Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 734197 times)

Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21640 on: Today at 09:17:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:30:40 am
What about the ones actually expelled for ..racism

If that's a question to me mate - no room for them at all!  And brought my kids up the same way. When my lad was a 5 year old tiddler at school, (he's 53 now!) as a shift worker, I used sometimes to walk him to school just 5 minutes from where we lived. Had heard him talking about his best friend Josh and didn't know Josh from Adam! We reached the playground and he shouted there's my best friend Josh. So I looked at a cluster of 4 or so kids and said "Which one's Josh?" There's Josh on the red bike - just there!" So with that I let him go and join his mates.

Oh, by the way, Josh identified as being "the one on the red bike" was black.
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21641 on: Today at 09:21:44 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
Given that the current Party leader by all of his behaviours, has amply demonstrated that he has no principles, no empathy, no conviction nor any honour and more importantly, according to the latest youGov polls, neither does he have any public credibility. I don't think I need anything else to, as you put it, "make my case".

Ok I'll bite.

Want to prove any of this; "no principles, no empathy, no conviction nor any honour"

Actual proof thanks.
Online thaddeus

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21642 on: Today at 10:11:33 am »
Raab doubling down.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-58327088

The "with hindsight" excuse is really flimsy here.  He's the Foreign Secretary so if anyone should have had some intelligence on the Taliban progress across Afghanistan then it's him.

Timeline of Taliban progress across Afghanistan:

Quote from: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/11/afghanistan-taliban-provincial-capitals-cities-timeline
Zaranj, August 6: The Taliban take over the capital of Nimruz province in the south, the first provincial capital to fall to the group since it stepped up attacks on Afghan forces in early May.
Sheberghan, August 7: The Taliban declare they have captured the entire northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan.
Taluqan, August 8: The capital of Takhar province, also in the north, falls to the Taliban in the evening. They freed prisoners and forced government officials to flee.
Aybak, August 9: The capital of the northern province of Samangan is overrun by Taliban fighters.
Farah, August 10: Local sources confirmed the fall of the capital of the western province of the same name.
Pul-e-Khumri, August 10: The capital of the central province of Baghlan falls to the Taliban, according to officials and residents.
Faizabad, August 11: The capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan is under Taliban control, a provincial council member says.
Ghazni, August 12: The capital of the southeastern province of Ghazni is seized and all local government officials flee to Kabul.
Herat, August 12: The capital of the western province of Herat, Afghanistans third-largest city, falls to the Taliban after two weeks of fighting.
Kandahar, August 12: The capital of the southern province of Kandahar is under the armed groups control.
Lashkar Gah, August 13: The capital of Helmand province in the south is taken over by the Taliban.
Qala-e-Naw, August 13: The capital of the western Badghis province is captured.
Feruz Koh, August 13: Taliban fighters take control of Chaghcharan (Feruz Koh) in Afghanistans western Ghor province with no resistance.
Pul-e-Alam, August 13: The Taliban seizes the capital of the central province of Logar and captures the governor and the head of the citys spy agency.
Terenkot, August 13: The capital of the southern province of Uruzgan is captured and the governor escapes to Kabul.
Qalat, August 13: The capital of Zabul province in Afghanistans south becomes the 18th city taken over by the Taliban.
Mazar-i-Sharif, August 14: Taliban fighters take the major northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.
Pul-e-Alam, August 14:  With little resistance, the capital of Logar province, just 70km (40 miles) south of Kabul, falls to the Taliban.
Jalalabad, August 15: The capital of Nangarhar province is taken over by the Taliban, effectively leaving the capital, Kabul, as the last major urban area under government control.
Kabul, August 15: Taliban fighters surround the Afghan capital as civilians prepare for the armed groups takeover nearly 20 years after it was toppled in an American-led assault.

Raab was apparently asked to return on the 13th August but delayed until the 15th August.  Arguably he should have been voluntarily getting himself back at the coalface well before the 13th.
Online Welshred

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21643 on: Today at 10:26:23 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 12:41:41 am
Some of it was told in confidence other bit's are available online if you get out of your bubble 
I did some homework on the origins of your "he cares more about Gaza than Grimsby "  You want me to tell the forum where I found that ? 

Once again if you are claiming something it is up to you to prove your work not telling someone to do your research for you. The amount of times that you've been told that in this thread and yet you still don't do it, I've no idea why people still interact with you on this thread as you're clearly just doing it for attention.

Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 08:14:16 am
Snip
 

This basically just comes down to you not liking the current leader and still worshipping Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn's worst enemy was himself and despite everything he did as leader I still can't believe people think he was or still is the answer. He's the reason we're in this mess, he's the reason the Labour party is financially ruined and he should be consigned to the back benches where he belongs and forgotten about.


