The worrying thing is weve got one of the worst Tory governments in a long time, theyve made some major bad decisions with covid, yet I still dont see Labour as a threat to them at the next election.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22161 on: Today at 11:26:31 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:07:57 am
I'm not on either of them mate. Nor Facebook. You know, that site where everybody's mad elderly aunt and uncle are passing around clips from right-wing "news" sites.

I can see that you're lashing out at me for your own shortcomings (it's okay, I forgive you), probably because the modern world is a bit scary. To counter your ignorance try some reading about studies done in the area:

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/age-not-politics-predicts-who-shares-fake-news-facebook-study-n957246

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/jan/10/older-people-more-likely-to-share-fake-news-on-facebook

https://www.technologyreview.com/2020/05/26/1002243/misinformation-older-adults/

https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2020/03/13/covid-19-older-adults-and-the-risks-of-misinformation/

This proves what exactly? That you can read? Well done. I wouldn't 'lash out' at you. I probably wouldn't catch you as you'd be on your toes sharpish.

https://www.medicinenet.com/script/main/art.asp?articlekey=115069

https://www.nytimes.com/2014/03/13/business/retirementspecial/the-science-of-older-and-wiser.html

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/08/110825102253.htm

Read them and weep then give your tiny little head a big, fuck off wobble, son *ruffles hair*
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22162 on: Today at 11:28:18 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:25:09 am
The worrying thing is weve got one of the worst Tory governments in a long time, theyve made some major bad decisions with covid, yet I still dont see Labour as a threat to them at the next election.

been saying this for ages - KS needs to fight the Tories not the labour left
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22163 on: Today at 11:30:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:16:43 am
I do talk bollocks and to be fair when I'm pulled up on it I usually apologise and retract bullshit statements.

But I don't willingly and knowingly deliberately like like jonno has there.

Unless, of course, he wants to back up this bullshit?

I suppose Johnno could ask you to back up your bullshit about Corbyn? A 'dickwad'. How old are you, Andy? Fucking hell. Do you and Riquende share the same 6th form common room?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22164 on: Today at 11:34:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:28:18 am
been saying this for ages - KS needs to fight the Tories not the labour left

When the tories come out with their BS policies Starmer needs to give people something to get behind, he needs to propose a different way and lay it out in black and white. Ashworth was quizzed the other day about taxes and asked what he would do different, he didnt/couldnt give a straight answer and said it would be laid out before the next election. They have to start the ground work now, get people on board and give solutions, otherwise the tories are going to walk into another 4 years of power.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22165 on: Today at 11:35:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:22:10 am
So are you  blaming  infighting under Starmer on Corbyn or have I misunderstood?



I'd say that once Corbyn got the boot then it's got much, much worse.

I have to apologise in advance because I'm just kind of also responding to months/years of gobshites coming out with this 'Tory Plant', 'Establishment', 'Fifth columnist' utter fucking bullshit.


Do I think Starmer is the best leader ever? No. But at least he stepped up for what he KNEW was going to be a massively hard job - more Corbyn fanboys are having a go at him and Labour than fucking Tories. Other people more suitable bottled it and ran away.

He's a decent fella. These lies spread by shithouses are doing my head in.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22166 on: Today at 11:39:25 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:30:49 am
I suppose Johnno could ask you to back up your bullshit about Corbyn? A 'dickwad'. How old are you, Andy? Fucking hell. Do you and Riquende share the same 6th form common room?

Well look at the evidence.

We have (again) someone here saying that Starmer is;

* A Tory Plant
* The Establishment
* A Fifth Columnist


If you go onto sites that are run by Corbyn fanboys then these are all common phrases. These are also statements made by several mates (that I have now binned off)

But they aren't a one-off. It's continual. They make Starmer out to be an evil twat and 'worse than Thatcher'

None of it is true. Unless someone would like to present evidence.

From my own reading and looking at stuff, he seems like a really decent chap that has stepped into an impossible job. He worked hard at school, learned stuff and got a job helping people out. He represented people against big business and he honestly seems like a nice bod.

