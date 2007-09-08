Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 548 549 550 551 552 [553]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 749745 times)

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22080 on: September 8, 2021, 03:31:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  8, 2021, 03:19:31 pm
That is a good point and one my wife has said, that why can't we buy something for the lads and rent at enough to cover the mortgage and put a bit in the pot. I just worry that by buying the house, it drives the market and then people like Sian, who needs a house now, can't afford one.

I've been dead lucky in that after growing up on Tower Hill and being poor as fuck, I've managed to get a decent job, earn good money, we've been looked after by my father in law and are able to do something like buy to let, but I still have my doubts. Its really tough as I do not want to fuck others over.

Rock, meet Hard Place!

Whichever option, as I can see from your post, you will be questioning whether it is the right choice or not and it is a bloody difficult one.

You are right the buying the house effectively drives the market, but you are then in control of the asset and by passing it on to your lads it is holding it steady as otherwise, on the same hypothetical house, they would be forking out a fair bit extra on top of its current value.

But, as you say, by owning it for the future it means a me or a Sian can't buy now.

On landlords themselves, I must be using up all my luck on them as I have never had a bad one. Don't ask me how but I seem to have just struck gold with each one.

Some of my friends, when we were younger, would often have bad ones but I also knew their lifestyles and that they were far from good tenants so I took a bit of an attitude of you get what you deserve - thinking that generally (with some exceptions for chance) a good tenant would end up with a good landlord and vice versa.

This is now, obviously, not the case and so I want to know what can be done - is it more stringent rules around who can let out properties? Better services for tenants to obtain advice and support during a dispute? Rent controls of some sort to prevent extortionate prices?

One thing I don't get it why a landlord would price out an established tenant - other than for the obvious reasons of seeing £ signs and wanting more.

A tenant of 12 months, who has paid on time and every time and who wants to sign on for 12 more months is surely more valuable at the same price then an unknown person, with the associated costs of advertising the property, any rental gap between the old one leaving and new one moving in and so on.

Seems madness to me!
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22081 on: September 8, 2021, 03:35:05 pm »
Having been born and brought up in london,I think all this just increases the north south divide. Even with the 86k cap. A lot of pensioners in the north still wont leave an inheritance. But people like my parents will have their propertys protected now. Its a strange one and its difficult to solve. In terms of the other post for whatever reason, people have the impression Liverpool is a racist city.  Personally Id say its more due to the fact a lot of the deprived areas of Liverpool have not seen much multiculturalism so have strange views. Its the same with other areas in the north. I even met a few people recently from Kirkby that have never eaten Indian food!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,519
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22082 on: September 8, 2021, 03:43:57 pm »
Quote from: daindan on September  8, 2021, 03:35:05 pm
Having been born and brought up in london,I think all this just increases the north south divide. Even with the 86k cap. A lot of pensioners in the north still wont leave an inheritance. But people like my parents will have their propertys protected now. Its a strange one and its difficult to solve. In terms of the other post for whatever reason, people have the impression Liverpool is a racist city.  Personally Id say its more due to the fact a lot of the deprived areas of Liverpool have not seen much multiculturalism so have strange views. Its the same with other areas in the north. I even met a few people recently from Kirkby that have never eaten Indian food!

I never tried it until I was about 30. There were no restaurants in Kirkby when I was growing up there (left in 1987) but we did have the Chinese chippys and meals out in Chinatown. As a kid I had one black mate and that was because his was the only black family I knew and he was in our class, almost everyone was white on our estate. I contrast that with my kids who've both got loads of mates from BAME backgrounds.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22083 on: September 8, 2021, 04:16:34 pm »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22084 on: September 8, 2021, 04:27:40 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  8, 2021, 03:31:03 pm
Rock, meet Hard Place!

Whichever option, as I can see from your post, you will be questioning whether it is the right choice or not and it is a bloody difficult one.

You are right the buying the house effectively drives the market, but you are then in control of the asset and by passing it on to your lads it is holding it steady as otherwise, on the same hypothetical house, they would be forking out a fair bit extra on top of its current value.

But, as you say, by owning it for the future it means a me or a Sian can't buy now.