A couple of people have also been asked to post what they believe socialism to be yet they still haven't, why is it so hard?
Offline The 92A

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21644 on: Today at 10:33:55 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:26:23 am


This basically just comes down to you not liking the current leader and still worshipping Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn's worst enemy was himself and despite everything he did as leader I still can't believe people think he was or still is the answer. He's the reason we're in this mess, he's the reason the Labour party is financially ruined and he should be consigned to the back benches where he belongs and forgotten about.

Prove it
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21645 on: Today at 10:36:39 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 12:41:41 am
Some of it was told in confidence other bit's are available online if you get out of your bubble 
I did some homework on the origins of your "he cares more about Gaza than Grimsby "  You want me to tell the forum where I found that ? 

Top secret homework!! 😂😂
Online Welshred

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21646 on: Today at 10:36:40 am »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21647 on: Today at 10:44:59 am »
I see were getting into a corbyn bad, anyone else good

Vs

Corbyn good, anyone else bad

Argument.

Forwards not backwards.  Corbyn has gone, whether you think thats a good thing or a bad thing, its a fact.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21648 on: Today at 11:02:30 am »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 10:33:55 am
Prove it

I wrote it all down in a 1,000 page journal. I was going to share it, but it was written with a cipher and in invisible ink. But the cat ate it :(
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21649 on: Today at 11:36:39 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:26:23 am
Once again if you are claiming something it is up to you to prove your work not telling someone to do your research for you. The amount of times that you've been told that in this thread and yet you still don't do it, I've no idea why people still interact with you on this thread as you're clearly just doing it for attention.

This basically just comes down to you not liking the current leader and still worshipping Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn's worst enemy was himself and despite everything he did as leader I still can't believe people think he was or still is the answer. He's the reason we're in this mess, he's the reason the Labour party is financially ruined and he should be consigned to the back benches where he belongs and forgotten about.


A couple of people have also been asked to post what they believe socialism to be yet they still haven't, why is it so hard?

That's very remiss of you. You appear NOT to have read my earlier post where I summarised our family's definition of "socialism" from a very early age. Simply stated - and don't come back saying "that's too trite and simplistic" because it really is EXACTLY that simple to anyone with half a heart and a third of what passes for a conscience. 

The core values which me and my family firmly believe in are the pursuit and implementation of policies  which ALWAYS deliver "the greatest good for the greatest number".  Cut the cake anyway you wish but at its core, if that dictum is satisfied THAT's what we call socialism.

I could waste time refuting most of your allegations that JC is to blame for EVERYTHING that's wrong in our country - an astonishing allegation by the way - with no reference at all to the most heinous Tory-owned MSM personal assault in living memory but I can't be arsed wasting my time preaching to the wilfully unconvertable.  I will leave you with one question. Why do you think that JC's plain and simple messages to the half a million plus members of the Labour Party was deemed by the Establishment to be 100% unacceptable? Have a think and if you can't fathom a simple credible answer, I may well return and re-visit this thread and hopefully enlighten you.
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21650 on: Today at 11:39:41 am »
I don't think anyone here will change their mind on Corbyn. Those positions were taken long ago and nothing much has changed.

The reason I asked critics of the present Labour party to define 'socialism' is that the word is often used to criticise the current politics of the Labour party. Not just on RAWK, but practically everywhere left-wing politics are discussed. But no one ever says what they mean by 'socialism.' It is certainly never given an economic programme. What does the economic programme of socialism look like today?

Johnno brought up Clause 4 (the old Labour party promise to nationalise the economy and put the producers in charge). Does he really want that? Does anybody anymore? Would it even be possible in such a globalised world? In reality Clause 4, like the word 'socialism', becomes just a way of browbeating Starmer or the present leadership of the party. It isn't taken seriously as the foundation for an economic programme. It was interesting that Johnno, in answering what was meant by 'socialism', gave us a potted biography of his life instead.  Interesting for sure, but not something that Starmer could use to turn the Labour party's economic policies into a leftward direction. It reminded me of McDonnell and that left-wing Durham Labour MP, who somehow lost her seat at the last election, turning up at the Big Meeting (the miners' gala) and getting all lachrymose over 'struggles gone by'. There seems to be nothing socialists like more than looking back at the past in misty-eyed awe. Playing at socialism in other words.

I use the word socialism myself sometimes. And like Johnno and many others on RAWK am happy to define myself as a (democratic) socialist. But asked to define what it means today I avoid economics (beyond some boilerplate stuff about a 'mixed economy' and re-nationalisation of the railways) and retreat into ethics (it's about solidarity, dignity, fellowship, internationalism). Hasn't that been socialism's problem since the 1970s? It has become a purely ethical system. It has been slowly stripped of a viable economic programme.

