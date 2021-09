Ch4 news analysis going deep. Had to chuckle at Raab’s response when the committee flagged the contents of a risk report from July that highlighted the Taliban could quickly take control. Raab’s response “what is your source?”. Committee response; “your risk report (meaning his department’s)”. Cue silence and waffle from Raab.



C4's news has been pretty good for a fair while now. Noticeable too how Labour's front bench have taken to using social media to try and explain the problem they're criticising, Phillipson has done a lot of it over the past few months - Debbonaire's done similar recently too, rather than doing a 'Tories lie and smell' routine. Am a Nandy fan anyway but even so, this is a pretty decent attempt to frame why Raab's being asked whether he'd considered resigning over this: https://twitter.com/lisanandy/status/1433173220937580545