On landlords themselves, I must be using up all my luck on them as I have never had a bad one. Don't ask me how but I seem to have just struck gold with each one.

Some of my friends, when we were younger, would often have bad ones but I also knew their lifestyles and that they were far from good tenants so I took a bit of an attitude of you get what you deserve - thinking that generally (with some exceptions for chance) a good tenant would end up with a good landlord and vice versa.

This is now, obviously, not the case and so I want to know what can be done - is it more stringent rules around who can let out properties? Better services for tenants to obtain advice and support during a dispute? Rent controls of some sort to prevent extortionate prices?

One thing I don't get it why a landlord would price out an established tenant - other than for the obvious reasons of seeing £ signs and wanting more.

A tenant of 12 months, who has paid on time and every time and who wants to sign on for 12 more months is surely more valuable at the same price then an unknown person, with the associated costs of advertising the property, any rental gap between the old one leaving and new one moving in and so on.

Seems madness to me!



I think there need to be way tougher laws protecting those people renting (notice periods, caps on rises, minimum standards for the house etc).

But I think restricting the number/type of people who can be landlords is wrong, as you'd end up with only corporate or wealthy landlords with many properties able to be landlords.

I'd prefer a sliding scale of punitive local taxes based on the number of properties a person or company owns (the more houses, the higher the tax). To act as a disincentive for large-scale landlords.

But the best way to both lower rents and have a gentle downwards realignment of house prices, is to subvert the market with a mass-building programme of social housing at low rent rates. I'm talking at least 250k/year (ideally up to around 500k). To obtain the land, I'd impose CPO's on land (over about half an acre) that has been 'banked' by house building companies (who carefully manage the release of new homes to ensure an excess of demand over supply in order to manipulate prices to keep them high).
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22085 on: September 8, 2021, 04:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  8, 2021, 04:27:40 pm


I think there need to be way tougher laws protecting those people renting (notice periods, caps on rises, minimum standards for the house etc).

But I think restricting the number/type of people who can be landlords is wrong, as you'd end up with only corporate or wealthy landlords with many properties able to be landlords.

I'd prefer a sliding scale of punitive local taxes based on the number of properties a person or company owns (the more houses, the higher the tax). To act as a disincentive for large-scale landlords.

But the best way to both lower rents and have a gentle downwards realignment of house prices, is to subvert the market with a mass-building programme of social housing at low rent rates. I'm talking at least 250k/year (ideally up to around 500k). To obtain the land, I'd impose CPO's on land (over about half an acre) that has been 'banked' by house building companies (who carefully manage the release of new homes to ensure an excess of demand over supply in order to manipulate prices to keep them high).

I agree entirely with your first para and last para - honestly nothing of value I can add as you have it nailed.

On para two - assuming better regs were brought in, I don't really see the problem with corp/large portfolio landlords as they would, in theory, have the expertise and resources to properly manage their properties and have the capital to keep them in good condition.

I assume your issue is that they will be purely profit driven and a race to the bottom - which I think with no reg they would be - but at the moment I would say amateur landlords are creating problems just the same as large scale ones so it is no better in its current guise.

Downside I guess is that these large entities also have the power to buy up houses thus reducing stock available to the public for ownership (as opposed to portfolio buyers) but maybe your idea on punitive taxation on portfolios over a certain size could help limit it?

Risk would be breaking the landlord company into smaller entities to stay below the punitive tax level but would not be hard to use the same rules as for other taxes and treat mutually owned companies as having one single allowance (as is done for AIA for example).

Some really solid ideas though and none of them feel impossible to make a reality - just needs the will of TPTB and that is the hard part
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22086 on: September 8, 2021, 05:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September  8, 2021, 11:39:54 am
I can't really do much against them, apart from argue with them (Which unsurprisingly I do)

My 'problem' is that I live in Liverpool and people around here are generally decent and not right-wing arseholes. Obviously if you live somewhere like London or Birmginham then Alt-right is probably quite common there from what I've read and seen on the news.

