'many people think they are overtaxed'



Do they?



Not something I've ever thought of. I happily pay tax if it funds our Health Service, Our Police Service, Our Security Services, Our Schools and Social centres and fund our Nation.



I've always been proud to have paid my taxes. I personally think that people that try and avoid it or cheat on it can go and fuck themselves. These same gobshites will then complain about the 'state of the country'



If everyone got taxed fairly AND those taxes got spent on what was promised then fine. But the Tories have cut absolutely everything. This country compared to before they came in is an absolute shambles. But they are very clever - there is no going back. Our Police Station and all its officers are gone. It would cost too much to buy/build a new building and staff it - so that has gone for good - same as local social facilities and ambulance stations and fire stations and the rest.





I have no issue paying tax - but paying tax under the Tories is a waste because they just use it to feather their own nests.



Agree 100%, we pay taxes for a reason, the problem is the Torys are now using the same old con they've used for decades yet they still keep getting away with it. they know people accept Covid has to be paid for, they know the public accept care homes etc needs better funding, they will hide behind this as cover to bring in more revenue from the man in the street to pay off other things. they will use it as a opportunity to force the man in the street to pay through the nose to fund the NHS, the extra money will eventually be diverted to pay off the large national debt the country has built up under a Tory government.Thatcher changed our society for the worse, this government is finishing the job.The extreme left and the extreme right have a lot in common. they both wanted to tear down the old system and build it up based on their ideology, the extreme right won and nothing will stop them doing it.