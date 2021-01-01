If it's any consolation then pensioners disposable income will take a hammering from now on. the whole logic for not forcing pensioners into paying more was based on a fixed pension. a pension rise max of 2-3 % hasn't been a problem for many years with low inflation, that will change now inflation is kicking in. 8% and where it goes next we shall see but it will erode the value of pensions yearly. workers can over come inflation by wage rises over 2-3%, imo, this is why pensioners were treated differently from workers when it came to taxation. workers can earn more pensioners are stuck on a fixed income.

I can understand why people feel bitter stuck on low wages and no rise in years feeling they will never see any decent pension.





In the past workers belonged to unions, they fought for better wages and conditions, what they never did is say they shouldn't have that as I haven't got it. that's the race to the bottom mentality. they would say why can't I have what they've got. that logic is no more. we have now messed up the prospect of a decent pension as well.