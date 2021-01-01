Still sounds like resentment and begrudging to me despite all the blah blah blah.



Maybe if state pensions and retirement was just done away with altogether and make everyone work till we die would be fairer?



Maybe whilst we're at it let's do away with paid holidays, maternity pay, sick pay and all the other "perks" that were handed out since the inception of the welfare state and make it really fair 🤷



I wouldn't be against doing away with the state pension (I get that you are saying it to emphasise a point and don't mean it), in it's current form, but that is mostly due to the amount received being piss poor.£138 a week is not enough for anyone to live on but for many it is a vital "top up" to whatever else they have in place.There needs to be reform - as noted above, the system was designed for the days when you were lucky to get to pension age, let alone live 10-15 years after it - but whatever shape that reform takes needs to also ensure that those under the current system aren't thrown under the bus.Stronger protections for worker, rights that we have come to see as vital to a system that looks after people, these can only be retained and strengthed through getting out and voting - if rights are being eroded, it is the fault of those in power (and who voted for them) so we shouldn't take it out on different demographics.Soon as we start bashing a different demographic, are we really any better than the Tories?For those who complain that we are paying for the "Boomers", well they will have, in part, paid for the generation before them and our children will again contribute towards ours. A system like this requires your to not just look after yourself but look after all of society - can't pick and choose when to support and when to be individualistic.