This is why I like living here. No nazi fuckwits and when they turn up, they get legged out of town :)

respectfully, this position i've noticed a lot from some Scousers is just a bit weird, like it's not the experience of many people there. if anything Covid has proven there are sizeable amounts of alt-right people in Liverpool and you can't just bat them off as being out of towners or students, they are very much Scouse born and bred. i know scousers from the match who are anti-tory but during covid have come out as trump supporters. that is a completely different end of the spectrum. just look at those sine missione weirdos.

just speak to a few Black Scousers, especially out the city center, of their experiences in Liverpool and you'll realise it's not quite the left-wing haven it's made out to be despite the activism you see in the city center. Anti-establishment and anti-Tory yes, but that doesn't hide the right-wing attitudes people can have. being anti-Tory by itself isn't indicative of them being a good person or caring about politics beyond acting like it's two football teams going at each other. there is obviously a deeper resentment of Tories due to the history with Liverpool and the Club, but for some, that is literally it.

speak to any of the Asian regulars at the match too and a lot of them have experienced snide behaviour too from people who are the loudest on the kop when anti-tory shouts are sung.

the first time i can remember any outright racist behaviour was in liverpool, i've never felt that in london.
« Last Edit: September 8, 2021, 05:11:09 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22087 on: September 8, 2021, 05:11:05 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September  8, 2021, 05:00:05 pm
respectfully, this position i've noticed a lot from some Scousers is just a bit weird, like it's not the experience of many people there. if anything Covid has proven there are sizeable amounts of alt-right people in Liverpool and you can't just bat them off as being out of towners or students, they are very much Scouse born and bred. i know scousers from the match who are anti-tory but during covid have come out as trump supporters. that is a completely different end of the spectrum.

just speak to a few Black Scousers, especially out the city center, of their experiences in Liverpool and you'll realise it's not quite the left-wing haven it's made out to be despite the activism you see in the city center. Anti-establishment and anti-Tory yes, but that doesn't hide the right-wing attitudes people can have. being anti-Tory by itself isn't indicative of them being a good person or caring about politics beyond acting like it's two football teams going at each other. there is obviously a deeper resentment of Tories due to the history with Liverpool and the Club, but for some, that is literally it.

speak to any of the Asian regulars at the match too and a lot of them have experienced snide behaviour too from people who are the loudest on the kop when anti-tory shouts are sung.

the first time i can remember any outright racist behaviour was in liverpool, i've never felt that in london.


Economically left-wing; socially a mix of left- and right-wing.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22088 on: September 8, 2021, 05:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  8, 2021, 05:11:05 pm

Economically left-wing; socially a mix of left- and right-wing.

probably, i think right wing populism definitely resonates a lot harder with some of these people at times.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22089 on: Yesterday at 07:34:34 am »
To echo the sentiments regarding North Liverpool being more white/monocultural and hence a bigger breeding ground for racism. I´ve never lived in North Liverpool (although have family from up there and have obviously worked with plenty from up there) so can´t comment on that specifically.

But even in South Liverpool you can notice a big difference in attitudes between those from more White areas and those from more multiculural areas. In my school one of the big and noticable divides in attitudes was those coming in from mainly White Garston and Speke, and those coming in from much more mixed Toxteth and Wavertree.

In my school if you were outed a racist you were pretty much given regular kickings until you either left the school, or you stuck it out long enough that people forgot about it and moved onto the next outed racist. Not saying thats how you should go about dealing with the issue - but at the end of it all I think most people from my school came out of it with a much more comfortable attitude to racial diversity. But it was notable that those dishing out the kickings were White and Black, but mainly from Toxteth/Wavertree way. Those getting outed (including a member of the Mud Men who was chased out of school) were often from Garston/Speke way.

Throw into the mix all of us from the White suburbs between Wavertree/Toxteth and Garston/Speke who, like classic middle class liberals preached against racism but had very few black mates, and didn´t take part in the kickings  :D




As for Liverpool being generally socially conservative - it has been pretty depressing to see just how far many people in the city have fallen into the whole anti-vax thing, which in itself seems to be a gateway into all kinds of other conspiracy minded alt-right madness. At the end of the day Liverpool remains a very poor city, with a lot of ultimately poorly educated people, which combined with monoculturalism and a very strong and inwards facing identity, can make for some pretty interesting contradictions in political/social/cultural terms.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:40:39 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22090 on: Yesterday at 08:07:27 am »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,921
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22091 on: Yesterday at 08:17:39 am »
I just made the mistake of clicking a Mumsnet link about the ni rise. Fair enough a nurse being upset that her pay is about to be hit . But fronm the responses all pensioners Iive in mansions and have huge pensions which should be taken away to pay for the pandemic. That and questions if the poster believed in lockdowns and thus the money needs to be paid . Not quote sure what believing in lockdown has to do with it but I don't think it's worth aanyones time trying to figure it out .

