'many people think they are overtaxed'



Do they?



Not something I've ever thought of. I happily pay tax if it funds our Health Service, Our Police Service, Our Security Services, Our Schools and Social centres and fund our Nation.



I've always been proud to have paid my taxes. I personally think that people that try and avoid it or cheat on it can go and fuck themselves. These same gobshites will then complain about the 'state of the country'



If everyone got taxed fairly AND those taxes got spent on what was promised then fine. But the Tories have cut absolutely everything. This country compared to before they came in is an absolute shambles. But they are very clever - there is no going back. Our Police Station and all its officers are gone. It would cost too much to buy/build a new building and staff it - so that has gone for good - same as local social facilities and ambulance stations and fire stations and the rest.





I have no issue paying tax - but paying tax under the Tories is a waste because they just use it to feather their own nests.



Maybe I should be specific and say that many who I have come across over the years.Genuinely, agree with everything you say there and I should make clear that I am of the same views as you.By many I also don't mean, necessarily, a majority, just that there have been many people I have come across whether personally, professionally, on message boards and so on who do feel that they are being taxed too much, or will look for ways to make some income disappear (whether legitimately - not talking about the morality of loopholes/legal ways to do it, just that it is above board under current tax laws - or otherwise) and that these people cover the full spectrum within the UK i.e. it hasn't been limited to just the rich, or just Tories etc etc.I think someone posted above about how even though people are supportive of increased taxes, when it comes to an election the parties supporting additional tax don't get the support needed.Also see often that most proposals for additional tax focus it as "tax the rich" as opposed to everyone paying a little bit more, then the middle paying a little bit more on top and so on.Hypothetically, rather than push a "we are going to hammer everyone on £85k plus to make up the diff", why not 1% extra for basic rate, 2% for higher rate and 3% for top rate - everyone then is pitching in but it is also tapered so that those who can afford the most pay the most