I don't think he's a 'Tory Plant', I don't think he's a 'fucking scumbag', I don't think he's a 'fifth columnist' but I do think people that say all this bullshit without backing it up are tits.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22167 on: Today at 11:40:58 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:35:23 am
I'd say that once Corbyn got the boot then it's got much, much worse.

Just using RAWK as an example, in my experience it is the opposite. These days we just have the occasional flare up like today.

When Corbyn was leader, it was basically every single day with threads getting locked constantly.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22168 on: Today at 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:35:23 am
I'd say that once Corbyn got the boot then it's got much, much worse.

I have to apologise in advance because I'm just kind of also responding to months/years of gobshites coming out with this 'Tory Plant', 'Establishment', 'Fifth columnist' utter fucking bullshit.


Do I think Starmer is the best leader ever? No. But at least he stepped up for what he KNEW was going to be a massively hard job - more Corbyn fanboys are having a go at him and Labour than fucking Tories. Other people more suitable bottled it and ran away.

He's a decent fella. These lies spread by shithouses are doing my head in.

Corbyn's a decent fella, too so get to fuck with your bullshit
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22169 on: Today at 11:44:16 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:35:23 am
I'd say that once Corbyn got the boot then it's got much, much worse.


But thats on KS not JC

all it achieved is division and a high probability that Labour wont retain the safe seat of islington
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22170 on: Today at 11:45:32 am »
Johnson: "They [the terrorists] failed to drive our nations apart" - fuck me, they didn't need to did they with him and his Brexit bellends.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22171 on: Today at 11:45:54 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:41:14 am
Corbyn's a decent fella, too so get to fuck with your bullshit

I agree. I do think Corbyn is a decent fella from what I've seen.

But he has caused division.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22172 on: Today at 11:52:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:45:54 am
I agree. I do think Corbyn is a decent fella from what I've seen.

But he has caused division.

Cobyn caused the division by Starmer giving him the boot

Riiiight

it was Corbyns fault that Starmer hired Asaf Kaplan too I guess


Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22173 on: Today at 11:55:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:52:25 am
Cobyn caused the division by Starmer giving him the boot

Riiiight

it was Corbyns fault that Starmer hired Asaf Kaplan too I guess




He caused division by being more important to Corbyn fanboys than fighting the Tories or supporting Labour.

He was never any good as Leader and all he did in his career was mostly voting with the Tories against Labour (more than 500 times I believe)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22174 on: Today at 11:57:32 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:07:29 am

Corbyn is the biggest twat going though.


:lmao

Honestly, what is the point of this thread?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22175 on: Today at 11:58:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:55:33 am
He caused division by being more important to Corbyn fanboys than fighting the Tories or supporting Labour.

He was never any good as Leader and all he did in his career was mostly voting with the Tories against Labour (more than 500 times I believe)


andy are you blaming Corbyn for being popular



« Reply #22176 on: Today at 12:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:57:32 am
:lmao

Honestly, what is the point of this thread?

It's unbelievable the lack of self awareness to spend a whole morning complaining about Corbyn being divisive whilst calling him a twat and a dickwad (whilst complainigng about Corbyn fanboys calling Starmer an evil twat).
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22177 on: Today at 12:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:57:32 am
:lmao

Honestly, what is the point of this thread?

Was just thinking that myself  ;D

The only thing that Corbyn and starmer have in Common is both of them have failed to provide an opposition party against the tories, so both as bad as each other IMO.


Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22178 on: Today at 12:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:58:13 am

andy are you blaming Corbyn for being popular





He's not though is he? He's popular with Corbyn fanboys.

He's like marmite. I only don't like him because of the division he caused. He also wasn't very good at his job. He spent his career shouting and voting against Labour at every turn then when he becaame leader he really didn't do a good job.

As I said, I don't think anyone is a Starmer fanboy. He's just seen as the Labour leader.

Is he doing an amazing job? Not really, but he's done OK. Doing as well as Corbyn from what I've seen.

