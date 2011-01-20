I don't think anyone here will change their mind on Corbyn. Those positions were taken long ago and nothing much has changed.



The reason I asked critics of the present Labour party to define 'socialism' is that the word is often used to criticise the current politics of the Labour party. Not just on RAWK, but practically everywhere left-wing politics are discussed. But no one ever says what they mean by 'socialism.' It is certainly never given an economic programme. What does the economic programme of socialism look like today?



Johnno brought up Clause 4 (the old Labour party promise to nationalise the economy and put the producers in charge). Does he really want that? Does anybody anymore? Would it even be possible in such a globalised world? In reality Clause 4, like the word 'socialism', becomes just a way of browbeating Starmer or the present leadership of the party. It isn't taken seriously as the foundation for an economic programme. It was interesting that Johnno, in answering what was meant by 'socialism', gave us a potted biography of his life instead. Interesting for sure, but not something that Starmer could use to turn the Labour party's economic policies into a leftward direction. It reminded me of McDonnell and that left-wing Durham Labour MP, who somehow lost her seat at the last election, turning up at the Big Meeting (the miners' gala) and getting all lachrymose over 'struggles gone by'. There seems to be nothing socialists like more than looking back at the past in misty-eyed awe. Playing at socialism in other words.



I use the word socialism myself sometimes. And like Johnno and many others on RAWK am happy to define myself as a (democratic) socialist. But asked to define what it means today I avoid economics (beyond some boilerplate stuff about a 'mixed economy' and re-nationalisation of the railways) and retreat into ethics (it's about solidarity, dignity, fellowship, internationalism). Hasn't that been socialism's problem since the 1970s? It has become a purely ethical system. It has been slowly stripped of a viable economic programme.



It made me smile that Corbyn's last manifesto (on the domestic front at least) was basically Gaitskellite. That's to say the very stuff that socialists used to hate and dismiss as a complete surrender to capitalism back in the 1950s. Mild stuff indeed.