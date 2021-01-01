A far fairer option for me would be to have a separate national insurance care supplement, and if you make enough contributions you get the full relief from care costs that the government is offering, the same as for the state pension, where you get the full pension if you've made enough contributions.



If you're paid less than the full contribution you get get a proportion of the relief from care costs. There should be a scheme to allow people to pay a lump sum into the scheme to cover contributions they could have made in previous years if they had been able.



This would require a far lower increase in national insurance contributions, as the amount of funding required from the government would be phased in much more gradually, and would look far less like a cash grab by the government in order to re-assure home-owners that they will be able to pass on their wealth to their children.