There does seem to be a few outlier positions to reconcile..
1) the couple that have worked really hard. Made a comfortable home . Should they be upset if they can't leave the rewards of some of that hard work to the kids.
2) someone who (may or may not have worked hard) but has squandered all the money they've earnt gets as big a bailout as in 1.

And all this gets mixed up as to whether someone was lucky enough to be born into a family that got a house in London when prices weren't insane .

Ignoring that last one for a bit. My supposition is that it depends if in scenario one the couple have paid sufficient taxes along the way. If so then I feel they are entitled to keep the house for their kids or whatever. And thinking out loud , I suppose the problem is they weren't taxed enough to pay for the probable social care bill.
Is that the answer? Higher taxation , means less money to spend on houses, so the prices don't inflate so much so we have less disparity?

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22092 on: Yesterday at 04:28:09 pm »
More transparent whipping-up of indignation for the flag-shagging cretins, using implied 'it's political correctness gone mad'/'all this woke nonsense has gone too far'. Many of the braindead wankers will fall for it:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58505194

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22093 on: Yesterday at 04:31:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:17:39 am
I just made the mistake of clicking a Mumsnet link about the ni rise. Fair enough a nurse being upset that her pay is about to be hit . But fronm the responses all pensioners Iive in mansions and have huge pensions which should be taken away to pay for the pandemic. That and questions if the poster believed in lockdowns and thus the money needs to be paid . Not quote sure what believing in lockdown has to do with it but I don't think it's worth aanyones time trying to figure it out .

There does seem to be a few outlier positions to reconcile..
1) the couple that have worked really hard. Made a comfortable home . Should they be upset if they can't leave the rewards of some of that hard work to the kids.
2) someone who (may or may not have worked hard) but has squandered all the money they've earnt gets as big a bailout as in 1.

And all this gets mixed up as to whether someone was lucky enough to be born into a family that got a house in London when prices weren't insane .

Ignoring that last one for a bit. My supposition is that it depends if in scenario one the couple have paid sufficient taxes along the way. If so then I feel they are entitled to keep the house for their kids or whatever. And thinking out loud , I suppose the problem is they weren't taxed enough to pay for the probable social care bill.
Is that the answer? Higher taxation , means less money to spend on houses, so the prices don't inflate so much so we have less disparity?



A few of the following for starters.
Stop letting private firms into the care market to hoover up the money as profit.
Stop billionaires and "wealth creators" hiding all their earnings and create a fair tax system without a myriad of loopholes for the privileged to slip through.
Pay people enough to save for their future.
Build more social housing to release the pressure on the housing market.
The trouble with this rise (and all the systems in place) are that really its set to solely to benefit a few core Tory voters and the elites of society.
Most of us will pay more to fund todays pensioners and their care and still have to sell our house and give up our savings for ours, if it even exists in 20 years.
That's not todays pensioners fault though, that's down to successive Governments kicking it into the long grass until this bunch of corrupt charlatans decide to tackle it just as badly as they have done everything else. 
In reality we are witnessing the fall of the western empires and possibly our democracy. Things aren't going to get better, they will only get worse.
Logged

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,575
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22094 on: Yesterday at 04:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  8, 2021, 04:27:40 pm


I think there need to be way tougher laws protecting those people renting (notice periods, caps on rises, minimum standards for the house etc).

But I think restricting the number/type of people who can be landlords is wrong, as you'd end up with only corporate or wealthy landlords with many properties able to be landlords.

I'd prefer a sliding scale of punitive local taxes based on the number of properties a person or company owns (the more houses, the higher the tax). To act as a disincentive for large-scale landlords.

