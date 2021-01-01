Most people will still have to sell their house to pay for their care. Not many end up with 86K in savings or assets. Its just a tax on the poorest to protect the wealthiest.
This lot never change but sadly neither do the morons who always vote for them.
Again, those things may not be enough for some people. They may want a more comprehensive message around a green new deal, they may want a different sort of green action that goes beyond 'fewer cars' to 'no cars' for example, or they may think the communication is lacking around these issues. They may want it to go via different channels, they may think PMQs is not the platform with the best reach.
It goes back to a debate about how much the opposition can really do, but people who want more may not be lying if they are unimpressed with Starmer right now.
Starmer has my vote because he isn't Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or a Tory. Couldn't stand Corbyn but I held my nose and voted for him.
It should really be that simple for most of the UK. This lot prove time and time again that they view the general public with nothing but contempt.
Get rid of these first, then push for more. That means Labour uniting behind Starmer.