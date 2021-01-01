Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 746081 times)

Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21960 on: Today at 10:18:56 am
Andy man, I'm not sure you're reading what they actually wrote.
Logged

Andy @ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21961 on: Today at 10:20:51 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 10:14:26 am
It's weird you keep quoting my comment as evidence for me saying it's all his fault when it clearly doesn't show that at all.

My comment insinuated I don't think he's been doing anywhere near enough and could do better. Not that it's all his fault like you said, do you understand what "all his fault" means?

Right. But you apparantly haven't been reading articles he's written. You obviously haven't been watching PMQT. You obviously haven't seen observations or articles on stuff he's said.

So can we agree that it wasn't a very accurate statement and just a cheap and inaccurate shot at Starmer?

I've have absolutely no problem people having a go at Starmer if they feel they need to. But I have no time for liars.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21962 on: Today at 10:23:18 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:20:51 am
Right. But you apparantly haven't been reading articles he's written. You obviously haven't been watching PMQT. You obviously haven't seen observations or articles on stuff he's said.

So can we agree that it wasn't a very accurate statement and just a cheap and inaccurate shot at Starmer?

I've have absolutely no problem people having a go at Starmer if they feel they need to. But I have no time for liars.

Redviper hasn't lied though? You might think Starmer is doing enough, they might disagree.
Logged

Andy @ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21963 on: Today at 10:24:05 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:14:31 am
I'll leave you to do your shouting and screaming at thin air thing, if that's alright.

Not shouting at all. It might surprise you, but even people of my age are convinced that we won't receive a pension when the time comes.

My friends which have worked all their lives now hve to wait til they are 67 and they aren't even certain they are getting it.

I re-read what you said. You said "I don't begrudge it" then you wrote stuff that said you did.

I personally think this current generation of pensioners will be the last. This is one fucking shithole of a country. People have worked all their fucking lives and have the wankest pension of most civilised societies - well behind Germany and France and the rest.

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Andy @ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21964 on: Today at 10:26:15 am
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 10:23:18 am
Redviper hasn't lied though? You might think Starmer is doing enough, they might disagree.

Right. But I'm annoyed because I've had this exact argument for months now.

"Starmers hasn't SAID ANYTHING about this!!! AAAIEIEEEE!!! ARRRRGHH"

Me;

Well what about this?

Or this..

Or this..

Or that..

Or PMQT..

Or this...

(Ad infintum)

I have Absolutely no problem with people that have a problem with Starmer. But I have a problem with lazy people/liars that can't even be arsed even checking their own facts.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21965 on: Today at 10:29:58 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:26:15 am
Right. But I'm annoyed because I've had this exact argument for months now.

"Starmers hasn't SAID ANYTHING about this!!! AAAIEIEEEE!!! ARRRRGHH"

Me;

Well what about this?

Or this..

Or this..

Or that..

Or PMQT..

Or this...

(Ad infintum)

I have Absolutely no problem with people that have a problem with Starmer. But I have a problem with lazy people/liars that can't even be arsed even checking their own facts.

Again, those things may not be enough for some people. They may want a more comprehensive message around a green new deal, they may want a different sort of green action that goes beyond 'fewer cars' to 'no cars' for example, or they may think the communication is lacking around these issues. They may want it to go via different channels, they may think PMQs is not the platform with the best reach.

It goes back to a debate about how much the opposition can really do, but people who want more may not be lying if they are unimpressed with Starmer right now.
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21966 on: Today at 10:31:27 am
Youve no time for liars but have absolutely no problem reading stuff that doesnt exist a lot of the time. Beyond parody.
Logged

Andy @ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21967 on: Today at 10:32:53 am
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 10:29:58 am
Again, those things may not be enough for some people. They may want a more comprehensive message around a green new deal, they may want a different sort of green action that goes beyond 'fewer cars' to 'no cars' for example, or they may think the communication is lacking around these issues. They may want it to go via different channels, they may think PMQs is not the platform with the best reach.

It goes back to a debate about how much the opposition can really do, but people who want more may not be lying if they are unimpressed with Starmer right now.

If someone says something and it's clearly not true and very easily verifiable then what would you describe that as?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Andy @ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21968 on: Today at 10:33:58 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:31:27 am
Youve no time for liars but have absolutely no problem reading stuff that doesnt exist a lot of the time. Beyond parody.

Not sure what that even means?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21969 on: Today at 10:36:21 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:24:05 am
Not shouting at all. It might surprise you, but even people of my age are convinced that we won't receive a pension when the time comes.

My friends which have worked all their lives now hve to wait til they are 67 and they aren't even certain they are getting it.

I re-read what you said. You said "I don't begrudge it" then you wrote stuff that said you did.

I personally think this current generation of pensioners will be the last. This is one fucking shithole of a country. People have worked all their fucking lives and have the wankest pension of most civilised societies - well behind Germany and France and the rest.

Sian is more than capable of speaking for herself....but you're just flat out lying to apparently have an argument with people this morning Andy. There's nothing in her post that suggests she begrudges anyone getting a pension, purely stuff thats rightly concerned about hers (and everyone of a similar ages) situation when we get to the same age.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21970 on: Today at 10:40:14 am
Most people will still have to sell their house to pay for their care. Not many end up with 86K in savings or assets. Its just a tax on the poorest to protect the wealthiest.
This lot never change but sadly neither do the morons who always vote for them.

Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 10:29:58 am
Again, those things may not be enough for some people. They may want a more comprehensive message around a green new deal, they may want a different sort of green action that goes beyond 'fewer cars' to 'no cars' for example, or they may think the communication is lacking around these issues. They may want it to go via different channels, they may think PMQs is not the platform with the best reach.

It goes back to a debate about how much the opposition can really do, but people who want more may not be lying if they are unimpressed with Starmer right now.


Starmer has my vote because he isn't Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or a Tory. Couldn't stand Corbyn but I held my nose and voted for him.
It should really be that simple for most of the UK.  This lot prove time and time again that they view the general public with nothing but contempt.
Get rid of these first, then push for more. That means Labour uniting behind Starmer.
Logged

Andy @ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21971 on: Today at 10:42:48 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:36:21 am
Sian is more than capable of speaking for herself....but you're just flat out lying to apparently have an argument with people this morning Andy. There's nothing in her post that suggests she begrudges anyone getting a pension, purely stuff thats rightly concerned about hers (and everyone of a similar ages) situation when we get to the same age.

It's a concern for everyone mate. Part of my response was sticking up for Debs (Who I think felt picked on)

As I said, younger people might be surprised to see people my age - or some of my mates in their 60s are convinced we will be robbed of our pensions.

I don't begrudge anyone and I've seen an awful lot of shit on here and other sources that seem to be putting the boot into pensioners which I find disappointing in a Socialist site. I'm not a pensioner - I've quite a while to go even to the current age - but I think quite a lot that is said is a bit unfair.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