But the best way to both lower rents and have a gentle downwards realignment of house prices, is to subvert the market with a mass-building programme of social housing at low rent rates. I'm talking at least 250k/year (ideally up to around 500k). To obtain the land, I'd impose CPO's on land (over about half an acre) that has been 'banked' by house building companies (who carefully manage the release of new homes to ensure an excess of demand over supply in order to manipulate prices to keep them high).

THIS!!  But the Tories won't ever EVER allow that!!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:49:58 pm by JohnnoWhite »
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22095 on: Yesterday at 04:57:15 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 04:47:48 pm
THIS!!  But the Tories won't ever EVER allow that!!



Not when a big chunk of their funding comes from housebuilders and property developers.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22096 on: Yesterday at 05:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:28:09 pm
More transparent whipping-up of indignation for the flag-shagging cretins, using implied 'it's political correctness gone mad'/'all this woke nonsense has gone too far'. Many of the braindead wankers will fall for it:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-58505194



de Pfeffel again fiddling while Rome burns.
Logged

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22097 on: Yesterday at 06:50:31 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:39:29 pm
de Pfeffel again fiddling while Rome burns.

Operation dog whistle aka "get tax rise stories off the front pages" same as that "person" patel and her turning boats around....
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,857
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22098 on: Yesterday at 06:54:49 pm »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 06:50:31 pm
Operation dog whistle aka "get tax rise stories off the front pages" same as that "person" patel and her turning boats around....

If Churchill grandson doesnt have a problem with it what the fucks it got to do with BoJo?!?!
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,033
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22099 on: Yesterday at 07:00:54 pm »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 06:50:31 pm
Operation dog whistle aka "get tax rise stories off the front pages" same as that "person" patel and her turning boats around....

Despise her. Despise them all.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,805
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22100 on: Yesterday at 08:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:57:15 pm


Not when a big chunk of their funding comes from housebuilders and property developers.

And a large number of Tory MPs are serious property owners.
Mogg has a large property portfolio with a major part being ex- council houses bought up by his father after the Thatcher sell off laws and passed down to the mewling pencil on his death.
Someone linked to an article a good while back that highlighted the MPs who are large landowners.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,805
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22101 on: Yesterday at 08:44:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:54:49 pm
If Churchill grandson doesnt have a problem with it what the fucks it got to do with BoJo?!?!

Hes a gobshite who understands how to play to the racist little englander.
Brexit was sold using racism.
Telling them its ok to boo footballers taking the knee.
Venerating that bastard Churchill with all the flagshagging Dunkirk blitz spirit Britain stands alone we won the war dickheads is just another page in his instruction booklet  he got from Steve Bannon.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,671
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22102 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm »
NI increase has gone down well

https://twitter.com/Steven_Swinford/status/1436076040128974854

Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 35% (+1)
CON: 33% (-5)
LDEM: 10% (+2)

via
@YouGov
 
Chgs. w/ 03 Sep
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,201
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22103 on: Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm »
Hopefully not an outlier as we get the rest of the pollers through but I'm not expecting it to last long.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,221
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22104 on: Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm »
I suppose theres an issue for the tories.


If youre going to put taxes up for most working people, why not vote Labour? The polls show that people trust Starmer far more to not be incompetent and to actually care about the NHS.

Lets be honest, lots of people vote Tory because they want to pay less tax and be a bit racist.  But they still want a decent NHS.

If you take away the less tax bit, it gives them a choice based on things other than greed and self interest.  And the tories may not be quite so quick to pick up votes then


(Note: I suspect its a wee bit of a rouge poll)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,671
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22105 on: Yesterday at 10:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm
Hopefully not an outlier as we get the rest of the pollers through but I'm not expecting it to last long.

