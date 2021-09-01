Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 741589 times)

Offline Zeb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21760 on: September 1, 2021, 06:30:57 pm »
Dunt's commentary on it is spot on for me.

Quote
After a certain point it felt pointless asking Dominic Raab any questions. The Foreign Secretary had been brought to the Commons to appear in front of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, but he evidently had no intention of providing it with any meaningful answers.

He couldnt say how many British nationals were still in Afghanistan, or how many Afghans had worked for Britain, or how many people are vulnerable to Taliban reprisals. He couldnt say which foreign ministers he had spoken to in the weeks ahead of the Taliban takeover, if indeed he had spoken to any. He wouldnt even confirm the day he went on holiday. He was a wall of obliviousness and evasion.

Each time a question was asked, Raab retreated into his standard gambit of presenting unrelated truisms as transparency. The reality was that at all these points the critical thing was to be engaged with our allies, he said at one point. This was as particular as he got. Several times he responded to a direct question by insisting that hed just make a broader point before once again diving headlong into process and generalisation.

Occasionally his own disregard for specificity seemed to get the better of him. MPs on the committee asked for concrete numbers of British nationals left in Afghanistan. They were told that he couldnt confidently provide them. But later he insisted that hed got the overwhelming majority of British nationals out.

I thought you werent confident with numbers, committee chair Tom Tugendhat said, staring at Raab with cold fury. The Foreign Secretary blinked, gasped slightly, and muttered: Im not confident in the numbers remaining but we think theyd be in the low hundreds.

Raab was essentially trying to filibuster his own select committee hearing. His primary objective was to run down the clock. Each answer followed the same pattern  a refusal to accept any mention of his failures, followed quickly by a bridging phrase, and then a several minute long digression into irrelevance and generality.

Its a well-honed technique, perfected through years of media interviews. Politicians know that radio or TV appearances are only a few minutes long. So they extend their answers into minutiae and platitudes, knowing that every second they speak takes away vital opportunities from the interviewer. By the end, they only have to answer two or three questions, all of which were neutralised by the same process which reduced their number.

But rarely have we seen a minister try to deploy this tactic through a 90-minute select committee hearing. These hearings are one of the few remaining scrutiny functions in parliament. The Commons chamber is generally a screaming match of under-researched politicians. An increasing amount of legislation sidesteps even that by being passed through so-called statutory instruments, meaning there is no meaningful debate on them at all. But the select committees are usually made up of well-briefed MPs who have the chance to ask follow-up questions. They work to hold ministers to account far more effectively than most other functions in Westminster. So Raab did his best to neutralise the danger they posed to him.

But despite all that, he did end up revealing something fundamental about the British governments response.

It came when he was asked why he couldnt give a number for how many British nationals had been left in Afghanistan. And quite suddenly he let his guard down. It was not because he had a sudden moment of truthfulness. It was because he thought he had fallen on an issue where he could speak plainly: the governments hostility to refugees.

We are left with a significant proportion who could not establish their nationality, he said. But also a category of more complex cases, particularly with significant wider families where one or other may have documented nationality or can demonstrate it, others and the concentric circle of immediacy of their dependents couldnt. And thats why its difficult.

Once you got past the deadening waffle which surrounded it, the reality of his point hit home. It was a statement of priorities. The Foreign Office was being presented with cases where some people in a family could demonstrate status and some could not. And they made a choice.

They could have decided that the humanitarian need to evacuate people from Taliban reprisals was of the utmost moral importance. That would have meant getting them out, making sure they were safe, and then checking the paperwork afterwards. But that was not what they did. Instead, they insisted on the paperwork upfront and left behind those who could not provide it. Even then, amid the total collapse of Kabul and the takeover by totalitarian religious fanatics, the bureaucracy of asylum was of greater importance than saving British nationals and their dependents.

That was all there was to learn from Raabs appearance in the end. But what a revealing truth it contained. It was a despairing portrait of the Governments priorities. And it told us more about the failure of the British response in the last few weeks than 90 minutes of Raabs self-interested waffling.

https://inews.co.uk/opinion/dominic-raab-afghanistan-questions-mps-select-committee-refugees-1178520
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21761 on: September 1, 2021, 07:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on September  1, 2021, 06:30:57 pm
Dunt's commentary on it is spot on for me.

https://inews.co.uk/opinion/dominic-raab-afghanistan-questions-mps-select-committee-refugees-1178520
Ch4 news analysis going deep. Had to chuckle at Raabs response when the committee flagged the contents of a risk report from July that highlighted the Taliban could quickly take control.  Raabs response what is your source?.  Committee response; your risk report (meaning his departments).  Cue silence and waffle from Raab.
Offline Zeb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21762 on: September 1, 2021, 10:24:18 pm »
Quote from: TSC on September  1, 2021, 07:17:27 pm
Ch4 news analysis going deep. Had to chuckle at Raabs response when the committee flagged the contents of a risk report from July that highlighted the Taliban could quickly take control.  Raabs response what is your source?.  Committee response; your risk report (meaning his departments).  Cue silence and waffle from Raab.

