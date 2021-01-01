Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21880 on: Today at 04:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 04:22:29 pm
I don't begrudge anyone their pensions, Debs.

What's upsetting for a lot of people around my age and younger (and a little older too, Gen X are having these problems too) is the knowledge that we'll probably never receive one, and that the NHS and social care will be a thing of the past long before we approach retirement age (that's assuming we get that far, that the concept of "retirement" is still a thing, and that climate change doesn't do us in first). I haven't had a pay rise in three years, I earn just over minimum wage, and now I'll be getting a pay cut whilst the rich fucks avoid paying their share yet again. What happens when I get too old and frail to work and I can't afford the rent? Shall I just die on the streets? Is that what I've got to look forward to?

Apparently I'm full of "boundless hate" though, so never mind.
But you'll be part of a huge voting bloc by then that the political parties will be clamouring to please. No one will be trying to court my vote by then because Ill be part of the even bigger dead bloc.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21881 on: Today at 04:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:32:06 pm
But you'll be part of a huge voting bloc by then that the political parties will be clamouring to please. No one will be trying to court my vote by then because Ill be part of the even bigger dead bloc.

That's true to an extent, but the boomer generation were unique in that right through their lives they have been the biggest voting demographic due to the sheer number of them.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21882 on: Today at 04:33:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:08:45 pm
Why do so many of you have such a bad opinion of pensioners and their pensions?

I'm not yet eligible for my state pension but when I am I feel fully entitled to get it having paid into it from working all my life despite never earning more than minimum wage.

I've never been in a position to have a private pension as I could never afford one and nobody got a work pension in the hairdressing industry until the government insisted by which time it wouldn't have benefitted me anyway.

I genuinely don't understand how you can begrudge me something towards my old age.

I don't have anything against pensioners. Except for the ones who voted for Brexit.
I hope their twilight years are filled with nothing but misery, loneliness and their streets run wild with asylum seekers.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21883 on: Today at 04:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:19:34 pm
I doubt anyone here begrudges you getting it, and of course you are fully entitled to it.

My comment at least, was just about the fact the triple lock is by definition, absolutely not sustainable in the long term. You could have the economy collapse and governement revenues plummet and the pension would still have to rise while everything else was cut to the bone with the triple lock in place.
I think the triple lock was introduced to help boost the real values of State Pensions as they had fallen in real terms due to inadequate protections.

Uk State Pensions as a % of average wages are one of the poorest in the developed world.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21884 on: Today at 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:39:52 pm
I think the triple lock was introduced to help boost the real values of State Pensions as they had fallen in real terms due to inadequate protections.

Uk State Pensions as a % of average wages are one of the poorest in the developed world.

They are but it's not that simple - we have far higher property ownership, and far more private pension provisions than comparable countries.

I'm all for increasing the pension but to set it in stone while cutting elsewhere is not fair.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21885 on: Today at 04:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:39:52 pm
I think the triple lock was introduced to help boost the real values of State Pensions as they had fallen in real terms due to inadequate protections.

Uk State Pensions as a % of average wages are one of the poorest in the developed world.


While this is no doubt true, doesnt this just prove the point about intergenerational fairness as all that says to me is that the Boomer generation didnt pay enough in tax or pension payments when they were working and those of us working now have to pick up the bill to make good the Boomers pension.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21886 on: Today at 04:47:23 pm »
I must be the only person in my age group who didn't get given a free house, and has ended up with a shite pension.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21887 on: Today at 04:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:32:06 pm
But you'll be part of a huge voting bloc by then that the political parties will be clamouring to please.

The way the world's going mate I don't think I'll still be around by the time that happens, with all due respect. I'm not sure "voting" will be such a big thing when shit really hits the fan with the climate either, so in a sense, there's no need for me to worry about pensions or owning a home :)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21888 on: Today at 04:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:47:23 pm
I must be the only person in my age group who didn't get given a free house, and has ended up with a shite pension.

