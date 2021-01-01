Poll

Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 11:00:10 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:51:26 am

Remember also that the NI rate drops from 12% to 2% for earnings over £50k.



It does although the increase will apply to both higher and lower rate I believe
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 11:00:12 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:50:39 am
Can there be any clearer indication of how far the political compass has moved in the last few years than Jeremy C*nt being the conveyor of the more sensible ideas and the friendly face of the Tory party?

From everything I've read it sounds like the current system of using savings and property equity to fund social care is fairer than the increase in NI put forward.  Not that the current system is good but that seems to be more because of the huge chasm between what people expect to pay for care and what they end up paying for care (a separate issue of capacity, profiteering etc. that is not at all tackled by a rise in NI).

If the Tories are going down the route of calling the rise in NI a health and social care levy then it would work better as almost a secondary pension pot where the money is ring-fenced.  Once it goes into the general taxation pot then it's just as likely to be bunged off to a mate of a government minister as to fund social care in any meaningful way.


At present, the system doesn't split the element of 'care' and 'board and lodgings' for people in care. You are charged for both. Yet there are elderly people with severe medical needs (including dementia) where the strong and valid argument is that the state should be providing the medical/care element. Obviously if the person needs to move into a care facility, then there is justification for the person having to pay for the accommodation & food aspect (when having the income/savings/assets to do so)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 12:10:57 pm
I'm sure they'll just continue to lie and blame everything on the EU, immigrants and Labour.
Lying is the new truth these days after all.
A bit of voting reform as well. Try and exclude a few potential labour voters from the pot where they can.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 12:31:51 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:00:12 am

At present, the system doesn't split the element of 'care' and 'board and lodgings' for people in care. You are charged for both. Yet there are elderly people with severe medical needs (including dementia) where the strong and valid argument is that the state should be providing the medical/care element. Obviously if the person needs to move into a care facility, then there is justification for the person having to pay for the accommodation & food aspect (when having the income/savings/assets to do so)
I'm going to display my ignorance on that aspect but is the nuance of social care/NHS thresholds being discussed as part of this?  The headlines have all been about how whatever they do is going to be funded but I hope there is some actual reform beneath that.

My very limited experience of the care system was of an elderly relative going from their care home into hospital because of worsening dementia and then being moved out to a different care home that were able to offer the required support for her dementia at a much, much higher cost.  That whole process was awful for her and she died very soon after (for clarity I'm not saying the two are directly linked as she was very elderly and frail).
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 01:35:10 pm
Tax the supermarket workers and nurses more but let the likes of Amazon put £8bn UK sales through Luxembourg. The country is broken.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 01:50:52 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:31:51 pm
I'm going to display my ignorance on that aspect but is the nuance of social care/NHS thresholds being discussed as part of this?  The headlines have all been about how whatever they do is going to be funded but I hope there is some actual reform beneath that.

My very limited experience of the care system was of an elderly relative going from their care home into hospital because of worsening dementia and then being moved out to a different care home that were able to offer the required support for her dementia at a much, much higher cost.  That whole process was awful for her and she died very soon after (for clarity I'm not saying the two are directly linked as she was very elderly and frail).

We had a similar experience with the added bonus of my gran being re-assessed in her early 90's with severe Vascular dementia (alongside being blind, deaf and diabetic) as not requiring medical care thus incurring lots of additional costs. The fact she had been diagnosed as requiring medical care, quite obviously needed it and her conditions had got worse was ignored. Purely about getting money out of us.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 02:09:27 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:35:10 pm
Tax the supermarket workers and nurses more but let the likes of Amazon put £8bn UK sales through Luxembourg. The country is broken.

As long as The Party leaders continue to get paid handsomely by their donors nothing will ever change. It`s been like this for a long long time, it`s just out in the open now and accepted as a patriotic expense of having the country the way "we" want it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 02:31:36 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:35:10 pm
Tax the supermarket workers and nurses more but let the likes of Amazon put £8bn UK sales through Luxembourg. The country is broken.
It was all about having to give more .money to the care workers, a year ago, for doing those jobs the rest of us wont do. I can still see the tears in IDS' eyes. Not heard them mentioned lately.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 03:01:47 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:51:26 am

Remember also that the NI rate drops from 12% to 2% for earnings over £50k.



I'm guessing this is the usual policy of floating something really unpopular then row back to something shit, but not as bad as the thing everyone fumed about.
Can they not just raise the threshold from £50k to £100k or something, or up the 2% whilst leaving the 12 untouched?
Still lots of pensioners that are still earning (wages, dividents, rental incomes) that would be left out of the added taxation.  I guess it depends if you consider it fair that they've paid their dues as they were meant to and now face a double whammy of extra tax. Or if you think everyone should dip into their pockets.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 08:22:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:01:47 pm
I'm guessing this is the usual policy of floating something really unpopular then row back to something shit, but not as bad as the thing everyone fumed about.
Can they not just raise the threshold from £50k to £100k or something, or up the 2% whilst leaving the 12 untouched?
Still lots of pensioners that are still earning (wages, dividents, rental incomes) that would be left out of the added taxation.  I guess it depends if you consider it fair that they've paid their dues as they were meant to and now face a double whammy of extra tax. Or if you think everyone should dip into their pockets.

It's about time dividends were taxed just like income. Tax dividends and increase capital gains.