It made me smile that Corbyn's last manifesto (on the domestic front at least) was basically Gaitskellite. That's to say the very stuff that socialists used to hate and dismiss as a complete surrender to capitalism  back in the 1950s. Mild stuff indeed.
Online Welshred

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21651 on: Today at 11:42:37 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 11:36:39 am
That's very remiss of you. You appear NOT to have read my post where I summarised our family's definition of "socialism" from a very early age. Simply stated - and don't come back saying "that's too trite and simplistic" because it really is EXACTLY that simple to anyone with half a heart and a third of what passes for a conscience. 

The core values which me and my family firmly believe in are the pursuit and implementation of policies  which ALWAYS deliver "the greatest good for the greatest number".  Cut the cake anyway you wish but at its core, if that dictum is satisfied THAT's what we call socialism.

Oh I read your post Johnno but not once did you offer a definition of socialism until you recently edited it. I agree with you though when you say socialism delivers the greatest good for the greatest number of people though, that's pretty much how I think I'd define it too, alongside care and compassion for others no matter their ilk or creed. Of course there's a lot more to it than just that but that is its basic core in my opinion.
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21652 on: Today at 11:57:17 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:42:37 am
Oh I read your post Johnno but not once did you offer a definition of socialism until you recently edited it. I agree with you though when you say socialism delivers the greatest good for the greatest number of people though, that's pretty much how I think I'd define it too, alongside care and compassion for others no matter their ilk or creed. Of course there's a lot more to it than just that but that is its basic core in my opinion.

Eureka - we agree! I don't ever think of Socialism requiring any definition. Ipso facto - it's a way of life that respects, values and rewards positive contributions from positive-minded, motivated AND valued citizens in order to deliver the greatest good for the greatest number.
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online Welshred

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21653 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm »
There's been a shock in the Unite General Secretary election with Sharon Graham winning the battle, no one expected her to at the beginning of the contest. She was backed by the Socialist Workers Party and some Militant activists...
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21654 on: Today at 12:01:19 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 11:57:17 am
Eureka - we agree! I don't ever think of Socialism requiring any definition. Ipso facto - it's a way of life that respects, values and rewards positive contributions from positive-minded, motivated AND valued citizens.

Well it obviously does because the aim is to get people that maybe aren't usually socialists to buy into it isn't it?

If you are just preaching to the converted and you haven't got the numbers then you aren't going to be in power

This is the problem with Corbyn - he did an amazing job of re-energizing those that were bought in, but didn't do as well convincing others to join the party. And now it's twice as bad because those that he invested are now actively against socialism getting into power anytime soon and are doing their best to try and stop people even considering voting Labour.
Online oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21655 on: Today at 12:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:00:57 pm
There's been a shock in the Unite General Secretary election with Sharon Graham winning the battle, no one expected her to at the beginning of the contest. She was backed by the Socialist Workers Party and some Militant activists...
  :(   Wonder what the turn out was this time.
Lizzy Price
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21656 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:04:58 pm
  :(   Wonder what the turn out was this time.
12%
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21657 on: Today at 12:12:47 pm »
Lizzy Price
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21658 on: Today at 12:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:01:19 pm
Well it obviously does because the aim is to get people that maybe aren't usually socialists to buy into it isn't it?

If you are just preaching to the converted and you haven't got the numbers then you aren't going to be in power

This is the problem with Corbyn - he did an amazing job of re-energizing those that were bought in, but didn't do as well convincing others to join the party. And now it's twice as bad because those that he invested are now actively against socialism getting into power anytime soon and are doing their best to try and stop people even considering voting Labour.
Posted a long article a few yrs back on how Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the Labour party. right from the beginning, how John McDonnell asked for help from friends who ran a left wing online site, to elect Jeremy Corbyn campaign for leader, right through to the start of Momentum. the tactics are all well known nowadays, the Labour/Tory party were still stuck in the days of thinking newspapers were the only way of wining over voters, the people behind Corbyns rise to power were well ahead of the game, they understood the power of social media. ive always praised them for the way the hyped Corbyn into power, it's just a shame they never got behind someone the country could have believed in as am sure Labour would have done far better since 2015.
I wouldn't give Corbyn the credit for his rise to power, that belongs to the people who created his image which many people accepted as fact.
Lizzy Price
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21659 on: Today at 12:50:32 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 11:57:17 am
Eureka - we agree! I don't ever think of Socialism requiring any definition. Ipso facto - it's a way of life that respects, values and rewards positive contributions from positive-minded, motivated AND valued citizens in order to deliver the greatest good for the greatest number.

