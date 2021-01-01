That is a good point and one my wife has said, that why can't we buy something for the lads and rent at enough to cover the mortgage and put a bit in the pot. I just worry that by buying the house, it drives the market and then people like Sian, who needs a house now, can't afford one.



I've been dead lucky in that after growing up on Tower Hill and being poor as fuck, I've managed to get a decent job, earn good money, we've been looked after by my father in law and are able to do something like buy to let, but I still have my doubts. Its really tough as I do not want to fuck others over.



Rock, meet Hard Place!Whichever option, as I can see from your post, you will be questioning whether it is the right choice or not and it is a bloody difficult one.You are right the buying the house effectively drives the market, but you are then in control of the asset and by passing it on to your lads it is holding it steady as otherwise, on the same hypothetical house, they would be forking out a fair bit extra on top of its current value.But, as you say, by owning it for the future it means a me or a Sian can't buy now.On landlords themselves, I must be using up all my luck on them as I have never had a bad one. Don't ask me how but I seem to have just struck gold with each one.Some of my friends, when we were younger, would often have bad ones but I also knew their lifestyles and that they were far from good tenants so I took a bit of an attitude of you get what you deserve - thinking that generally (with some exceptions for chance) a good tenant would end up with a good landlord and vice versa.This is now, obviously, not the case and so I want to know what can be done - is it more stringent rules around who can let out properties? Better services for tenants to obtain advice and support during a dispute? Rent controls of some sort to prevent extortionate prices?One thing I don't get it why a landlord would price out an established tenant - other than for the obvious reasons of seeing £ signs and wanting more.A tenant of 12 months, who has paid on time and every time and who wants to sign on for 12 more months is surely more valuable at the same price then an unknown person, with the associated costs of advertising the property, any rental gap between the old one leaving and new one moving in and so on.Seems madness to me!