C4's news has been pretty good for a fair while now. Noticeable too how Labour's front bench have taken to using social media to try and explain the problem they're criticising, Phillipson has done a lot of it over the past few months - Debbonaire's done similar recently too, rather than doing a 'Tories lie and smell' routine. Am a Nandy fan anyway but even so, this is a pretty decent attempt to frame why Raab's being asked whether he'd considered resigning over this: https://twitter.com/lisanandy/status/1433173220937580545
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21763 on: September 2, 2021, 04:00:42 am »
An abject amateur performance from an abject amateur who, scarily, holds one of the four top jobs of Government. In descending order, these are PM, Chancellor, Foreign Sec and Home Sec.  Given the demonstrated capabilities (or lack thereof) of the four current holders, do we feel Britain ought to be trembling?
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21764 on: September 2, 2021, 01:32:01 pm »
Torys back to basic instincts, Pandemic, Brexit, Backhanders all have to be paid for.
Universal Credit cut back, Service chops coming next year, no idea where, they've chopped everything to the bone already.

Offline TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21765 on: September 2, 2021, 03:49:44 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21766 on: September 4, 2021, 09:53:40 am »
The Conservative Party: Continuing their path of being borderline evil..

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/04/tory-politicians-reduce-air-pollution-clean-air-zones



Revealed: how Tory politicians fought plans to tackle air pollution

Conservative councillors, MPs and local associations have vocally opposed measures to clean up air pollution, often in opposition to government policy, a Guardian investigation has found.

Transport decarbonisation is one of the governments priority action areas at the upcoming Cop26 global climate talks. However, cities in the UK have been slow to adopt clean air zones, schemes that deter the use of older, more polluting vehicles and incentivise cleaner forms of transport. Only three cities currently operate a CAZ.

There are 25 council areas covered by clean air zone proposals that also have more than one Conservative councillor. Tory councillors opposed schemes in about half of these (13).

The Guardian also analysed Facebook advertising around clean air zones and found 17 Conservative MPs, candidates or associations took out 50 adverts criticising a clean air zone, often before local elections.

Responding to the Guardians findings, Andrea Lee, the clean air campaign manager at the environmental charity Client Earth, said: The government isnt doing enough to tackle air pollution. Ministers approach to tackling the air pollution crisis has left local authorities to do the heavy lifting.

This has mostly led to delays and weak proposals as local authorities often lack the resources, capacity and, in too many cases, the leadership to get to grips with the problem.

In the 32 council areas with a Labour group, Labour councillors opposed schemes in just five. However, local Conservatives have not been universally opposed, supporting clean air zones in a number of areas including Dundee, Aberdeen, Bath and North East Somerset and Oxfordshire.

The Guardians Facebook analysis found clean air zones were a contentious topic in the run-up to local elections, with about a quarter of the 593 clean air zone ads placed in the month to polling day. In May, Birmingham Conservatives paid for an ad that read: Help stop Labours war on motorists by  opposing Labours travel tax. A clean air zone was introduced in Birmingham in June, the first outside London to charge private cars.

Councillor Robert Alden, the leader of the Birmingham Conservative Group, told the Guardian the clean air zones had been shown in the councils own reports to penalise the least well off in Birmingham and [failed] to deliver clean air compliance. Alden said the Conservative group favoured investing in green infrastructure.

Opposition to clean air zones was also a campaign issue in Newcastle, where the local Conservative party took out 11 ads criticising the Tyneside clean air zone proposals before the 2019 local elections. One ad read: Time is running out. This is our last chance to stop Labours plans for a £12.50 a day car tax. The Tyneside clean air zone is expected to launch in July 2022, 18 months later than planned.

The Labour party placed 56 ads mentioning clean air zones, all of which were positive  the majority paid for by the London Labour party before the expansion of the capitals ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

In 2018, judges told the government to bring air pollution levels within legal limits in the shortest possible time, after being taken to court three times by Client Earth. More than 60 councils were directed to improve their air quality, whether through clean air zones or other means, but only London, Bath and Birmingham have a clean air zone in operation. Other cities including Glasgow and Oxford enforce a low-emission zone affecting buses only.

