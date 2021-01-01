I've seen it and it is as you expect, heavily weighted in favour by the people that don't have to contribute.
I think the question therefore that needs asking is what's the difference between now and prior to the election, especially when it was this government's mantra - that we would be richer as a nation, as a consequence of leaving the EU. Yes, I know we have got an ongoing pandemic - but previous incarnations of the Tories have enacted a decade of austerity before then.
They have had no problems dishing out money hiding in the shape of PPE contracts to their mates to the tune of billions of tax payers pounds, what's changed now?
As I insinuate, either people haven't been charged sufficient NI over the years to provide for their needs now, or the entire premise has been compromised and has been mis-managed, which considering how this country has been run since the days of Thatcher, is something that I wouldn't put pass anyone.