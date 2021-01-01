Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 03:31:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:19:31 pm
That is a good point and one my wife has said, that why can't we buy something for the lads and rent at enough to cover the mortgage and put a bit in the pot. I just worry that by buying the house, it drives the market and then people like Sian, who needs a house now, can't afford one.

I've been dead lucky in that after growing up on Tower Hill and being poor as fuck, I've managed to get a decent job, earn good money, we've been looked after by my father in law and are able to do something like buy to let, but I still have my doubts. Its really tough as I do not want to fuck others over.

Rock, meet Hard Place!

Whichever option, as I can see from your post, you will be questioning whether it is the right choice or not and it is a bloody difficult one.

You are right the buying the house effectively drives the market, but you are then in control of the asset and by passing it on to your lads it is holding it steady as otherwise, on the same hypothetical house, they would be forking out a fair bit extra on top of its current value.

But, as you say, by owning it for the future it means a me or a Sian can't buy now.

On landlords themselves, I must be using up all my luck on them as I have never had a bad one. Don't ask me how but I seem to have just struck gold with each one.

Some of my friends, when we were younger, would often have bad ones but I also knew their lifestyles and that they were far from good tenants so I took a bit of an attitude of you get what you deserve - thinking that generally (with some exceptions for chance) a good tenant would end up with a good landlord and vice versa.

This is now, obviously, not the case and so I want to know what can be done - is it more stringent rules around who can let out properties? Better services for tenants to obtain advice and support during a dispute? Rent controls of some sort to prevent extortionate prices?

One thing I don't get it why a landlord would price out an established tenant - other than for the obvious reasons of seeing £ signs and wanting more.

A tenant of 12 months, who has paid on time and every time and who wants to sign on for 12 more months is surely more valuable at the same price then an unknown person, with the associated costs of advertising the property, any rental gap between the old one leaving and new one moving in and so on.

Seems madness to me!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 03:35:05 pm
Having been born and brought up in london,I think all this just increases the north south divide. Even with the 86k cap. A lot of pensioners in the north still wont leave an inheritance. But people like my parents will have their propertys protected now. Its a strange one and its difficult to solve. In terms of the other post for whatever reason, people have the impression Liverpool is a racist city.  Personally Id say its more due to the fact a lot of the deprived areas of Liverpool have not seen much multiculturalism so have strange views. Its the same with other areas in the north. I even met a few people recently from Kirkby that have never eaten Indian food!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 03:43:57 pm
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 03:35:05 pm
Having been born and brought up in london,I think all this just increases the north south divide. Even with the 86k cap. A lot of pensioners in the north still wont leave an inheritance. But people like my parents will have their propertys protected now. Its a strange one and its difficult to solve. In terms of the other post for whatever reason, people have the impression Liverpool is a racist city.  Personally Id say its more due to the fact a lot of the deprived areas of Liverpool have not seen much multiculturalism so have strange views. Its the same with other areas in the north. I even met a few people recently from Kirkby that have never eaten Indian food!

I never tried it until I was about 30. There were no restaurants in Kirkby when I was growing up there (left in 1987) but we did have the Chinese chippys and meals out in Chinatown. As a kid I had one black mate and that was because his was the only black family I knew and he was in our class, almost everyone was white on our estate. I contrast that with my kids who've both got loads of mates from BAME backgrounds.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 04:16:34 pm
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 04:27:40 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 03:31:03 pm
Rock, meet Hard Place!

Whichever option, as I can see from your post, you will be questioning whether it is the right choice or not and it is a bloody difficult one.

You are right the buying the house effectively drives the market, but you are then in control of the asset and by passing it on to your lads it is holding it steady as otherwise, on the same hypothetical house, they would be forking out a fair bit extra on top of its current value.

But, as you say, by owning it for the future it means a me or a Sian can't buy now.

On landlords themselves, I must be using up all my luck on them as I have never had a bad one. Don't ask me how but I seem to have just struck gold with each one.

