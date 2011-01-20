If the old clause 4 supporters like Corbyn are confident the country wants nationalisation then why don't they just come out and say it. they won't because they know the public are terrified. it's always portrayed as State Aid. ive only heard one Labour MP argue for the implementation of clause 4 over the last 20yrs or so, Dennis Skinner when he said.

"I love Jeremy Corbyn, if I had my way I would nationalize something every week"

Any Corbyn fan who defends him by arguing he is decent principled man who has been smeared by MSM etc should look at the Tony Benn era. Corbyn played a big part in promoting Benn even before he became a MP in 1983, it's pretty much accepted that Benn was Corbyns mentor.





What precisely do you want me to look at from what you term the Tony Benn era? I'd be happy to meet your request if you indicated a good enough reason. Looking at JC's time in Parliament 1983 to now he's been in that place for nearly 38 years. He must have been doing something right for the voters of Islington North.First a little about Tony Benn's family background. Tony was first elected to parliament in November 1950, succeeding Stafford Cripps as MP for Bristol South East. During the war years, his father had been elevated to the Lords as Lord Stansgate by Churchill, and so Tony's elder brother Michael who was next in line to succeed to his father's title upon his father's death. But Michael was killed on active service with the RAF towards the end of the war so the title automatically passed to him upon the death of his father. So the first issue for him arose when his father died in 1960. Like it or not, he automatically had the title conferred on him although he didn't want it at that time there was no mechanism to avoid it and he was automatically disbarred from the Commons and a by-election for the Bristol seat was called. The electors expressed their wishes by re-electing him to that seat even though he had been disqualified under the law!! The Tory runner-up Malcolm St Clair, was appointed to the seat although he himself was heir-apparent to a peerage!! What a crock eh? For 2 years Tony campaigned against the existing law and the Tory government had to amend the law because they had a good number of THEIR MP's in the same boat! On the 31 July 1963, Tony became the first peer to renounce his title. His successor - to his great credit - respected the will of the electors by accepting the office of Steward of the Manor of Northstead so disqualifying him from sitting in the Commons. The next month August 1963 at the by-election, Tony took back his old seat by a wide margin. He was appointed Postmaster General (my old boss in fact) in Harold Wilson's Government of 1964.I'll stop here and bounce the ball back to you. So now waiting for you to point me towards that which you think significant in his "era".