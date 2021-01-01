

At present, the system doesn't split the element of 'care' and 'board and lodgings' for people in care. You are charged for both. Yet there are elderly people with severe medical needs (including dementia) where the strong and valid argument is that the state should be providing the medical/care element. Obviously if the person needs to move into a care facility, then there is justification for the person having to pay for the accommodation & food aspect (when having the income/savings/assets to do so)



I'm going to display my ignorance on that aspect but is the nuance of social care/NHS thresholds being discussed as part of this? The headlines have all been about how whatever they do is going to be funded but I hope there is some actual reform beneath that.My very limited experience of the care system was of an elderly relative going from their care home into hospital because of worsening dementia and then being moved out to a different care home that were able to offer the required support for her dementia at a much, much higher cost. That whole process was awful for her and she died very soon after (for clarity I'm not saying the two are directly linked as she was very elderly and frail).