I think it does require definition - especially if you criticise Labour policies as not being 'socialist' enough. And the problem with your reduction of socialism to "positive contributions from positive-minded, motivated and valued citizens" is that it could be said to include all manner of businessmen, entrepreneurs, financiers, life-style coaches, influencers, TV personalities.

It's surely not what Karl Marx had in mind. Or Keir Hardie.
Offline Classycara

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21660 on: Today at 12:50:58 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
Given that the current Party leader by all of his behaviours, has amply demonstrated that he has no principles, no empathy, no conviction nor any honour and more importantly, according to the latest youGov polls, neither does he have any public credibility.
Do people ever (maybe always or never?) tell you that you might be a little prone to hyperbole?

Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
I don't think I need anything else to, as you put it, "make my case".
Oh I know, that was sort of my point.

You've determined several years early that [even though we have a terrible Tory government] people in here shouldn't be voting for Labour because they aren't a viable alternative nor are they "fit to replace them".
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21661 on: Today at 12:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:50:32 pm
I think it does require definition - especially if you criticise Labour policies as not being 'socialist' enough. And the problem with your reduction of socialism to "positive contributions from positive-minded, motivated and valued citizens" is that it could be said to include all manner of businessmen, entrepreneurs, financiers, life-style coaches, influencers, TV personalities.

It's surely not what Karl Marx had in mind. Or Keir Hardie.
If you set the bar as your either socialist or youre not, then it would be helpful to know what that means.

It doesnt just mean being a good person because theres good and bad in all of us.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21662 on: Today at 01:03:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:54:05 pm
If you set the bar as your either socialist or youre not, then it would be helpful to know what that means.

It doesnt just mean being a good person because theres good and bad in all of us.

Indeed. It becomes a strange and dysfunctional marriage between the good old left-wing sectarian instinct ("you're not a proper socialist like me") and the big, baggy, portmanteau of "you're a socialist in my book if if you stroke dogs and say hello to the postman". You drag the first out to criticise everything the Labour party does and establish your own purity. You resort to the second to show how you really belong to a vast popular majority.

 
Online oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21663 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:54:05 pm
If you set the bar as your either socialist or youre not, then it would be helpful to know what that means.

It doesnt just mean being a good person because theres good and bad in all of us.
I don't think many would argue with me saying Liverpool has always been a left wing city. I wouldn't blame anyone for thinking it's always been a Labour party city. it's something I took for granted for decades, nope. Liverpool was a Tory City right up to the 60s and into the 70s in some seats. it's complicated and unique to Liverpool itself, nothing to do with socialism. am certain many of those people who voted Tory came from the same type of background as myself. big family living in a 2 up 2 down terrace street with a back entry. toilet at the back of the yard. no heating.
Lizzy Price
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21664 on: Today at 01:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:00:57 pm
There's been a shock in the Unite General Secretary election with Sharon Graham winning the battle, no one expected her to at the beginning of the contest. She was backed by the Socialist Workers Party and some Militant activists...

Len wont like that
Offline Sangria

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21665 on: Today at 01:33:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:15:40 pm
Len wont like that

Who was his choice? What's Graham like?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21666 on: Today at 02:04:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:15:40 pm
Len wont like that

Bearing in mind that Labour figures, such as Jess Phillips, and the Murdoch papers went heavily in on Coyne, I think it's them who will be most bruised today.

Turner ran a lacklustre campaign, Coyne ran a terrible one, and Graham (not my choice but fair dos) focused on the workers and beat them both. There is a lesson there.

And congratulations to her. I thought she would split the vote and allow Coyne in, she stayed put and proved a lot of people wrong. And Unite now have a very competent leader who, I think, will do a very good job. And not before time.
Offline ljycb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21667 on: Today at 02:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:33:09 pm
Who was his choice? What's Graham like?

McCluskey was backing Steve Turner. I didnt vote as Im not a Unite member but have followed this closely and I like Sharon Graham a lot. Her and Turner are noticeably further to the left than Gerard Coyne, but whereas Turner was seen as a continuation of McCluskey, Graham has been more focussed on workplace matters and has made a point of saying that internal Labour Party issues are not going to be her priority.
Offline Sangria

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21668 on: Today at 02:11:21 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:07:34 pm
McCluskey was backing Steve Turner. I didnt vote as Im not a Unite member but have followed this closely and I like Sharon Graham a lot. Her and Turner are noticeably further to the left than Gerard Coyne, but whereas Turner was seen as a continuation of McCluskey, Graham has been more focussed on workplace matters and has made a point of saying that internal Labour Party issues are not going to be her priority.

Sounds good to me.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
