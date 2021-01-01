

andy are you blaming Corbyn for being popular











He's not though is he? He's popular with Corbyn fanboys.He's like marmite. I only don't like him because of the division he caused. He also wasn't very good at his job. He spent his career shouting and voting against Labour at every turn then when he becaame leader he really didn't do a good job.As I said, I don't think anyone is a Starmer fanboy. He's just seen as the Labour leader.Is he doing an amazing job? Not really, but he's done OK. Doing as well as Corbyn from what I've seen.Does he hold the Tories to account? He sounds a bit weak at times, but brings up good points. I watch PMQT quite a lot and Corbyn was beyond terrible. The Tories just used to openly laugh at him. He sounded like a miffed schoolteacher.Is he the best leader ever? Clearly not. But equally Corbyn was terrible.I think we probably need Burnham or Rotherham to step in, but it was a poisoned chalice. I think Starmer is there to pave the way for a real Leader to come through. My worry is that whoever it is will not be 'good enough' for Corbyn fanboys.Never thought I'd ever think it, but I personally think Labour should split. Being this 'one party' thing when half the members are at the throats of the other half isn't good for anyone.