Agreed, I don't think it will be a long term thing, but at least it shows they aren't completely teflon

Not sure it will be a complete outlier, there is at least some polling showing the new plan itself is not particularly popular

On the rise in National Insurance:

Support: 33%
Oppose: 45%

via @OpiniumResearch
, 07 - 08 Sep
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,280
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22106 on: Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm »
Same thing we've been seeing for a long while, just on steroids for this poll. Tory voters moving to 'don't know'. Think there's a fair few switching to the Reform Party (Brexit Party by another name) too. Labour still have tons of work to do on convincing people to actually switch over to voting for Labour which is the most efficient and likely way to win seats. Give scale of how far Labour are behind, polling like that would leave Labour around 40 seats short of a majority having gained 70 or 80 after 2019's drubbing.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,064
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22107 on: Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
NI increase has gone down well

https://twitter.com/Steven_Swinford/status/1436076040128974854

Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 35% (+1)
CON: 33% (-5)
LDEM: 10% (+2)

via
@YouGov
 
Chgs. w/ 03 Sep

We've been wondering for years what it would take to finally put a dent in Tory support. It's a bit depressing that this seems to be the first thing that might have actually 'cut through'.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,071
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22108 on: Today at 12:41:42 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm
We've been wondering for years what it would take to finally put a dent in Tory support. It's a bit depressing that this seems to be the first thing that might have actually 'cut through'.

Incompetence, inequality, needless death, child poverty, cruelty, hate-mongering, spite, migrant bashing, self destructive jingoism - all fine.

tax hike - youve gone too far this time Boris!
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22109 on: Today at 08:31:35 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm
We've been wondering for years what it would take to finally put a dent in Tory support. It's a bit depressing that this seems to be the first thing that might have actually 'cut through'.
There have been dents appearing for a few months now.  The same poll in May had 46% Tory to 28% Labour.

19th/20th May: 46% to 28%
2nd/3rd June: 46% to 30%
20th/21st July: 42% to 30%
5th/6th August: 39% to 31%
Latest poll: 33% to 35%
(not an exhaustive list - just the ones that came out on top in a Google search)

The biggest dip though does seem to be as a result of the NI rise.  Maybe by lying and saying that "Its quite right that those with the broadest shoulders will bear the biggest burden... thats exactly what were doing" he's accidentally convinced some wealthy Tories that it's true. NO, NO, NO, THAT MESSAGE WAS JUST FOR THE PLEBS SO THEY'D THINK I'M ON THEIR SIDE!

Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,280
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22110 on: Today at 09:18:09 am »
Chris Curtis doing the breakdown again.

Quote from: Zeb on August 23, 2021, 11:00:56 am


So this latest is (changes on 17-18 Aug, when Tories were on 40%):

Sticking with Con: 53% (-14)
Switching to Lab: 5% (+2)
Switching to another party: 13% (+4)
Undecided / would not vote: 28% (+7)
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22111 on: Today at 09:53:40 am »
What is the source and quantity of data for the polls above?

My suspicion is that it's of little more value than a chocolate teapot - if anybody is using it as a tool to predict popularity if a GE was dropped today.
Logged

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,575
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22112 on: Today at 09:56:41 am »
Integrity ? Wherefore art thou fled?
Fecking good job we don't immediately reach for our guns here as is the case in some banana republics eh?
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,519
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22113 on: Today at 10:04:16 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 09:56:41 am
Integrity ? Wherefore art thou fled?
Fecking good job we don't immediately reach for our guns here as is the case in some banana republics eh?

It why they started bringing in firearms acts from 1903, especially the 1920 act due to fears of civil unrest
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,167
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22114 on: Today at 10:06:20 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 09:56:41 am
Integrity ? Wherefore art thou fled?
Fecking good job we don't immediately reach for our guns here as is the case in some banana republics eh?

If you could choose to boot the Tories out, who would you have in government starting at 9 tomorrow morning? I remember you saying that Labour weren't fit for it. Would you go for another party?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,519
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22115 on: Today at 10:11:51 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:06:20 am
If you could choose to boot the Tories out, who would you have in government starting at 9 tomorrow morning? I remember you saying that Labour weren't fit for it. Would you go for another party?

I'd have a coalition made up entirely of the best from each party and if they didn't do what was best for the whole of the UK, execute them.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22116 on: Today at 10:14:44 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:41:42 am
Incompetence, inequality, needless death, child poverty, cruelty, hate-mongering, spite, migrant bashing, self destructive jingoism - all fine.

tax hike - youve gone too far this time Boris!

They can switch for the most stupid reasons possible, and I couldn't care less. As long as they switch from Tory, that's good enough for me.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 548 549 550 551 552 [553]   Go Up
« previous next »
 