Yeah there are obviously exceptions, and they are hard to deal with, but means tested pension credits can be used to remediate this.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21889 on: Today at 04:49:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:43:49 pm
While this is no doubt true, doesnt this just prove the point about intergenerational fairness as all that says to me is that the Boomer generation didnt pay enough in tax or pension payments when they were working and those of us working now have to pick up the bill to make good the Boomers pension.

It also stings that many of us work for companies who previously offered DB pensions, way beyond what current workers will get and these schemes are hugely underfunded and require contributions from current workers. The product of our labour is going to people getting far more than we will ever get in retirement, rather than to us who are doing the work
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21890 on: Today at 04:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 04:47:33 pm
The way the world's going mate I don't think I'll still be around by the time that happens, with all due respect. I'm not sure "voting" will be such a big thing when shit really hits the fan with the climate either, so in a sense, there's no need for me to worry about pensions or owning a home :)
Believe it or not, when I was in my twenties I felt the same way. There were stories that an area of the Amazon rain forest, the size of Belgium was disappearing every five minutes, and a nuclear war seemed almost inevitable. I was probably more miserable than you. Don't know how we've got this far to be honest.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21891 on: Today at 04:57:59 pm »
I think the £80k costs cap is the most unfair. There are people who live week to week just scraping by, receiving universal credit or tax credits, visiting food banks, who cannot afford to buy a home, who are now going to be taxed in order to pay to cover care to be given to people who are far more comfortable, and would never miss the extra pounds per week in tax.





Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21892 on: Today at 05:02:59 pm »
Still sounds like resentment and begrudging to me despite all the blah blah blah.

Maybe if state pensions and retirement was just done away with altogether and make everyone work till we die would be fairer?

Maybe whilst we're at it let's do away with paid holidays, maternity pay, sick pay and all the other "perks" that were handed out since the inception of the welfare state and make it really fair 🤷
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21893 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:49:44 pm
It also stings that many of us work for companies who previously offered DB pensions, way beyond what current workers will get and these schemes are hugely underfunded and require contributions from current workers. The product of our labour is going to people getting far more than we will ever get in retirement, rather than to us who are doing the work

Im fortunate in that I have a final salary pension with 13 years service (although I suspect it will be closed off soon as the Tories very firmly have their eyes set on it), and not only is the value of the pension fantastic I can take the full pension at 60, where as my state pension age is 68 and with another 29 years until I get that I will be very surprised if its doesnt hit 70 by the time I can actually claim it.

By comparison my mum was able to pay off her mortgage on the house she bought for £12k and start claiming her pension at 55 and thats enough for her to live on (although she did get screwed as a WASPI).
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21894 on: Today at 05:10:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:02:59 pm
Still sounds like resentment and begrudging to me despite all the blah blah blah.

Maybe if state pensions and retirement was just done away with altogether and make everyone work till we die would be fairer?

Maybe whilst we're at it let's do away with paid holidays, maternity pay, sick pay and all the other "perks" that were handed out since the inception of the welfare state and make it really fair 🤷

Why not actually address the points people are raising as they did with your post rather then just dismissing them and taking the argument to extremes that no one is actually advocating.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21895 on: Today at 05:14:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:02:59 pm
Still sounds like resentment and begrudging to me despite all the blah blah blah.

Maybe if state pensions and retirement was just done away with altogether and make everyone work till we die would be fairer?

Maybe whilst we're at it let's do away with paid holidays, maternity pay, sick pay and all the other "perks" that were handed out since the inception of the welfare state and make it really fair 🤷

I wouldn't be against doing away with the state pension (I get that you are saying it to emphasise a point and don't mean it), in it's current form, but that is mostly due to the amount received being piss poor.

£138 a week is not enough for anyone to live on but for many it is a vital "top up" to whatever else they have in place.

There needs to be reform - as noted above, the system was designed for the days when you were lucky to get to pension age, let alone live 10-15 years after it - but whatever shape that reform takes needs to also ensure that those under the current system aren't thrown under the bus.