Some of my friends, when we were younger, would often have bad ones but I also knew their lifestyles and that they were far from good tenants so I took a bit of an attitude of you get what you deserve - thinking that generally (with some exceptions for chance) a good tenant would end up with a good landlord and vice versa.

This is now, obviously, not the case and so I want to know what can be done - is it more stringent rules around who can let out properties? Better services for tenants to obtain advice and support during a dispute? Rent controls of some sort to prevent extortionate prices?

One thing I don't get it why a landlord would price out an established tenant - other than for the obvious reasons of seeing £ signs and wanting more.

A tenant of 12 months, who has paid on time and every time and who wants to sign on for 12 more months is surely more valuable at the same price then an unknown person, with the associated costs of advertising the property, any rental gap between the old one leaving and new one moving in and so on.

Seems madness to me!



I think there need to be way tougher laws protecting those people renting (notice periods, caps on rises, minimum standards for the house etc).

But I think restricting the number/type of people who can be landlords is wrong, as you'd end up with only corporate or wealthy landlords with many properties able to be landlords.

I'd prefer a sliding scale of punitive local taxes based on the number of properties a person or company owns (the more houses, the higher the tax). To act as a disincentive for large-scale landlords.

But the best way to both lower rents and have a gentle downwards realignment of house prices, is to subvert the market with a mass-building programme of social housing at low rent rates. I'm talking at least 250k/year (ideally up to around 500k). To obtain the land, I'd impose CPO's on land (over about half an acre) that has been 'banked' by house building companies (who carefully manage the release of new homes to ensure an excess of demand over supply in order to manipulate prices to keep them high).
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 04:41:49 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:27:40 pm


I think there need to be way tougher laws protecting those people renting (notice periods, caps on rises, minimum standards for the house etc).

But I think restricting the number/type of people who can be landlords is wrong, as you'd end up with only corporate or wealthy landlords with many properties able to be landlords.

I'd prefer a sliding scale of punitive local taxes based on the number of properties a person or company owns (the more houses, the higher the tax). To act as a disincentive for large-scale landlords.

But the best way to both lower rents and have a gentle downwards realignment of house prices, is to subvert the market with a mass-building programme of social housing at low rent rates. I'm talking at least 250k/year (ideally up to around 500k). To obtain the land, I'd impose CPO's on land (over about half an acre) that has been 'banked' by house building companies (who carefully manage the release of new homes to ensure an excess of demand over supply in order to manipulate prices to keep them high).

I agree entirely with your first para and last para - honestly nothing of value I can add as you have it nailed.

On para two - assuming better regs were brought in, I don't really see the problem with corp/large portfolio landlords as they would, in theory, have the expertise and resources to properly manage their properties and have the capital to keep them in good condition.

I assume your issue is that they will be purely profit driven and a race to the bottom - which I think with no reg they would be - but at the moment I would say amateur landlords are creating problems just the same as large scale ones so it is no better in its current guise.

Downside I guess is that these large entities also have the power to buy up houses thus reducing stock available to the public for ownership (as opposed to portfolio buyers) but maybe your idea on punitive taxation on portfolios over a certain size could help limit it?

Risk would be breaking the landlord company into smaller entities to stay below the punitive tax level but would not be hard to use the same rules as for other taxes and treat mutually owned companies as having one single allowance (as is done for AIA for example).

Some really solid ideas though and none of them feel impossible to make a reality - just needs the will of TPTB and that is the hard part
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 05:00:05 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:39:54 am
I can't really do much against them, apart from argue with them (Which unsurprisingly I do)

My 'problem' is that I live in Liverpool and people around here are generally decent and not right-wing arseholes. Obviously if you live somewhere like London or Birmginham then Alt-right is probably quite common there from what I've read and seen on the news.