Some councils cancelled clean air zone plans after improvements in air quality during the pandemic when lockdown caused traffic volumes nosedive initially. According to research by Green Alliance, traffic has since returned to pre-lockdown levels in a number of cities that cancelled clean air zone plans, including Southampton and Leeds.

Lee, of Client Earth, said: Road transport, especially diesel vehicles, is the main source of illegal air pollution in our towns and cities. Councils should not rely on temporary dips in pollution experienced during lockdown to evade the urgent need to clean up our air on a lasting basis.

Philippa Borrowman, a policy adviser at Green Alliance, said successful clean air zones should be implemented as a broader programme of transport decarbonisation. We believe you have to do this alongside improving public transport, it cant just be a standalone piece, she said.

Because if youre putting a zone [charging] private cars in an area where theres no public transport or its expensive then it is completely unfair.

Borrowman highlighted other examples of successful mitigation strategies, including scrappage schemes and investments in safe cycling infrastructure.

The Facebook analysis also revealed several anti-clean air zone ads placed by thinktanks and lobbyists with links to the Conservative party.

Companies owned by Thomas Borwick, the former chief technology officer at Vote Leave and Cambridge Analytica consultant, placed three Facebook adverts criticising Londons Ulez. The TaxPayers Alliance  a libertarian thinktank founded by Matthew Elliott, the former chief executive of Vote Leave  also placed two Facebook ads criticising the Ulez.

The most active lobby group was EcoCentral UK, which placed eight ads opposing clean air zone schemes in London, Bristol and Bath. We are sick and tired of the tax hikes and the bans in the name of saving the planet, read one ad. Join us to stop the war on motorists.

Eco Central UK, whose Facebook page has since been deleted, was described by Desmog as a Welsh pro-Brexit group  promoting climate science denial.

A Conservative spokesman said: Local authorities are best placed to address the issues they face in their local areas, working with their local communities and businesses. The spokesman also said the government was implementing a £3.8bn plan to clean up transport.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs pointed to significant improvements in air quality since 2010 and said the government was committed to helping councils achieve compliance with NO2 legal limits.
Offline Robinred

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21767 on: September 4, 2021, 10:35:29 am »
Hilary Mantel in todays Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/04/hilary-mantel-i-am-ashamed-to-live-in-nation-that-elected-this-government?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

But for my age and grandchildren, Id be looking to relocate to Ireland, or were they ever to gain independence, Scotland. Because I too feel ashamed to live among folk who can believe Johnson and co. are fit for government.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21768 on: September 4, 2021, 11:48:49 am »
There are eight times as many refugees and asylum seekers living in Labour-run parts of Britain as in Conservative areas, analysis by the Guardian has shown, amid growing pressure on ministers to fix the completely immoral dispersal system.

The government has urged all local authorities to come forward to offer homes to the thousands of families recently evacuated from Afghanistan, but only about a third of councils have volunteered so far.

Council leaders in some of the poorest parts of Britain said they had consistently taken a higher proportion of asylum seekers than wealthier, often Conservative-controlled councils, leading to greater pressure on already strained public services.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/03/labour-tory-councils-asylum-seekers

I'd always expect Labour authorities to be more humane and more hospitable to people in distress than Tory ones, despite the fact that Labour tend to run councils in areas of greater poverty. But EIGHT times as many refugees!

If you want to know how low the Tories have sunk - morally low - then this article shows you. All up and down the country. What a despicable lot they are.



Offline clinical

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21769 on: September 4, 2021, 01:36:34 pm »
Why are these wankers putting up NI rather than income tax and also sorting out large corporation tax avoidance. It would affect me more personally with income tax but it's the right thing to do. I can see more directors/self employed paying themselves via dividend payments to avoid it.  Also rich older people won't contribute. It's ridiculous how stupid they are.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21770 on: September 4, 2021, 01:46:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on September  4, 2021, 01:36:34 pm
Why are these wankers putting up NI rather than income tax and also sorting out large corporation tax avoidance. It would affect me more personally with income tax but it's the right thing to do. I can see more directors/self employed paying themselves via dividend payments to avoid it.  Also rich older people won't contribute. It's ridiculous how stupid they are.

Its not stupidity, its playing to their core vote.

I pay tax on my pension but no NI as Im no longer working yet in a few years time may benefit from working age peoples increased NI contributions.