Stronger protections for worker, rights that we have come to see as vital to a system that looks after people, these can only be retained and strengthed through getting out and voting - if rights are being eroded, it is the fault of those in power (and who voted for them) so we shouldn't take it out on different demographics.

Soon as we start bashing a different demographic, are we really any better than the Tories?

For those who complain that we are paying for the "Boomers", well they will have, in part, paid for the generation before them and our children will again contribute towards ours. A system like this requires your to not just look after yourself but look after all of society - can't pick and choose when to support and when to be individualistic.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21896 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:49:44 pm
It also stings that many of us work for companies who previously offered DB pensions, way beyond what current workers will get and these schemes are hugely underfunded and require contributions from current workers. The product of our labour is going to people getting far more than we will ever get in retirement, rather than to us who are doing the work
It tends not to happen like that. Companies with DB schemes are in many cases still funding deficits, and in some cases this can affect the budget for contributions to newer workers DC plans, but I've never seen an example of current workers paying contributions into a scheme that they are not members of!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21897 on: Today at 05:32:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:43:49 pm
While this is no doubt true, doesnt this just prove the point about intergenerational fairness as all that says to me is that the Boomer generation didnt pay enough in tax or pension payments when they were working and those of us working now have to pick up the bill to make good the Boomers pension.
It's a lot more complex than that.
But as Ian says above, one generation paying the pensions of the previous one is what happens with an unfunded state scheme.
Not sure labelling people as "boomers" is particularly helpful either. I'm not one by the way but it comes across as a bit disrespectful.

I do agree though that there are some generational fairness issues though. Free university, mortgage tax relief, final salary pensions, dole during uni holidays, virtually guaranteed economic growth are all things that my kids generation will not have, as well as increasing State Pension ages.
That said I have friends who are from that generation who tell me that things like rampant inflation in the 70's and 15% interest rates in the late 80's were not too much fun either.

Life's tough. A major challenge is achieving consensus on the type of society we want, and agreeing what it costs and who will pay for it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21898 on: Today at 05:48:01 pm »
horrible, horrible times. it's worrying how many are eating up the 'how else will we pay for it?' line of thinking too. there are other means of taxation rather than negatively impacting the closest to the 'breadline'. tax your fucking mates, you literally spaffed billions on stupidity and shady contracts.

i'd happily pay a bit more income tax as an alternative as it's completely inequitable that this should be paid by your average worker, but this new 'health and social care levy' seems to purposely obfuscate this and applies to all that pay NI and pensioners.

this is not the 'levelling up' they promised, they have pissed away billions and conveniently now are placing the blame on everyone other than their mates.

hilarious to see some tories backtracking in confusion about their choices and some others thinking it's the 'right thing' to do, conveniently because it doesn't impact them enough to care.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21899 on: Today at 05:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:53:32 pm
Believe it or not, when I was in my twenties I felt the same way. There were stories that an area of the Amazon rain forest, the size of Belgium was disappearing every five minutes, and a nuclear war seemed almost inevitable. I was probably more miserable than you. Don't know how we've got this far to be honest.
They had nukes when you were in your twenties?
I thought trebuchets were more likely to cause you problems :P
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21900 on: Today at 05:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:32:28 pm

Not sure labelling people as "boomers" is particularly helpful either. I'm not one by the way but it comes across as a bit disrespectful.


I don't think it's generally a negative term. I don't even know when you need to have been born to qualify.
Does seem from here and now that they got their cake and are eating it.
Probably because the govn't at the time didn't expect them to live so long.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21901 on: Today at 05:56:40 pm »
Good Christ.

Quote
By my calculations, 2.5 million working households will be affected by BOTH the cut to Universal Credit and increase in national insurance. On average, they will lose out by £1290 in 2022/23. 2.5 million working families on low incomes losing £1290 - not a progressive solution.

https://twitter.com/Sarahsarnie/status/1435241149959217157?s=20