Does he hold the Tories to account? He sounds a bit weak at times, but brings up good points. I watch PMQT quite a lot and Corbyn was beyond terrible. The Tories just used to openly laugh at him. He sounded like a miffed schoolteacher.

Is he the best leader ever? Clearly not. But equally Corbyn was terrible.



I think we probably need Burnham or Rotherham to step in, but it was a poisoned chalice. I think Starmer is there to pave the way for a real Leader to come through. My worry is that whoever it is will not be 'good enough' for Corbyn fanboys.


Never thought I'd ever think it, but I personally think Labour should split. Being this 'one party' thing when half the members are at the throats of the other half isn't good for anyone.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22179 on: Today at 12:06:56 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:05:54 pm
Was just thinking that myself  ;D

The only thing that Corbyn and starmer have in Common is both of them have failed to provide an opposition party against the tories, so both as bad as each other IMO.


Thats fair

the crap Andy comes out with isnt
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22180 on: Today at 12:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:06:56 pm

Thats fair

the crap Andy comes out with isnt

So calling Starmer a 'fifth columnist' or a 'Tory Plant' or an 'Establishment Plant' is fair?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22181 on: Today at 12:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:08:46 pm
So calling Starmer a 'fifth columnist' or a 'Tory Plant' or an 'Establishment Plant' is fair?

i didnt say that Andy though did I???   EDIT  - THIS ISNT THE FIRST TIME YOU HAVE MISREPRESENTED ME



our discussion was your stupid claim that the infighting under KS was JCs fault 


Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22182 on: Today at 12:12:24 pm »
Labour as a party needs to split, I said it before it will never stand truly as one party, as everything has got too fragmented. The two sides are sadly incapable of working together. We have one of the worst Governments in power, turning migrants back into the sea and still on here we are having the same boring conversations about right/centralist/left politics. It's beyond tragic.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22183 on: Today at 12:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:11:59 pm
i didnt say that Andy though did I???



our discussion was your stupid claim that the infighting under KS was JCs fault 




Ok. So you say that it's not Corbyn's fault. Who's fault is it mate? I've voted Labour all my life and I'm not that young. I personally can't remember the infighting to have ever been as bad as it is today.

Whose fault is that?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22184 on: Today at 12:15:17 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:05:54 pm
Was just thinking that myself  ;D

The only thing that Corbyn and starmer have in Common is both of them have failed to provide an opposition party against the tories, so both as bad as each other IMO.

It's getting pretty bizarre. Not just Johnno's odd conspiracy theories. Someone even suggested Corbyn is popular!

I'm no big fan of Starmer, but I think it's much too early to make an equivalence between his opposition and Corbyn's. Let's give him losing a general election or two, and maybe a 'worst in a century' performance, before we start equating his performance with Corbyn's ultimate failures.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22185 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:13:40 pm
Ok. So you say that it's not Corbyn's fault. Who's fault is it mate? I've voted Labour all my life and I'm not that young. I personally can't remember the infighting to have ever been as bad as it is today.

Whose fault is that?

Well KS is the leader 'today'
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22186 on: Today at 12:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:15:17 pm
It's getting pretty bizarre. Not just Johnno's odd conspiracy theories. Someone even suggested Corbyn is popular!

I'm no big fan of Starmer, but I think it's much too early to make an equivalence between his opposition and Corbyn's. Let's give him losing a general election or two, and maybe a 'worst in a century' performance, before we start equating his performance with Corbyn's ultimate failures.

This is the problem though from what I've seen.

To the Corbyn fanboys Corbyn never had a failure. It was all down to 'Fifth Columnists', 'Tory Plants' and other people. Corbyn was perfect and won everything in their heads.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22187 on: Today at 12:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:16:10 pm
Well KS is the leader 'today'


He is and literally from day one friends that I have that (rightly) were pissed off with the stick that Corbyn got from some people doubled down on it with Starmer.

They didn't even give him 5 minutes.

That's Starmers fault? I just want to know whose fault it is. If you think that it's Starmer then honestly mate I'd love to hear your proof.