Grossly unfair.
Offline TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21771 on: September 4, 2021, 02:03:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on September  4, 2021, 01:36:34 pm
Why are these wankers putting up NI rather than income tax and also sorting out large corporation tax avoidance. It would affect me more personally with income tax but it's the right thing to do. I can see more directors/self employed paying themselves via dividend payments to avoid it.  Also rich older people won't contribute. It's ridiculous how stupid they are.

Maybe because NI is part funded by the employer as well as the employee.  More acceptable (although not welcomed) among the Tory core.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21772 on: September 4, 2021, 04:42:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on September  4, 2021, 01:36:34 pm
Why are these wankers putting up NI rather than income tax and also sorting out large corporation tax avoidance. It would affect me more personally with income tax but it's the right thing to do. I can see more directors/self employed paying themselves via dividend payments to avoid it.  Also rich older people won't contribute. It's ridiculous how stupid they are.

Its not stupid as it benefits them personally along with their donors, relatives and many of their core support. They aren't interested in ordinary working people beyond exploiting them to the maximum.
Stupid is anyone who isn't a millionaire, banker, CEO or landed gentry voting for them and this country is choc full of fucking stupid as the last election demonstrated.
Offline Robinred

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21773 on: September 4, 2021, 07:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on September  1, 2021, 06:30:57 pm
Dunt's commentary on it is spot on for me.

https://inews.co.uk/opinion/dominic-raab-afghanistan-questions-mps-select-committee-refugees-1178520

Not just that example Zeb - Dunt has produced an almost daily analysis of the Afghanistan problems, from a humanitarian perspective, since the whole sorry debacle began last month.

At a time when media outlets like GB News are peddling right wing propaganda and shite, its worthy of our attention that Dunt, Cockburn, Segupta and others are upholding high journalistic standards in the iPaper. The Guardian, iPaper and F.T may between them offer only a tiny percentage of total circulation figures, but thank goodness for them.
Offline TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21774 on: Yesterday at 08:58:19 am »
Could go in the Brexit thread but relevant here too.  Interestingly I think Mantel is scheduled to be on Marr this morning.  I'd guess Marr may avoid the subject of 'Brexit'.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/04/hilary-mantel-i-am-ashamed-to-live-in-nation-that-elected-this-government
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21775 on: Yesterday at 10:27:26 am »
When you see what a shower of shysters, chancers and gobshites that this government is, it's hard to see how they still have got a high approval rating from the British voting public.
Online Libertine

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21776 on: Yesterday at 12:05:17 pm »
All is not well in Toryland (from the Telegraph):



https://twitter.com/JohnRentoul/status/1434415518958632961

I think this tension between traditional Tory values/policies and the demands of their new Red Wall voting block will be a defining feature of the rest of this parliament. Tough decisions required as the pandemic ends and Brexit bites, can't keep everyone happy.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21777 on: Yesterday at 12:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 12:05:17 pm
All is not well in Toryland (from the Telegraph):



https://twitter.com/JohnRentoul/status/1434415518958632961

I think this tension between traditional Tory values/policies and the demands of their new Red Wall voting block will be a defining feature of the rest of this parliament. Tough decisions required as the pandemic ends and Brexit bites, can't keep everyone happy.

Quite so. This is a big test for them. Will they introduce a little bit of social democracy into their programme and increase the tax on capital gains instead, or even introduce a one-off wealth tax as some Tories want, or will they do the usual Tory thing and take money off the working class and give it to their rich supporters?
Offline oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21778 on: Yesterday at 12:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:14:17 pm
Quite so. This is a big test for them. Will they introduce a little bit of social democracy into their programme and increase the tax on capital gains instead, or even introduce a one-off wealth tax as some Tories want, or will they do the usual Tory thing and take money off the working class and give it to their rich supporters?
Would a one off wealth tax cover the debt we have built up over the last 11yrs. I would think any solution would be in place for many years to come.
The Torys knew they were on dodgy ground even before this news became public. they were already saying nothing has been decided yet, testing the water to see the reaction, getting the excuses in early in case it turned into another Poll Tax disaster.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21779 on: Yesterday at 12:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:14:17 pm
Quite so. This is a big test for them. Will they introduce a little bit of social democracy into their programme and increase the tax on capital gains instead, or even introduce a one-off wealth tax as some Tories want, or will they do the usual Tory thing and take money off the working class and give it to their rich supporters?