This is why I like living here. No nazi fuckwits and when they turn up, they get legged out of town :)

respectfully, this position i've noticed a lot from some Scousers is just a bit weird, like it's not the experience of many people there. if anything Covid has proven there are sizeable amounts of alt-right people in Liverpool and you can't just bat them off as being out of towners or students, they are very much Scouse born and bred. i know scousers from the match who are anti-tory but during covid have come out as trump supporters. that is a completely different end of the spectrum. just look at those sine missione weirdos.

just speak to a few Black Scousers, especially out the city center, of their experiences in Liverpool and you'll realise it's not quite the left-wing haven it's made out to be despite the activism you see in the city center. Anti-establishment and anti-Tory yes, but that doesn't hide the right-wing attitudes people can have. being anti-Tory by itself isn't indicative of them being a good person or caring about politics beyond acting like it's two football teams going at each other. there is obviously a deeper resentment of Tories due to the history with Liverpool and the Club, but for some, that is literally it.

speak to any of the Asian regulars at the match too and a lot of them have experienced snide behaviour too from people who are the loudest on the kop when anti-tory shouts are sung.

the first time i can remember any outright racist behaviour was in liverpool, i've never felt that in london.
Yesterday at 05:11:09 pm by RainbowFlick
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 05:11:05 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:00:05 pm
respectfully, this position i've noticed a lot from some Scousers is just a bit weird, like it's not the experience of many people there. if anything Covid has proven there are sizeable amounts of alt-right people in Liverpool and you can't just bat them off as being out of towners or students, they are very much Scouse born and bred. i know scousers from the match who are anti-tory but during covid have come out as trump supporters. that is a completely different end of the spectrum.

just speak to a few Black Scousers, especially out the city center, of their experiences in Liverpool and you'll realise it's not quite the left-wing haven it's made out to be despite the activism you see in the city center. Anti-establishment and anti-Tory yes, but that doesn't hide the right-wing attitudes people can have. being anti-Tory by itself isn't indicative of them being a good person or caring about politics beyond acting like it's two football teams going at each other. there is obviously a deeper resentment of Tories due to the history with Liverpool and the Club, but for some, that is literally it.

speak to any of the Asian regulars at the match too and a lot of them have experienced snide behaviour too from people who are the loudest on the kop when anti-tory shouts are sung.

the first time i can remember any outright racist behaviour was in liverpool, i've never felt that in london.


Economically left-wing; socially a mix of left- and right-wing.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 05:14:28 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:11:05 pm

Economically left-wing; socially a mix of left- and right-wing.

probably, i think right wing populism definitely resonates a lot harder with some of these people at times.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 07:34:34 am
To echo the sentiments regarding North Liverpool being more white/monocultural and hence a bigger breeding ground for racism. I´ve never lived in North Liverpool (although have family from up there and have obviously worked with plenty from up there) so can´t comment on that specifically.

But even in South Liverpool you can notice a big difference in attitudes between those from more White areas and those from more multiculural areas. In my school one of the big and noticable divides in attitudes was those coming in from mainly White Garston and Speke, and those coming in from much more mixed Toxteth and Wavertree.

In my school if you were outed a racist you were pretty much given regular kickings until you either left the school, or you stuck it out long enough that people forgot about it and moved onto the next outed racist. Not saying thats how you should go about dealing with the issue - but at the end of it all I think most people from my school came out of it with a much more comfortable attitude to racial diversity. But it was notable that those dishing out the kickings were White and Black, but mainly from Toxteth/Wavertree way. Those getting outed (including a member of the Mud Men who was chased out of school) were often from Garston/Speke way.

Throw into the mix all of us from the White suburbs between Wavertree/Toxteth and Garston/Speke who, like classic middle class liberals preached against racism but had very few black mates, and didn´t take part in the kickings  :D




As for Liverpool being generally socially conservative - it has been pretty depressing to see just how far many people in the city have fallen into the whole anti-vax thing, which in itself seems to be a gateway into all kinds of other conspiracy minded alt-right madness. At the end of the day Liverpool remains a very poor city, with a lot of ultimately poorly educated people, which combined with monoculturalism and a very strong and inwards facing identity, can make for some pretty interesting contradictions in political/social/cultural terms.
Today at 07:40:39 am by Indomitable_Carp