Could they increase land tax on properties over a certain value? Or would that then mean landholders would bump up rents to working tenants or small businesses?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21780 on: Yesterday at 12:42:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:30:26 pm
Would a one off wealth tax cover the debt we have built up over the last 11yrs. I would think any solution would be in place for many years to come.
The Torys knew they were on dodgy ground even before this news became public. they were already saying nothing has been decided yet, testing the water to see the reaction, getting the excuses in early in case it turned into another Poll Tax disaster.

No, it wouldn't and you make a fair point. But I'm talking specifically about the 'Who Pays for Covid?' argument. Is the debt to be paid off by a hike in regressive taxation (ie NI) or does the burden fall on those whose wealth has not been touched by the epidemic (and in many cases has increased)?

Labour should beat the drum on this one for all it's worth.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21781 on: Yesterday at 01:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:42:56 pm
No, it wouldn't and you make a fair point. But I'm talking specifically about the 'Who Pays for Covid?' argument. Is the debt to be paid off by a hike in regressive taxation (ie NI) or does the burden fall on those whose wealth has not been touched by the epidemic (and in many cases has increased)?

Labour should beat the drum on this one for all it's worth.
Absolutely, I was thinking they might attack them over the cost being far higher than it should of been. incompetence and shady deals but might be better to leave that for another day as it would take the spotlight off who pays the bill.

I know everyone has their own opinion over how you fight the Torys but I wish Labour hammered the Tory Government record on debt . people look at you in disbelief when you tell them the Torys record on public debt has been far worse than Labour, this Tory safe pair of hands on the economy is a fallacy that has to be ripped apart as well. all ammo for the next election if they choose to fight it.
 
Online Libertine

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21782 on: Yesterday at 01:13:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:30:26 pm
The Torys knew they were on dodgy ground even before this news became public. they were already saying nothing has been decided yet, testing the water to see the reaction, getting the excuses in early in case it turned into another Poll Tax disaster.

Caught a little bit of Marr this morning and even he was tearing into the Tory minister quite easily on the NI increase. Tory kept coming back to "not responding to a hypothetical scenario" answers. Open goal for Labour if it goes ahead (agree with you that's not definite) and if they can take advantage (no certainty there of course).
Offline reddebs

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21783 on: Yesterday at 01:25:08 pm »
I'd love to be PM for a day to take 50% of everything anyone owns or earns that's above the national average to set up those who don't for life.

I know it'll never happen, that too many "normal" people would be effected but I'm sick of how unfair the politics has been that I've had to endure all my life.

Share what you've got you mother fuckers and help those who desperately need it 😡

Offline oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21784 on: Yesterday at 01:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 01:13:58 pm
Caught a little bit of Marr this morning and even he was tearing into the Tory minister quite easily on the NI increase. Tory kept coming back to "not responding to a hypothetical scenario" answers. Open goal for Labour if it goes ahead (agree with you that's not definite) and if they can take advantage (no certainty there of course).
Imagine they will backtrack on NI, hard to defend and public reaction hostile. I think anything they introduce will be for many years to come though and I suppose the Covid bill will be something they can hide behind. they can hardly argue we've built up massive debt for 11yrs and it has to be paid for, nope, it will be all put down to paying off the Covid bill.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21785 on: Yesterday at 01:39:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:25:08 pm
I'd love to be PM for a day to take 50% of everything anyone owns or earns that's above the national average to set up those who don't for life.

I know it'll never happen, that too many "normal" people would be effected but I'm sick of how unfair the politics has been that I've had to endure all my life.

Share what you've got you mother fuckers and help those who desperately need it 😡

The hardest bit is how to determine things as, with a quick look at Zoopla so errors may be present, the cheapest 2 bed flat I could find in London is roughly £500k which in the Liverpool area can easily get you a 4 bed or bigger with some decent land around it - so in this case, who is the one who has more than they need?

This isn't to disagree with the principle of what you are saying, just illustrating the difficult of assessing it.


Back on to the topic of the potential increase in NI - saw this on the Graun earlier in the week https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/03/taxes-should-fund-social-care-not-national-insurance-says-jeremy-hunt

His point is similar to those made above about NI kicking in early and having a drop off at a low level so being a tax that hits the low earners worse whereas PAYE is much more fair as a tax to increase to fund things.
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21786 on: Today at 05:32:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:14:17 pm
Quite so. This is a big test for them.

Will they introduce a little bit of social democracy into their programme and increase the tax on capital gains instead, or even introduce a one-off wealth tax as some Tories want,

or will they do the usual Tory thing and take money off the working class and give it to their rich supporters?

Answers on the back of a postage stamp to . . . . . .

